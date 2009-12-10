Back to Home Page

Video: Second Chris Dudely video talks about Measure 66-67 taxes

by In the news Thursday, December 10. 2009

Chris Dudely has gone from a man of mystery to two new videos this week in his unannounced run for Oregon governor. In this video, he touches upon the Measure 66 and Measure 67 taxes. See for yourself.

