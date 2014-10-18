Back to Home Page

Oregon Catalyst – 2014 Voting Resource Guide

by In the news Saturday, October 18. 2014

Voting Information

Oregon Sec of State – ballot dropoff locations

Oregon Sec of State – track your ballot

 

Voter Guides

2014 Oregon Ballot Measures

Oregon GOP recommendations on state ballot measures

Sen. Doug Whitsett – Vote NO on Ballot Measure 86

Sen. Doug Whitsett – Vote NO on Ballot Measure 87

Sen. Doug Whitsett – Vote NO on Ballot Measure 89

KGW Guide to Oregon Ballot Measures

To sign up for a Christian Voter’s Guide (Oregon Family Council)

NRA grades & endorsements

2014 Oregon Right To Life Voter Guide

Taxpayer Association Oregon PAC — “Small-Local” races Voter’s Guide

2014 Oregon Farm Bureau Voter’s Guide

Oregonians for Food and Shelter 2014 Voter’s Guide

Bill Post’s Voter Guide – Nov 4, 2014

Oregonian Newspaper – Voter Guide

Oregon Sec of State

Online Voters’ Guide – 2014 General Election

Audio Voters’ Guide – 2014 General Election

• Ballots will begin being mailed to voters Wednesday, October 15, 2014
• Tuesday, November 4, 2014 is Election Day

Don’t see a conservative, Republican or non-partisan voter’s guide here that you know about? Please contact [email protected] and we’ll get it added!

