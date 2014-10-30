Tell Oregon DEQ you oppose the hidden gas tax!

by In the news

Oregonians for Sound Fuel Policy

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is adopting rules to implement the costly new Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). This “hidden gas tax” will hurt working families and small businesses, and we need your help.

The DEQ’s Environmental Quality Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed rules on November 6.

The commission needs to hear from Oregonians who will be affected by this new government regulation. According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, the LCFS could raise the cost of fuel in Oregon by 33 cents to $1.06 per gallon. This will unfairly penalize lower-income Oregonians who pay a larger share of their income on transportation, and will punish small businesses that are sensitive to high fuel costs. According to estimates, this hidden gas tax could cost Oregon’s economy as many as 29,000 jobs.

If you’re concerned about the impacts of this hidden gas tax, it’s time to make your voice heard.

Please consider attending the public hearing:

Thursday, Nov. 6

1:30 pm

Tiffany Center

1410 SW Morrison St. in Portland

Please RSVP here.

With your help, we will defeat the Low Carbon Fuel Standard and its hidden gas tax. We’ll send a strong message to Salem that it’s time to focus on policies that put Oregonians back to work and find more sensible solutions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions going forward.