Representative Gene Whisnant meets with Georgia Ambassador

by In the news

“ALEC summit includes Washington DC diplomatic corps members”

By State Representative Gene Whisnant

Representative Gene Whisnant (R-Sunriver) recently met with Georgia Ambassador Batu Kutelia and members of his staff at an American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) reception in Washington, DC as part of the 2009 ALEC States & Nation Policy Summit. Rep. Whisnant is a member of the recently reorganized ALEC International Relations Task Force. Gene and his wife Josie introduced the Ambassador and his staff to other Legislative and private industry ALEC members.

During the summit, the ALEC International Task Force members passed resolutions related to international trade policies and practices. One Legislative member reported on his recent trip to Iraq. He went and discussed ALEC concepts of free markets, less government, and individual freedoms with Iraqi leaders.

Representative Whisnant served as an International Military Political Affairs officer in the Pentagon during his military career and served in a diplomat assignment in Yugoslavia as the Defense and Air AttachÃ©.

ALEC is a non-partisan organization that brings state lawmakers and business people together. It is an organization where people come together and discuss model legislation and policies. ALEC supports free markets, limited government, and individual liberty. The formal internal Task Forces are set up to develop policy covering virtually every responsibility if state government.