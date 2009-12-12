Back to Home Page

Senator Jeff Kruse: How we got into this tax mess

by In the news Saturday, December 12. 2009

Taxes…The Real Reason
By Senator Jeff Kruse, Roseburg

In the January special election the voters will be asked to support or reject two tax measures (Measure 66 and Measure 67). Over the next couple of months you will hear a lot from both sides about the dire consequences of either a yes or a no vote on these measures. Before I get into the merits of the measures I think it is important to understand how we reached this point.

In the 2007 legislative session government grew by over 20%. While the revenue forecast did line up with that rate of growth, we warned leadership at the time it was not sustainable and we should back off. Our advice was ignored. We ended up having to make reductions in budgets during the last quarter of the biennium because, although revenue had increased, it had not increased at the rate projected.

As we entered the 2009 legislative session we had a Governor’s budget that called for an all funds increase of over 4 billion dollars. This was quite simply taking the flawed revenue projection from the last biennium and moving it forward. We knew, as did the Governor, that the money was not there. At the very beginning of the session legislative leadership was calling for at least one billion dollars in new revenue and this was before there was any consideration of any streamlining or efficiency measures. As it turns out there were no real efforts made to reduce the cost of government or make it more accountable; all efforts went to finding new ways and reasons for expanding government. At the end of the day the all funds budget passed in 2009 was a 9% increase over the previous budget.

Legislative leadership exceeded their own expectations by passing bills increasing taxes, fees, permits, etc. at a level that will take an additional 1.5 billion dollars from the private sector. When you are told we had to cut budgets it is a lie and the people telling you that know it. If you were expecting a $2 an hour raise and only got a $1 an hour raise would you consider it a cut? In the world of politics it is spun just that way.

We are in a recession, which everyone knows; it is just that some people in government react to this situation in a different way than I would. In my opinion job one for the Legislature should be to help restore jobs in the private sector, but the majority party has taken an approach that puts protecting government as the highest priority. To illustrate this point, let’s take a look at the October 2009 job numbers from the Oregon Employment Department. In October the private sector lost 7,800 jobs while the public sector gained 16,300. Those who will tell you the creation of a government job stimulates the economy (and there are several in the Legislature) are demonstrating a total lack of understanding of economic principles. Sure it is great for the person who gets the job, but we are going to run out of “other people’s money”.

Now let’s go back to the actions of the Legislative Assembly. After increasing virtually every fee and license charges and passing four significant tax increases, leadership decided to try and fix the game. They brought forward a bill to set a date for the election, which was appropriate (although it would have been more appropriate if we had referred the taxes to the voters ourselves). However, they were not satisfied with just setting a date. In the original version of the bill there was a provision which would have essentially meant to vote no meant yes and yes meant no. We were able to stop this particular maneuver. We were not successful in stopping the provision that set up a legislative committee to write the ballot titles and explanatory statements. In all other cases of initiatives a committee of proponents and opponents of the measure is created to write the ballot title and explanatory statement and it is overseen by the Secretary of State. When you combine this blatant move by the majority party to control this process with the Governor’s delay in signing the bills to limit the time to gather signatures, this can be seen as nothing short of an attack on the initiative process itself.

We know these tax increases are not necessary and there are other ways to balance the budget. In a future newsletter I hope to go into more detail, as we are currently compiling the data. Unfortunately this work is going slower than it should be as we are being blocked from receiving the information we need. I think it is very telling that we might have to file a motion under the Freedom of Information Act to receive data that should be readily available to us as a matter of doing our business.

I will, however, give you one little tidbit now to demonstrate the disingenuousness of the information coming out of government. The Governor announced state employees would be taking up to ten unpaid furlough days as a cost saving measure. On the front end I thought this was absurd simply from the perspective we would have ten additional days the public would not be getting services. But here is the rest of the story according to the number received from the Department of Administrative Services. In 2008 the average compensation (salary and benefits) for a state worker was $68,131 per year. In 2009, even after taking out $2,682 for the furlough days, the average compensation for a state worker increased to $69,028. So the average state worker is receiving an increase of $897 per year for the biennium, plus an additional ten days off. We have also received information that some employees have to work overtime, at time and a half, to make up for the work they missed while on furlough so the actual cost will increase.

Clearly the only reason to support the tax increases is to continue the already alarming rate of the growth of government. During recessions both Presidents Kennedy and Reagan cut taxes. We should learn from history. Please join me in voting NO on Measures 66 and 67 in January. I have had enough of the government being the top priority; it is time to once again put the people first.

By Senator Jeff Kruse, Roseburg

  • Ned

    The only thing about the furlough days is that no one notices if these people stay at home. The amount of work done remains the same.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    As bad as time may be for the average family out there, we should remember we are entering a golden age for government employees. Average pay of Federal workers is at $71k vs. $40k in the private sector nationally. Here in Oregon it looks to be $69k for government workers vs. $33k in the private sector.

    While it is patently absurd that with this kind of wage disparity Oregonians should be asked to pony up more for these bloated salaries that is the case. It is almost criminal that a group that on average makes close to twice what is made in the private sector has the gall to insist on more money extraction.

    My solution? An immediate hiring freeze and aggressive pay cutting at the earliest opportunity,

    The pay for those in government has clearly grown out of all proportion to what is involved with the job at hand and I think few would question that. In fact I would think most state workers would probably agree that they get paid very well indeed, with some astonishing benefits. If they don’t agree openly, they do agree tacitly – once employed these people almost never voluntarily leave government employment.

    To those that say state workers are not overpaid I probably would laugh and ask them to look at the turnover rate in those jobs.

    Is it ones experience that the state employees one meets tend to be short duration or lifetime? I think most peoples experience is once one joins state employment they never leave. Hard to square that with anything other than lucrative employment for the skill set involved.

    No, this is not a case of a highly skilled subset, state employees, having salaries close to twice those in the private sector because of better skills. If the pay were consummate with those skills rather than our of proportion to them, then we would hardly see state workers hold onto their jobs with a vise like grip rarely seen in the private sector.

    So, the next time you hear some BS about state workers not making enough, or the reason they make more is because of these great skills think about it a bit. Why would these people hold onto these jobs with the tenacity they do if the pay were merely average for their skill set? Why is it one sees people stick with state employment for the duration of their life if it were not lucrative and secure?

    Cut their pay now. If they walk, go out on the sidewalk and do eeenie meeny miny moe from the deluge of people you will have lined up for the position the day the want ad runs.

    • eagle eye

      Rupert, when they cut the Springfield schools budget, we’ll be looking to you guys to stare down the teachers’ union. Force them to accept big pay cuts. We’re waiting!

      • Rupert in Springfield

        Well, it is nice to see that you do acknowledge that the inflated salaries are due more to the unions political muscle rather than anything else.

        I certainly have never argued anything different.

        Carry on.

        • eagle eye

          I neither said the teachers’ salaries are inflated or that they’re not. Personally, I think the salaries are probably low for what they have to put up with, if they’re doing a good job. They have to put up with so much mainly because of the public they serve, often (but by no means entirely) the same ones who are always bellowing about their pay.

          My real point about Springfield etc is that there’s a lot of bluster going on. Take Roseburg. Has Jeff Kruse ever pushed to take on the teachers’ union? Not that I’ve heard of. If he was serious, that’s what he’d be doing, instead of writing BS for this website.

          And take the current state budget. If there’s still a sizeable increase, after all the economic bad news, it’s because of the huge federal stimulus package. Last I heard, federal spending in the Oregon budget had gone up something like 1/3 over the biennium. A third!

          But were Jeff Kruse and the like campaigning against accepting the stimulus money? I mean, arguing to turn the money down? Not that I’ve heard! My guess is he got every penny for his district that he could.

          Another thing, about compensation per worker. Here’s a little secret: most private sector people who are employed are getting raises, or at least increased benefits. But typically raises on the order of 3% of salary. You can read about it in the same places I do.

          So people who are in demand are getting raises.

          And like it or not, government workers are in demand.

          • Rupert in Springfield

            >And like it or not, government workers are in demand.

            Well, that’s not exactly news since it was what I opened my statement with. No one would argue that those who love increasing the size of government are currently in charge. Glad you are up to speed now.

            To reiterate from my opening statement which I guess you missed – Yes, it is a golden age for government employment. People want these jobs and will line up for them because they are high pay with high job security for the work involved. Once hired people tend to stay for life.

            That tells me the pay is too high. I think you know that as well since you make it pretty clear its union muscle rather than difficulty in replacement that makes it very hard to cut pay.

            Cutting current pay is hard? Fine, I would simply cut the pay for current job openings by 25 – 40%. Bet I would still have people lined up in droves for the jobs the moment the job opening listing was posted.

            Curiously, even though your standard procedure is to hammer someone if they do not outline a solution, and then hammer them with the “run it up the flag pole” nonsense if they do, you have few solutions of your own.

            We all know state workers are overpaid, the question is what to do about it. Apparently you seem content to rely on union muscle. Some of us would prefer a less thuggish approach. To each their own.

          • Anonymous

            “Fine, I would simply cut the pay for current job openings by 25 – 40%. Bet I would still have people lined up in droves for the jobs the moment the job opening listing was posted.”

            I wonder if the quality of the applicants would suffer?

          • eagle eye

            If people still want the job, the pay must be OK, right?

            I’d even volunteer to pinch hit for a year or two at GM, or Citibank, if they’d offer me $500K.

            I’d even do Treasury Secretary for a third of that. Or the White House!

          • eagle eye

            Rupert — I suggest you run for Springfield school board and promote your plan to cut pay by 25% – 40% for new teachers.

            I am “content to rely on union muscle”? I don’t even know what that means. You have a less “thuggish” solution? Let’s hear it!

            You guys seem to like living in a play-pretend world. You whine about the government but are you willing to do something real? Like take on the unions you hate so much?

            Over here in liberal Eugene, by the way, there have been at least three strikes by public employees that have been taken on. The teachers, the bus drivers — I guess Springfield was tangentially involved in that too, it’s Lane County Transit — and an action at UO years ago by SEIU (or its replacement) — I don’t know if that was all campuses or just UO though.

            By the way, plenty of government employees have quit, I know quite a few myself.

            And if you think working for the gov is so great, why don’t you apply for one of those cushy jobs yourself?

          • Rupert in Springfield

            >Rupert — I suggest you run for Springfield school board and promote your plan to cut pay by 25% – 40% for new teachers.

            And here we go, the old “run it up the flag poll see what happens” deal. Look, if you don’t like someone’s idea that’s fine. The running it up the flag pole thing is really not much of an argument though. It definitely isn’t much of a solution, which is what you always berate others for on this blog.

            >I am “content to rely on union muscle”? I don’t even know what that means.

            That’s weird, because you just bragged about it in your response above.

            Oh well, I’ll explain it. What it means is there is a problem with state government spending and your solution seems to be little but to say there isn’t much that can be done because the unions political muscle makes it very difficult. Here is your quote:

            “Rupert, when they cut the Springfield schools budget, we’ll be looking to you guys to stare down the teachers’ union. Force them to accept big pay cuts. We’re waiting! ”

            Seems pretty clear to me, why you now don’t understand what I mean remains a mystery however.

            >You have a less “thuggish” solution? Let’s hear it!

            Yep, outlined two of them right above. Guess you missed em.

            >You guys seem to like living in a play-pretend world. You whine about the government but are you willing to do something real? Like take on the unions you hate so much?

            Looks like you are the one doing the whining. Do you have any solutions? Nope, not a one. Do you complain and brag about your tough employee unions? Sure. But that doesn’t exactly pay the bills.

            Seems to me you are the one living in play land if you think the current level of spending can be maintained with little but tough talk on the political invulnerability of government employee unions.

            Like it or not state spending is going to have to go down. That means you and your buddies can either take a pay cut or less hiring. Take your pick, but if you think government can continue to grow the way it has, Id like to send you a box of Lego’s.

  • Rick Hickey

    What about over $400 Million per budget cycle WASTED on Failed ESL/Bilingual programs, as proven again this week that Statewide 3 out of 4 ESL students are not proficient in english after five years in class. In my school district 84% do not pass after 5 years. AZ. spends 90% less with superior results via immersion only (and CA. and MA.).

    Why are Hanna or Ferrioli not holding press conferences to illustrate this huge waste of money and childrens lives? Who is going to replace ED. Super Castillo using these facts of her absolute failure as a leader after 2 terms?

    What about at least 100,000 Illegal Aliens who have stolen a job here in Oregon that an American WILL do and an American will also pay the taxes that go with the work, reducing significantally the number of people needing government $.

    Did you know Gov. Gregoire (Wa.) ok’d rapid repat to save the state tens of millions by deporting early non-violent alien criminals. Instead leaders in Oregon let criminals go free here in our streets and hold over 1,200 illegals in our prisons.

    Two simple and FREE solutions-Mandatory use of E-Verify for all employers private and public and English Immersion only in schools for ESL’s would solve many of our economic problems.

    Unfortunately though too many of our elected leaders look at illegals as an oppurtunity to increase government growth as they will always be poor & needy and will be given AMNESTY via Ill. rep. Guiterrez starting next week.

    And too many of the other party actually think these illegals will vote for them and they didn’t the last few times and never ever will.

    • eagle eye

      Rick, you are so right. Rather than try to do something that would be controversial and get all kinds of abuse heaped on them, these guys play to their rightwing audience with bogus talk about taxes, spending, knowing full well that they don’t have any practical moves in mind. It plays well in some places, mainly rural Oregon, but it’s all hot air.

      If Kruse had advocated turning back the stimulus money instead of complaining about how the budget has grown — after the money has been taken and spent — I might be impressed.

  • Bob Clark

    There’s been two fixed furlough days so far this Fall, and yet I am not hearing many complaints from those receiving state services. I guess the government employee unions will have to work harder at advertising the loss of state services and encourage more complaining. Otherwise, unpaid furloughs might actually begin to be considered a government efficiency measure.

    • eagle eye

      You know, Bob, it depends on your perspective.

      A lot of businesses have been laying off people where I live. Even going out of business. A lot of complaining from the owners and the people getting laid off.

      But you know what? I don’t hear many complaints from the customers. People can still find plenty of places to sell them clothes, beer, food in stores and restaurants. I still see the same people in shops, even going into bars — even the people who’ve been laid off! The restauranters I know complain about how bad business is. But they’re still happy to serve people, and they even seem to keep going to the same athletic club as before, to grump with their pals about how bad things are, I even like to lend an ear.

      And you know what, whether taxes are increased a little or not, it will hardly be noticed. In fact, it’s been tried, they raised gas taxes in Eugene. The gas station owners complained and moaned, but you know what? They’re still happy to pump you a tank.

      In fact, they even give better service when times are tough. Maybe a recession might actually begin to be considered a way to improve business!

      So what is all this complaining?

      • Rupert in Springfield

        >And you know what, whether taxes are increased a little or not, it will hardly be noticed.

        Really? Can I hold you to that?

        If so I would sure like to send you the increase Ill be facing when they raise the corporate minimum. I mean if you wouldn’t even notice, I would sure appreciate you paying it for me.

        Feel like actually putting some words behind your actions as you so often urge others to do?

        • Anonymous

          How much more will you owe if M67 passes?

        • Anonymous

          $140?

        • eagle eye

          What I mean by “not noticed” is not noticed by the consumers of services. As in you will not close your business. As in if you do, there will be plenty of others lined up to take your customers.

          Will I pay your extra taxes for you? And will you pay UO student’s (or UO students’, all 20,000 of them!) higher tuition if the taxes fail? I think you know the answer to both questions.

    • UO student

      Bob, at UO this term classes were larger because of the budget cuts.

      eagle, a restaurant I used to go to on 13th closed, because business was bad. I miss it.

      If the tax increases fail, tuition will go up at UO, and I will have to pay more. Maybe that’s OK — why should professors take pay cuts so I can go to school, why should corporations pay more taxes? I will tell you, though, I’ll be spending less at local businesses.

      The recession sucks. Really.

      • eagle eye

        student, I know the recession sucks.

        I may even have gone to the same restaurant, if it’s the one I’m thinking of. Italian? Replaced by a sushi outfit?

        My point, which you probably already get, is that just as the world doesn’t end if state employees take a few furlough days, the world doesn’t end if some businesses go under or people get laid off.

        • UO student

          That’s the restaurant! I forget the name already.

  • UO student

    Reading this I think there’s a disconnect. eagle doesn’t sound like a union guy to me. I read him this way: If there are budget cuts, it’s gonna hurt someone. (Like me: I will have to pay more tuition next year.) If the conservatives want to change things, they will have to start at home, because it’s not going to happen at the state level. Roseburg, rural Oregon, wherever.

    eagle says they have taken strikes in so-called liberal Eugene. Maybe the rural Oregon people who are conservative should take a lesson from this playbook. Don’t just talk, do something. Tell your teacher unions to take a walk, and if they do, suck it in, not the end of world, just ask the Eugene liberals. Ditto your sheriff, police, etc. etc. eagle, do I get you?

    Rupert: You say from Springfield, right? Isn’t that a pretty conservative town? Your mayor is sort of running to unseat de Fazio, right? What is he doing to cut school costs? Is he taking on the teachers union?

    eagle: are you a union provocateur like Rupert says? a closet conservative? If the tax increases fail, what would you do? What would you tell the Eugene school board to do?

    • Rupert in Springfield

      >Rupert: You say from Springfield, right? Isn’t that a pretty conservative town? Your mayor is sort of running to unseat de Fazio, right? What is he doing to cut school costs? Is he taking on the teachers union?

      Springfield is pretty conservative only in that it is next to Eugene. Its about the equivalent of saying n the 70’s that Stockholm was conservative compared to Moscow.

      As regards Leikens actions, I haven’t heard of him cutting school costs or taking on the teachers union. What bearing that has on my contention regarding our state budget escapes me however.

    • eagle eye

      Student, I overlooked this one with your questions.

      Yes, you get it: “If the conservatives want to change things, they will have to start at home, because it’s not going to happen at the state level”

      No, not a union member, not since a few years after high school, when I was in the Teamsters in a non-trucking summer job.

      What would I tell the local school board if the tax increases fail? “Observe your contracts, because you have no choice; ask the unions for concessions, if you need to. Don’t expect them to say yes. If they don’t, be prepared to negotiate strongly next time around. Take a strike again if you need to. You’ll have the support of the public if you come across as the reasonable ones”.

  • Insider

    Senator Kruse:

    You have illustrated two things very clearly:

    1) You and other legislative Republicans in Salem have become completely inept and useless.

    2) You have no idea what you are talking about. Visit any Oregon school, community college, or university and you will see the major state budget cuts that have been made this biennium. Check out senior and human service or public safety services. Almost $2 billion in total cuts.

    Your reference to the “All Funds” is irrelevant, because that includes all the one-time federal money that is going to build roads, pay for food stamps, unemployment, etc. Exactly what part of those one-time federal funds do you want to give back, Senator?

    The General Fund/Lottery budget for 2009-11 is DOWN significantly from 2007-09, not up. Perhaps you should check with your own Legislative Fiscal Office, Senator. Or have you smoked and drank too much to be able to understand?

    • Anonymous

      Ore Biennium–Total All Funds spending
      2009-11—-$53,760,031.018—– 9.38%
      2007-09—-$48,005,409,654—–13.72%
      2005-07—-$43,220,555,200 —-11.56%
      2003-05—-$38,743,009,114 —–9.11%
      2001-03—-$35,508,990,712 —-16.57%
      1999-01—-$30,462,319,439 —-11.55%
      1997-99—-$27,308,692,023 —-17.62%
      1995-97—-$23,218,655,377 —-15.85%
      1993-95—-$20,042,060,862 —-12.18%
      1991-93—-$17,866,757,268—–17.74%
      1989-91—-$15,174,994,031 —-20.72%
      1987-89—-$12,570,014,958 —–4.23%
      1985-87—-$12,060,094,718 —-17.97%
      1983-85—-$10,223,173,163 — 14.34%
      1981-83—–$8,940,741,798 –(-10.88%)
      1979-81—-$10,031,862,751 —-35.08%
      1977-79—–$7,426,493,362 —-42.91%
      1975-77—–$5,196,769,722 — 56.72%
      1973-75—–$3,315,908,507 —-22.15%
      1971-73—–$2,714,651,811 —-27.54%
      1969-71—–$2,128,527,639 —-13.49%
      1967-69—–$1,875,459,599
      1965-67—–$1,411,920,395
      1963-65—–$1,267,100,097
      1961-63—–$1,067,822,805
      1959-61——-$946,954,063
      1957-59——-$718,552,984

      The more we send them the more they spend

      • eagle eye

        Oh, you again with that (outdated) table.

        Spending grows along with the economy.

        Keep working at it, eventually you’ll get it.

        The economy, stupid!

        • Anonymous

          From the 67-69′ biennium to the 07-09′ biennium Total Funds Budget Increased 2460%

          From the 67-69′ biennium to the 07-09′ biennium Per Capita Income Increased 976%

          Oregon spending is unsustainable and eagle eye must be going blind.

          • eagle eye

            Spending grows along with the economy.

            Keep working at it, eventually you’ll get it.

            The economy, stupid!

          • Anonymous

            We have a spending problem

      • Anonymous

        Seriously, buddy? Have you nothing else to offer than these tired old unadjusted numbers?

        Month after month after month…

        • Anonymous

          Sorry, the tired old numbers came from the Legislature and the state of Oregon, they are not mine.

          I don’t see any cuts!

          • Anonymous

            Yeah, we know what the numbers represent, but as has been explained to you time and time again, citing the numbers without any analysis whatsoever is meaningless. These are nominal figures (i.e. not adjusted for inflation), nor do they account for economic growth. Yes, spending is increasing, and, yes, many of us agree that spending needs to be checked and curbed, but the numbers by themselves do not serve as an argument of any kind. Okay? You can either make an argument, or you can just continue to cut and paste your list, spit out some inane comment about government spending and we will continue to roll our eyes. You are encouraged to make an argument.

            Here is some grist for your mill:

            http://www.oregon.gov/OYA/newsroom/directions/2007_oct/2007_09_Budget_Highlights.pdf

          • Anonymous

            Spending is up because the PERS problem has been ignored , dispite minor so called fixes.

            Spending is up because of the legislature adding new programs.

            Spending is up because of pay and benefit increases when the money is not there.

            And it continues despite being unsustainable by any measurement,

          • eagle eye

            Spending grows along with the economy.

            Keep working at it, eventually you’ll get it. Well, I’m beginning to wonder.

            The economy, stupid!

          • Anonymous

            spending growing faster than our income

            From the 67-69′ biennium to the 07-09′ biennium Total Funds Budget Increased 2460%

            From the 67-69′ biennium to the 07-09′ biennium Per Capita Income Increased 976%

            We have a spending problem

          • Anonymous

            Dude, you’re math sucks.

            Adjusted for inflation, from the 67-69′ biennium to the 07-09′ biennium the Total Funds Budget has increased roughly 443%.

            Saying “We have a spending problem” over and over and over again adds nothing to the discussion.

          • Anonymous

            By the way, yes, Oregon’s spending is outpacing GDP growth, but not by that much. GDP growth since 1967 is about 392%.

          • eagle eye

            Is that national gdp or Oregon gdp?

          • Anonymous

            Good eye, er, eagle eye. That is national GDP. My knowledge of Oregon’s economic history doesn’t go back that far so I did the lazy thing and substituted national GDP growth for state. Having said that, it is my understanding (though please correct me if I am wrong) that while there may be short term fluctuations – for instance, from 2003 to 2007 Oregon’s private sector GDP growth exceeded that of the country’s as a whole, whereas during the preceding period growth was slower – Oregon GDP growth and national GDP growth track each pretty closely in the long run.

            Some Oregon GDP info and other economic data:
            http://www.oregon4biz.com/assets/docs/GSP.pdf
            http://www.oregon4biz.com/Oregon-by-the-numbers/oregon-economic-data/

            An “experimental” breakdown of Oregon GDP growth by metropolitan areas:
            http://www.qualityinfo.org/olmisj/ArticleReader?itemid=00006113

            A good blog for local economics (if you’re not aware of it already, I think you’ll find much of interest here): http://oregonecon.blogspot.com/

          • eagle eye

            I’m sure you’re basically right about national and Oregon GDP. My overall point for months — responding to the inane repeated posting of the same data from the Oregon Legislature — is that Oregon all-funds spending (and with it general funds spending) has pretty much tracked the real growth of the economy. I did a calculation myself once with the data I had available and I think I came up with a match within 0.1% per year.

            Of course all-funds depends on things utterly beyond local control, like federal contributions to the state budget, performance of the markets (rate of return of trust funds aka pensions, saif, etc), etc etc.

            Still, a pretty strong match is what you’d expect where the relative size of government is holding steady, and that’s just about what you find.

          • Anonymous

            And apparently my grammar sucks. I meant to say, “Dude, your math sucks.”

  • Anonymous

    Vanishing act, Once-thriving local RV industry all but disappeared in 2009
    Register Guard today

    Time to get a clue Inside

  • Anonymous

    Oregon’s share of the $787 billion national Stimulus program: $10 billion
    Mostly for government programs and Jobs.

    Statesman Journal

  • eagle eye

    An opinion piece in the Register-Guard, in favor of the tax increases, by a successful entrepreneur in Eugene:

    http://www.registerguard.com/csp/cms/sites/web/opinion/24135119-47/story.csp

    • Anonymous

      Careful, eagle eye, Galbraithian economic theory is anathema to OregonCatalyst.com.

      • eagle eye

        I didn’t exactly post this because I thought it would be popular here!

        I’m not even saying I’m for the tax increases, I’m undecided. But it is interesting to me that a SUCCESSFUL businessman — not some loser mope — note that the businessman-author is a software guy from California — interesting that a successful businessman would write strongly in favor of the tax increases.

        • Anonymous

          Just joking around, eagle eye.

          • eagle eye

            Yes, humor — in short supply here. Even Jerry seems funny lately! I really can’t tell whether he’s serious about the wind/water stuff.

            That wind one was good, when you get Oregon ranchers coming out here for big government clean energy subsidies, you know that Obama has upset the apple cart.

    • Anonymous

      There is nothing stopping anyone from volunteering to give the State of Oregon more money. If it was a popular idea, we would not need to force anyone to pay more or the new taxes.

      • eagle eye

        Yes, a man who doesn’t believe in taxation. Now there’s a thought!

        • Anonymous

          Who doesn’t believe in taxation?

          • eagle eye

            Someone who thinks that government should get along on voluntary donations. The principle is the same whether the taxes are new or you’re starting from zero.

            You might think that the prisons or schools should be self-funding. But I don’t think many people have that expectation.

          • Anonymous

            Who said that all taxes should be voluntary except you?

          • eagle eye

            I guess maybe you didn’t say that explicitly, though it seems to be implied.

            How about this, then: you think that those taxes you favor should be compulsory, and those you don’t like should be voluntary.

            But then, aren’t we back to saying that all taxes should be voluntary?

            Or do you think you get special privileges?

  • Anonymous

    I guess maybe, I never said anything like that or anything close to that.

    And the businesses that support paying more taxes, have not written their check to the state yet.

  • Anonymous

    State employee pay is a drop in the bucket. It makes for good campaign fodder because conservatives love to beat up on SEIU, AFSCME, and teachers unions.

    Here is the real problem:

    We have massive welfare programs churning out BILLIONS. Employee salary is a small fraction of that. We have a welfare state.

    You want to make a real dent? Start gutting Medicaid, food stamps, TANF, WIC and all that other welfare crap. Yes, it is crap. People would be far better off with good jobs than handouts, and the handouts are killing our economy. Oh, and cutting the welfare benefits would mean fewer state workers necessary. You could pay the good ones the same amount, and weed out the lazy and incompetent.

    • Anonymous

      Wages salaries and benefits are usually about 80% to 85% of a agencies budget.

  • Anonymous

    It’s funny that the Entrepreneur from CALIFORNIA originally would be for tax increases. Having left a state behind that is in shambles, he wants to infect our state with the same job killing taxes and spending that he left behind and was a part of in California.

    • eagle eye

      Take a look at the article. He left CALIFORNIA almost 20 years ago. It was hardly a shambles then — it was in the midst of a terrific boom. There was nothing remotely comparable then in Oregon except for Nike and the scenery.

      He manages to have built up a firm here that employs over 40 people in a software firm. Infecting our state? Let’s have more of it!

      Maybe if we’d had more people like him earlier, Oregon wouldn’t be such a low-grade mess.

