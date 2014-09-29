Wehby accepts four debates, awaits Merkley’s response

Dr. Monica Wehby for U.S. Senate
Portland – Today, the Dr. Monica Wehby for U.S. Senate campaign announced that Dr. Wehby would accept invitations to participate in four televised debates between now and Election Day. Accepting these debates underscores Dr. Wehby’s intention to address head-on Senator Merkley’s disingenuous and ineffective first term in the United States Senate.
These televised debates include a previously announced October 14th debate on KOBI (NBC), and three additional forums, hosted independently by Oregon Public Broadcasting, KOIN (CBS), and the City Club of Portland. Furthermore, the campaign asks that these additional forums consider televising their debates statewide. The Wehby campaign requests Senator Merkley to promptly accept these invitations in order to procure dates and times that will allow for a public discussion of competing ideas on how best to address our high unemployment and listless economy.
Dr. Monica Wehby released the following statement:
“Jeff Merkley has failed Oregon; he’s failed to address our chronic unemployment, our anemic economy, our woeful education system, and of course our broken healthcare system. His penchant for putting politics ahead of people is the trademark of someone who goes to Washington in the service of himself, rather than those who elected him. It is imperative to future generations that Jeff Merkley answers for his ineffectiveness and incompetence in these forums. His failure to do so will be another failure in his service to the people of Oregon.”
