Dems lying about their cuts to Medicare again

Grover Norquist has a good Huffington Post column this week on how Democrats are trying to scare voters again that Republicans want to destroy Medicare.

Norquist points out the irony of this lie by Democrats: “The irony here is that the ‘War on Seniors’ is actually being waged by President Obama and his Congressional allies. It was Democrats who cut $716 billion from Medicare to pay for Obamacare, much of it coming from the popular Medicare Advantage program which gives seniors choice in how they receive their Medicare benefits. The President was so worried about his own re-election in 2012 in places like Florida that he used executive authority to blunt the effect of those cuts until after his re-election.”

