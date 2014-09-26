Where things stand

A review of polls on major issues.
By Taxpayer Association Oregon PAC
We are officially heading into the final 30 days of the election. That means voters will be endure a blizzard of campaign TV, radio and direct mail advertisements. It is estimated that several millions of dollars of campaign activities will be spent during this condensed month to secure or sway public opinion on over a hundred candidates and ballot issues. Before it begins, it is an important lesson in understanding Oregonians to look at their first impression feelings on major decision points of the election.
For starters, the governor’s race began with a weak governor, with incumbent John Kitzhaber netting 46% support and challenger Dennis Richardson with a close 44% support. Unsure voters stood at nearly 1 out of 10 voters with 8%. Other polls showed variations on these numbers. It looks like a long year of headlines involving the governor created a weakening of his support.
The GMO food labeling law, Measure 92, is one race being watched nationwide as many other states look to Oregon to see if GMO labeling will become a state-by-state trend or a fledgling policy. There was votes on this issue by two Oregon counties just months ago in the May primary. Yet, what makes this measure different is the fact that it has extraordinary level of unsure voters. An earlier poll put support at 53%, No at 21% and unsure at 26%. More than 1 out of 4 voters are undecided on this measure. With 53% support, it is along education road ahead for opponents.
The other Oregon measure being watched by other states is our measure to legalize marijuana. Oregon had become an early state to approve medical marijuana. Following that were many ambitious outgrowth ballot measures that never shared the similar victory. Now that Washington and Colorado have approved legalization, there is renewed hope for legalization in Oregon for supporters. Polling showed that they have early support of 44% and opposition of 40%. Roughly 16% are unsure. This means Oregon heads into the final weeks as a nail biter. It is also interesting that the number of unsure has doubled from 8% in early summer to 16% now by the same pollster KATU-2.
Oregon has an idea to revisit how it elects candidates with the top-2 primary ballot measure. This measure would allow people to vote for any political candidate during a primary. Like the GMO measure the most interesting indicator of this measure is the fact that polling has it as 23% undecided. That is nearly 1 of out 4 four voters is unsure of their vote. Support was gauged at 34% and opposition at 43%. The hurdle for proponents is the ability to explain a more complex topic to voters with limited time and money.
Finally we have the driver’s card measure 88. Illegal immigration has been a national debate all year long and so it is interesting to see it played out on a state by state level, even by states not close to the border Polling has opposition to driver’s card at 67% and support at 27%. Those undecided are at 5%. This makes it among the most difficult measures to pass on the ballot. The issue’s national connection also showcases people’s frustration with Washington for not fixing the illegal immigration problem. Federal failures end up punishing the states.
Keep this article and check back after the election to measure the difference.
— Sources & links to above: Please look for more in-depth information on these races here. Measure#90 Oregonian 9-3-14. M#91 & 92 – Survey USA & KATU-TV 6-6-14 and Survey USA KATU-TV 9-25-14. In-depth polling data for their August poll here (Sept data not available).. Governor’s Race. Wenzell Strategies June-2014. M#88 NW Marketing Direct 9-2-14 Measure 88 landslide. poll recap. Poll in-depth data.
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: kangen()
Pingback: Internet Censorship in UAE()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: laan penge nu og her()
Pingback: fue.mobi()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: laan penge nu og her 18 aar()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: a ace locksmiths()
Pingback: plumber 24 hours()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician knoxville tn()
Pingback: journeyman electrician exam prep 2008()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: duquesne()
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: statefa()
Pingback: silk underwear()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: quinoa calories()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: Kandra()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=37339()
Pingback: town hall 9 war base layout()
Pingback: this()
Pingback: chinese history of names()
Pingback: internet marketing minneapolis mn()
Pingback: William Kindley()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach hack apk()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: children's clothes 50s()
Pingback: get card balance()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: IATA Dog Kennel in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: Latoya()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: free xbox live currency codes()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: Elinore()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: free slots no deposit()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: ezinetube()
Pingback: pet care()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: real ways to make money online()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: casillero internacional colombia()
Pingback: badoo es gratis()
Pingback: check this site out()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: Vietnam music()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Humberto()
Pingback: tee shirts funny()
Pingback: Detroit TIgers Recap()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: recliner website()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar()
Pingback: mobimesh italy()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: cisco()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: comprar en usa y recibir en colombia()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs()
Pingback: 14 secret places bali()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Best Deals Nail Art Tool()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Justine Castellucci()
Pingback: Cookring()
Pingback: 12Bet 简体中文()
Pingback: smetic()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف فلل بجدة()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: Bail Bonds in Tulsa Oklahoma()
Pingback: Baby Shop Singapore()
Pingback: Massage Surrey Quays()
Pingback: sponsor id for worldventures()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: Seo Cape town()
Pingback: rubber roof repair()
Pingback: driving lessons palmers green()
Pingback: Home care services Eagan, MN()
Pingback: sauvage spider one piece()
Pingback: security camera systems()
Pingback: DIGITAL PRODUCTS & ACCESSORIES()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: roof replacement morris county nj()
Pingback: recycling computer()
Pingback: reema()
Pingback: PC Disposal()
Pingback: msp hack()
Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug()
Pingback: grout cleaning()
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Companies()
Pingback: mozilla firefox download()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: Herbalife Videos()
Pingback: www.cargamescar.com()
Pingback: Etihad First Class()
Pingback: Spectra Breast Pump()
Pingback: Handbags()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: pediatric healthcare alliance south tampa()
Pingback: Bond Cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: seo packages and pricing()
Pingback: seo pack()
Pingback: Kizi games mots play games()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: gravitarium2()
Pingback: best balance bike()
Pingback: hardware-online-stores.com-ï¿½SINGLE HOLE KNOBS()
Pingback: insulation contractors Tulsa()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: upratovanie kancelárií()
Pingback: Black Business Owners()
Pingback: airsoft guns hunting()
Pingback: SCR888 official site()
Pingback: Intel PRO/1000 MT()
Pingback: Friv4school games online friv()
Pingback: friv kizi()
Pingback: Kizi Games()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games 7tug top free online flash games friv miniclip kizi()
Pingback: adult caskets()
Pingback: Mestrado em Informatica()
Pingback: senior care dallas()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: diamond elo()
Pingback: Exotic car rentals miami()
Pingback: Fashion Jewelry()
Pingback: curso de sushiman()
Pingback: math tutoring center Garden grove()
Pingback: college consultants Huntington beach()
Pingback: test preparation Westminster()
Pingback: how can i avoid capital gains tax()
Pingback: Drone Parts()
Pingback: theta binaural beats()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: Drones()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: Kathy()
Pingback: parqueterie()
Pingback: jual sex toys()
Pingback: gameplays and walkthroughs()
Pingback: compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: Sapphire ring white gold()
Pingback: atlanta security cameras()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: click to read more()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/penis-enlargement-that-works()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: event management companies in KSA()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coconut Creek()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Swinger()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/4BKP30afkrT()
Pingback: html5 chat room template()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: Youtube Vlogs()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: ppcmanagement()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: Any Unit Converter()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: ï»¿Hoover()
Pingback: erotica()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: sexycoquinevideo()
Pingback: criar conta no facebook()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: give money to the poor()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers nyc()
Pingback: dagdeal vakantie()
Pingback: ooh xanaina()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: Eren Niazi()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: buy viagra()
Pingback: Dealers de camiones en Texas()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: http://howtocarpetcleaning.tistory.com/()
Pingback: Adult porn()
Pingback: ï»¿cat tales()
Pingback: http://girlincontrol.com/user/SandyAdey()
Pingback: drone-works zac davis()
Pingback: vegas casinos on line()
Pingback: online casino gambling for real money()
Pingback: قیمت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: seo package()
Pingback: katte sygdom()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: 海味批發()
Pingback: pc disposal()
Pingback: computer recycling companies()
Pingback: screen cleaner()
Pingback: buy essay online()
Pingback: sports memorabilia store()