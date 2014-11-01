by In the news

by NW Spotlight

The libertarian Cascade Policy Institute is advocating a yes vote on Measure 91 to legalize marijuana in Oregon, a position they publicized back in September – but these conservative groups and individuals on Oregon Catalyst are advocating a no vote on Measure 91 and/or are cautioning against the legalization of marijuana:

Larry Huss on Legalizing Marijuana

In the end, this is all about the “me generation” and that pervasive attitude that “if it feels good, do it.” It furthers the myth of life without consequences. The only upside is for those who eschew getting high in favor of getting hired…

Oregon Republican Party (ORP) – Vote NO on Measure 91

The ORP also provided this information on Oregon’s Measure 91 And Out-Of-State Money

Dan Lucas – A cautionary note on the rush to legalize marijuana

In addition to favorable coverage and non-coverage by the media, marijuana legalization is also well funded. Funding that includes the money given to the Oregon legalization effort (New Approach Oregon) by the Drug Policy Alliance, which has billionaire George Soros on its board. As Willamette Week noted, “This time, the national funders—notably, hedge-fund billionaire George Soros—who helped the Drug Policy Alliance pass legalization in Colorado and Washington, have come to Oregon in a big way for 2014.” And even before this latest push, the marijuana lobby helped elect our current Oregon Attorney General – they gave more than two hundred thousand dollars to Ellen Rosenblum’s campaign. More recently, the Oregon Cannabis Industry Association participated in a fundraiser for state Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene).

So, OK, the media supports legalization, legalization has plenty of funding and it has a few key politicians in its pockets. But none of those are good reasons to rush legalization. None of those are reasons not to do some reasonable due diligence.

Even notable voices from the left caution against the rush to legalize marijuana. Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-RI) opposes marijuana legalization and California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) wants to first see what happens in Colorado and Washington, and just last month he asked “how many people can get stoned and still have a great state or a great nation?”

Sen. Doug Whitsett – Time for Oregonians to learn the facts about marijuana

Marijuana also contains a number of other organic compounds. Research has shown that marijuana smoke contains fifty to seventy percent more carcinogenic hydrocarbons than tobacco smoke.

Today’s marijuana is not the same product that was widely used in the 1960’s and 70’s. Growers have been tampering with the genetics of marijuana since the early 1980’s. Their goal has been to increase production capacity and THC concentration while maintaining low levels of CBD.

More than one million Americans reported receiving either inpatient or outpatient treatment for marijuana dependency in 2010. Approximately four and a half million Americans meet the American Psychiatric Association’s criteria for marijuana abuse or dependence. Yet, nearly twenty million Americans, twelve years and older, continue to use this dangerous drug.

Oregon ranks about fourth in the nation in that troubling statistic. More troubling still, in 2011 more than one in ten of Oregon’s eighth graders, and nearly one fourth of its high school juniors, self-reported using marijuana during the past thirty days.

Ballot Measure 80 that appeared on last November’s ballot would have legalized the growth and possession of unlimited quantities of marijuana. It also would have allowed the licensed sale of marijuana to licensed state run marijuana stores. Smoking marijuana in public would have been legal in designated areas restricted to people twenty one years of age and older.

Oregon voters wisely rejected the proposal…