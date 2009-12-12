Senator Jeff Kruse: How we got into this tax mess

Taxes…The Real Reason
By Senator Jeff Kruse, Roseburg
In the January special election the voters will be asked to support or reject two tax measures (Measure 66 and Measure 67). Over the next couple of months you will hear a lot from both sides about the dire consequences of either a yes or a no vote on these measures. Before I get into the merits of the measures I think it is important to understand how we reached this point.
In the 2007 legislative session government grew by over 20%. While the revenue forecast did line up with that rate of growth, we warned leadership at the time it was not sustainable and we should back off. Our advice was ignored. We ended up having to make reductions in budgets during the last quarter of the biennium because, although revenue had increased, it had not increased at the rate projected.
As we entered the 2009 legislative session we had a Governor’s budget that called for an all funds increase of over 4 billion dollars. This was quite simply taking the flawed revenue projection from the last biennium and moving it forward. We knew, as did the Governor, that the money was not there. At the very beginning of the session legislative leadership was calling for at least one billion dollars in new revenue and this was before there was any consideration of any streamlining or efficiency measures. As it turns out there were no real efforts made to reduce the cost of government or make it more accountable; all efforts went to finding new ways and reasons for expanding government. At the end of the day the all funds budget passed in 2009 was a 9% increase over the previous budget.
Legislative leadership exceeded their own expectations by passing bills increasing taxes, fees, permits, etc. at a level that will take an additional 1.5 billion dollars from the private sector. When you are told we had to cut budgets it is a lie and the people telling you that know it. If you were expecting a $2 an hour raise and only got a $1 an hour raise would you consider it a cut? In the world of politics it is spun just that way.
We are in a recession, which everyone knows; it is just that some people in government react to this situation in a different way than I would. In my opinion job one for the Legislature should be to help restore jobs in the private sector, but the majority party has taken an approach that puts protecting government as the highest priority. To illustrate this point, let’s take a look at the October 2009 job numbers from the Oregon Employment Department. In October the private sector lost 7,800 jobs while the public sector gained 16,300. Those who will tell you the creation of a government job stimulates the economy (and there are several in the Legislature) are demonstrating a total lack of understanding of economic principles. Sure it is great for the person who gets the job, but we are going to run out of “other people’s money”.
Now let’s go back to the actions of the Legislative Assembly. After increasing virtually every fee and license charges and passing four significant tax increases, leadership decided to try and fix the game. They brought forward a bill to set a date for the election, which was appropriate (although it would have been more appropriate if we had referred the taxes to the voters ourselves). However, they were not satisfied with just setting a date. In the original version of the bill there was a provision which would have essentially meant to vote no meant yes and yes meant no. We were able to stop this particular maneuver. We were not successful in stopping the provision that set up a legislative committee to write the ballot titles and explanatory statements. In all other cases of initiatives a committee of proponents and opponents of the measure is created to write the ballot title and explanatory statement and it is overseen by the Secretary of State. When you combine this blatant move by the majority party to control this process with the Governor’s delay in signing the bills to limit the time to gather signatures, this can be seen as nothing short of an attack on the initiative process itself.
We know these tax increases are not necessary and there are other ways to balance the budget. In a future newsletter I hope to go into more detail, as we are currently compiling the data. Unfortunately this work is going slower than it should be as we are being blocked from receiving the information we need. I think it is very telling that we might have to file a motion under the Freedom of Information Act to receive data that should be readily available to us as a matter of doing our business.
I will, however, give you one little tidbit now to demonstrate the disingenuousness of the information coming out of government. The Governor announced state employees would be taking up to ten unpaid furlough days as a cost saving measure. On the front end I thought this was absurd simply from the perspective we would have ten additional days the public would not be getting services. But here is the rest of the story according to the number received from the Department of Administrative Services. In 2008 the average compensation (salary and benefits) for a state worker was $68,131 per year. In 2009, even after taking out $2,682 for the furlough days, the average compensation for a state worker increased to $69,028. So the average state worker is receiving an increase of $897 per year for the biennium, plus an additional ten days off. We have also received information that some employees have to work overtime, at time and a half, to make up for the work they missed while on furlough so the actual cost will increase.
Clearly the only reason to support the tax increases is to continue the already alarming rate of the growth of government. During recessions both Presidents Kennedy and Reagan cut taxes. We should learn from history. Please join me in voting NO on Measures 66 and 67 in January. I have had enough of the government being the top priority; it is time to once again put the people first.
By Senator Jeff Kruse, Roseburg
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: zwtxk85wyt4zsefx4mtgergfer()
Pingback: xm85cws8txym3845ncnwsxsf4s()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: ecograf 4D()
Pingback: netflix account info()
Pingback: opensky coupon code()
Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy gettysburg()
Pingback: my link()
Pingback: Efren Kolar()
Pingback: Samella Sherraden()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: Maryjo()
Pingback: blonde teen development()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: this link()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: Kermit Corella()
Pingback: mod hungry shark()
Pingback: Facebook Unfriend()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: gay()
Pingback: Rae()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: ways to earn money()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: bathroom scales at walmart()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: sticky notes example()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: العاب فلاش()
Pingback: https://linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Delphine()
Pingback: overnight cat care naples()
Pingback: fly swatter electric nz()
Pingback: disco light project()
Pingback: armrest organizer target()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: horse sitter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: forskolin 20% 250 mg()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: diet pills that really work fast()
Pingback: http://www.ketonesraspberry.net/()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online()
Pingback: spiritual coach()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys Free Shipping()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys China()
Pingback: best dog walker in naples fl()
Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys China()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys From China()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys China()
Pingback: free psychic reading online()
Pingback: City professional dentists ST4 1BL()
Pingback: california psychics reviews()
Pingback: ohsexfilm()
Pingback: klimczak()
Pingback: penisbot.equityplays.date()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys China()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: black hat software()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys Cheap()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: making money online()
Pingback: porn account and password()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys China()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Cheap Jerseys()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Cheap Jerseys()
Pingback: top rated hepa air purifiers()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy fort lauderdale()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects()
Pingback: Cheap Jerseys()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: Cheap Jerseys Wholesale()
Pingback: Email Marketing()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: website here()
Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jeryseys()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Brett Lawrie Jersey()
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks()
Pingback: men s shirts()
Pingback: Ebonite Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Bernard Brazil Jersey()
Pingback: David Backes Jersey()
Pingback: Eddie()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Washington Nationals Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: mobyt s. p. a. italy()
Pingback: Paul George Jersey UK()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Angel di Maria Argentina Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: search()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Nicklas Lidstrom Jersey()
Pingback: Ryan Clady Jersey()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: Jarell Martin Jersey()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys China()
Pingback: como comprar en ebay desde colombia()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Marco van Ginkel Chelsea Jersey()
Pingback: Levitra apteka()
Pingback: Papy Djilobodji Jersey()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Haloti Ngata Jersey()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Adele Kennamore()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Lauren Galyean()
Pingback: slimming program()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: our website()
Pingback: Cheap Jerseys China()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف فلل بجدة()
Pingback: hot music videos()
Pingback: Investing MLM worlds best start up companies()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: judi poker domino online()
Pingback: opciones binarias 2016()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: custom glass bottles for sale()
Pingback: Upholstery Cleaning()
Pingback: interior design()
Pingback: star wars tribute video()
Pingback: Ship to Malaysia()
Pingback: Foldaway Playmat()
Pingback: Custom PC()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: Top Realtor()
Pingback: balance bike()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: gym training()
Pingback: spy camera watch.()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Italian Chef()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Diet Pills 2016()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: Danny Granger Jersey()
Pingback: youtube ranking()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: great bear rainforest lodge()
Pingback: Errol()
Pingback: Mari()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: English School London()
Pingback: Mosaic Tile()
Pingback: bandar judi()
Pingback: Tonia()
Pingback: Herbalife Mens Health()
Pingback: alibaba()
Pingback: www.cargamescar.com()
Pingback: arabicgames.biz()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: Weight loss()
Pingback: peppa pig english episodes()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: florida skin care center()
Pingback: bay area dermatology tampa()
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()
Pingback: Clear bra straps()
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Murfreesboro()
Pingback: Casino ratings()
Pingback: banheira completa()
Pingback: seo packages monthly()
Pingback: betterscooter.com()
Pingback: orange county refrigerator repair()
Pingback: Gogy dad games friv3 juegos kizi games()
Pingback: calc swift()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: zip code()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys China()
Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys China()
Pingback: Z-ABC-products()
Pingback: Tulsa IT Companies()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: spray foam insulation()
Pingback: survival()
Pingback: google search()
Pingback: 旅行()
Pingback: Cheap Roll Up banners()
Pingback: Kizi()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: juegos pau friv 2 online games()
Pingback: freebetcastle()
Pingback: visit poster's website()
Pingback: top forex broker()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games, kizi2 play kizi2 online games kizi()
Pingback: http://www.theworldsoccershop.co.uk/paris-saint-germain-fc-uk/()
Pingback: golf balls()
Pingback: reverse osmosis filter()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: Android Coming To A Screen Near You!()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: Delora()
Pingback: http://www.thesoccerworldshop.com/Fc-Bayern-Munich-Pepe-Reina-Jersey-Sale/()
Pingback: fashion accessories()
Pingback: Wholesale NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: New business Marketing()
Pingback: http://www.hockeyworldshop.com/Chicago-Blackhawks-Andrew-Shaw-Jersey/()
Pingback: Kenyan breaking news()
Pingback: tutoring center Fountain valley()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston()
Pingback: test preparation Huntington beach()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys From China()
Pingback: iphone imei checker()
Pingback: mandala()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: Camera & Photo()
Pingback: Shaunda()
Pingback: Primer smink billigt online()
Pingback: luxury cars()
Pingback: drones()
Pingback: Woodbridge Real Estate()
Pingback: Self Tanner()
Pingback: schenk ein()
Pingback: Gold IRA reviews()
Pingback: Creation de filiale au Maroc()
Pingback: wholesale cigars()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in Houston()
Pingback: PS4()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: check it out()
Pingback: demand response()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Asphyxiation()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: tell no one (zip or rar)()
Pingback: cum()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Pinal County()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: wet n' wild()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: nigger()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: tenerife()
Pingback: Hubwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: enter here()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust And Riley Reid Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()