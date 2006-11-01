Campaign Commentary

Oregonian Surprise, Jessica’s Law Truth, & Union Tactics
The campaign season seems to bring out the most outrageous conduct in people and there are just too many stories to do them all justice. So again this week, here are a number of vignettes describing life on the Oregon (Campaign) Trail.
Hell Freezes Over In Portland
On Sunday, October 16, 2006 The Oregonian endorsed Ron Saxton for Governor. The outrage by Portland’s decidedly left leaning population was predictable given The Oregonian’s faithful support of the liberal agenda for lo these many years. Higher taxes, more spending, resistance to land use regulation reform, more spending, resistance to tax reform, more spending, opposition to judicial reform, more spending, and so on and so forth. But the condemnation of The Oregonian’s departure from the liberal orthodoxy was so well, so well, “¦ “orchestrated” by groupthink, that it took us all by surprise.
To understand this you have to look at the political demographics of Portland. Tim Hibbitts and Adam Davie of Davis, Hibbitts & Migdahll, Inc., two of Oregon’s premier pollsters, describe Portland thusly, “Twenty percent conservative, 20 percent moderate, 40 percent liberal, and 20 percent ultra-liberal. And the leftists drive the climate, the agenda.” Adams goes even farther by noting that somewhere near forty percent of Portlanders are anti-everything – anti-money, anti-cars, anti-free trade, anti-growth, even anti-Starbucks. And the climate is so decidedly liberal that any variance from the program is met with instant and vociferous protest. In Portland, if you don’t agree with the uber left’s agenda all of the time, you are the “enemy.”
And that is the reason that poor old Bob Caldwell, The Oregonian’s editorial page chief, found himself writing a defense of the Saxton endorsement the following week. Bob felt compelled to exonerate the rest of the editorial board by noting that it was his decision – admittedly made after consultation with the other members of the editorial board – but his decision alone. I count Bob Caldwell as one of my friends – I hope he thinks the same of me. Whether I agree or disagree with Caldwell, I know him to be a decent, thoughtful, and well-studied person. For The Oregonian to depart from over twenty years of endorsing Democrat gubernatorial candidates speaks loudly about the direction of Oregon. Caldwell and The Oregonian acknowledge that Oregon is headed in the wrong direction and is in need of change. Most succinctly, Caldwell noted that “change begins at the top” and, in this instance, the agent for change is Saxton.
I’ve never seen a time in which The Oregonian has felt compelled to justify its editorial views. But in the land of the latte liberals, dissent is not countenanced. Caldwell’s explanation was interesting, but it would have been more appropriate if he would have just said, “Bite Me.”
Jessica’s Law
There are new political ads now out in which both Gov. Kulongoski and Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) are taking credit for the passage of “Jessica’s Law” – a bill to increase prison terms and post-prison supervision for those convicted of sexual assault of children under the age of 12. But you all may remember that in my column on September 18, 2005, I wrote the following:
“Which brings us to House Bill 3507 – a version of Jessica’s Law to increase prison terms and post-prison supervision for those convicted of sexual assault of children under the age of 12. The bill was introduced by a bipartisan group of legislators in the Republican-controlled House, where it passed by a 51-9 margin (seven of the nine opposing the bill were part of Portland’s uber left contingent). The bill was sent to the Senate and there the Democrat leadership refused to assign it to committee or give it a hearing. A group, led in part by Sen. Jason Atkinson, gathered the signatures of two-thirds of the state senators requesting a hearing and an opportunity to vote. But the Democrats, under the leadership of Sen. Kate Brown, the godmother of Portland’s uber left, refused.”
Peter Courtney was part of that Democrat leadership that refused to allow consideration of Jessica’s Law during the regular session. And Gov. Kulongoski sat on his hands and did nothing. It was only after Bill O’Reilly targeted Oregon’s politicians for the scorn they so richly deserved that Kulongoski caved in and included Jessica’s law in the call for a special session. But, in the world of politics, apparently there is no shame in taking credit for that which you resisted.
The Predictable Public Employee Unions
The public employee unions are out in force this election season and they are spending a ton of dough. Not only are they the driving force in Ted Kulongoski’s campaign, but they are responsible for a large share of the money opposing Measures 41 (the measure to restore personal exemptions for state taxes at the same level as federal taxes) and Measure 48 (spending limits). That’s to be expected since both measures would curb government growth and the public employees unions certainly don’t want that. But what is laughable is how predictable their message is for opposing both measures. It is the same message that they used when they opposed Measure 5 limiting the growth in property taxes, the same message they used in supporting the tax increases under Measures 28 and 30, and the same message they use when they urge local tax increases and bond measures – schools will close, teachers will be fired, the elderly will be tossed out into the street and crime will run rampant because jails will close and police officers will be fired. And it is still all a load of baloney. State government is awash in money. There is over $2 Billion more in revenues for the next biennium than there is for the current biennium. The only thing then, and the only thing now, that can cause all of this mayhem is if the public employees unions continue to insist on salary increases at the rate of six percent per annum (private sector growth is about three percent) and Oregonians are asked to continue to fund the exorbitant PERS and health insurance benefits for public employees.
Somebody call the public employees unions and tell them to get a new act.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: loose weight at home()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: kangen()
Pingback: DIRECTV for your company()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: mp4 mobile porn()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: read the article()
Pingback: how to do plumbing yourself()
Pingback: clock synchronization()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrical apprenticeship programs()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: gay()
Pingback: free escort service()
Pingback: currency exchange()
Pingback: trade exchange()
Pingback: fast exchange()
Pingback: fast exchange()
Pingback: currency exchange()
Pingback: currency exchange()
Pingback: currency exchange()
Pingback: get instagram likes()
Pingback: buy instagram likes cheap()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: cheap followers()
Pingback: instagram likes()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: instagram likes()
Pingback: instagram likes()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: promo codes for papa johns online()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: look what i found()
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: Car hire Iceland()
Pingback: Corazon Ebrahimi()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: browse around here()
Pingback: check these guys out()
Pingback: Temika()
Pingback: ecograf 4D()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Hunter Urmos()
Pingback: Lizzie()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: Shells()
Pingback: apple shooter games()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: th8 war base anti everything()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: Christen()
Pingback: bird sitter()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: Shalonda()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: gillette nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: IATA Pet Cages in Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: al3ab()
Pingback: http://INeedDrugTreatme?nt.com()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Test()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: sewing caddy organizer()
Pingback: fly swatter buy()
Pingback: party light replacement bulbs()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: Share Video()
Pingback: tick indicator()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: tram pararam()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: metroco.bagging.top()
Pingback: new-yorkeat24hours()
Pingback: alpine home air purifier()
Pingback: twitter bot()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: HP()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: best gaming monitor()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: click to read()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/zuraa6u()
Pingback: score hero hack()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: clothing t shirt()
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Shentel usa()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/60cm-motorcycle-lengthen-hole-digging-clip-edge-decoration-aeria-p-8202.html()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: envios a colombia desde miami()
Pingback: manhole cover manufacturers()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: Levitra 20mg()
Pingback: irctc login()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Buy Rocks Off Ramsey Rabbit sex toys online()
Pingback: the marketing company UK()
Pingback: Cooper()
Pingback: Marc Carbine()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: manifestation miracle book()
Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html()
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث من الرياض الى خميس مشيط()
Pingback: EB5 EUA()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: recycling computer()
Pingback: William()
Pingback: Bigo Live Singapore()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: online bookmakers()
Pingback: carb blocker safe()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: pokemon go hacker()
Pingback: generic viagra()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: My Paying Ads()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Camera & Photo()
Pingback: manhattan()
Pingback: Kasha()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: threesome romance()
Pingback: marble countertop toronto()
Pingback: Pit Weighbridge()
Pingback: New Jersey rap studios()
Pingback: Belajar Teknologi()
Pingback: GayRomeo()
Pingback: Hats()
Pingback: machu picchu()
Pingback: Posters Quotes Life()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: eletricistas Lisboa()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: photo booth()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Roofing Contractors()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: harga hp samsung terbaru()
Pingback: Download 2B0-101 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments West Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: Manhardt()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: Sado()
Pingback: BUSINESS()
Pingback: CV Tunas Karya()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: SEO Service()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Forex News()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: rubylane()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: 4-16x50 Rifle Scope()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: more info()
Pingback: mt4 fx robot()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: Lifestyle()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Maricopa County()
Pingback: Holidays Watch()
Pingback: best homemade colon cleanse()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: InternetReputation.com()
Pingback: ï»¿Hoover()
Pingback: video poker()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: Outdoor Living Spaces()
Pingback: Please ALSO use these as my TITLES()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum Facebook()
Pingback: printer driver()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook cadastre-se()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: mestrado profissional a distancia()
Pingback: amazing guitar()