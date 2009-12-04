Death Tax vote ushers more taxes. Oregon vote score.

by In the news

Taxpayer Association of Oregon News

On Thursday the House voted to permanently extend the death tax at is 45% rate. Oddly, the estate tax would have dissapeared in 2010 without Congressional approval and then wildy reversed itself back to pre-Bush high rates in 2011. In essence, the House voted to avoid losing any more revenue and never allowing America to see a day without the dreaded death tax. Here is how Oregon’s congressional delegation voted.

Blumenauer – Yes

DeFazio – Yes

Wu – Yes

Schrader Yes

Walden – No

