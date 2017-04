Oregon SD 15 race still not decided

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

The race in Hillsboro for Oregon Senate District 15 is still too close to call. Washington County Elections posted an update at 3:30 PM today that now shows Democrat Chuck Riley up by 13 votes, over incumbent Republican Sen. Bruce Starr. In the previous update, at 07:50 PM on Wednesday, Sen. Starr held a 64 vote lead over Riley.

The Oregonian reported that “The 13-vote margin separating Riley and Starr is well within the number that would trigger an automatic recount.”

Oregon law requires the Secretary of State to order a full recount of the votes if the difference in the vote between the top vote getter and the next closest vote getter “is not more than one-fifth of one percent of the total votes for both candidates.” In this case that would currently be 65 votes – 16,230 votes for Riley + 16,217 votes for Sen. Starr x 0.2%.

If Sen. Starr were to lose, Democrats would have a super-majority in the Oregon Senate – the 3/5 majority needed to increase revenue in the Oregon Legislature without any Republican votes. Democrats are one seat shy of a super-majority in the Oregon House.

UPDATE (as of 11/7/2014 8:00 PM): Chuck Riley is now ahead by 50 votes (16,856 to 16,806) – still within the automatic recount, now at 67 votes.

UPDATE (as of Sat 11/8/2014 1:00 PM): Chuck Riley is now ahead by 96 votes (17,165 to 17,069) – outside of the automatic recount, now at 68 votes.

UPDATE (as of Sat 11/8/2014 5:06 PM): Chuck Riley is now ahead by 128 votes (17,442 to 17,314) – outside of the automatic recount, now at 70 votes.

UPDATE (as of Sun 11/9/2014 12:47 PM): Chuck Riley is now ahead by 221 votes (17,930 to 17,709) – outside of the automatic recount, now at 71 votes.

UPDATE (as of Mon 11/10/2014 at 12:56 PM) The Oregonian is calling the SD15 race for Chuck Riley.

UPDATE (as of Fri 11/14/2014 3:25 PM): Chuck Riley is now ahead by 265 votes (18,087 to 17,822) – outside of the automatic recount, now at 72 votes.

UPDATE (Mon 11/17/2014): Sen. Bruce Starr posted this on his Facebook page “On Friday evening I talked with my opponent and congratulated him on winning the race for Senate District 15. The race was hard fought and difficult. I am extraordinarily grateful for all the volunteers who worked tirelessly for months and until just a couple of days ago. I am also so grateful for so many who contributed financially so we could attempt to compete with the deluge of dollars from out of state. I have been honored to serve my constituents in western Washington county for the last 16 years. My family and I are looking forward to what the future holds.”

UPDATE (as of Wed 11/19/2014 3:15 PM): Chuck Riley is now ahead by 283 votes (18,152 to 17,869) – outside of the automatic recount, now at 72 votes.

UPDATE (Official Final results – Fri 11/21/2014 04:06 PM): Chuck Riley finished ahead by 287 votes (18,156 to 17,869) – outside of the automatic recount threshold of 72 votes.