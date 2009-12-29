Senator Jeff Merkley happy, pained and furious over Health Bill

Senator Jeff Merkley Letter that was sent out,
…Like many of you and many progressives around the country, I am disappointed in what this health care bill is missing. I am pained that the bill does not have a public option. I am furious that this bill will make it more difficult for some women to exercise their Constitutional right to control their own bodies. I think we have missed opportunities to more aggressively limit insurance companies and big Pharma’s grip on our health care system.
But while this bill falls short of what it could be, it is a vast improvement over the system we have today.
“¢ Under the health care legislation, 30 million friends, family members, and neighbors who are currently uninsured will get help affording health care.
“¢ It will become illegal for insurance companies to kick their customers to the curb if they are so unfortunate as to need the insurance they’ve been paying for.
“¢ Whether you get covered and what you pay will no longer depend on how healthy you are or whether you have a pre-existing condition.
“¢ Seniors will get better coverage under Medicare, including a fix to the “doughnut hole” in drug coverage and free preventive care.
“¢ And there’s much more to be happy about in this bill — big increases in funding for community health centers, new innovative programs to improve coordinated care, investments in prevention and to bring more primary care doctors, nurses, and other skilled professionals into health care, and more.But most importantly, this bill marks the dawn of a new promise: a promise that our country will provide health care to its people. In America, we have finally settled the debate over whether health care is a right or a privilege. This is a big deal.
Without question, how we’re delivering on that promise is flawed. But remember the example of Social Security.
When that landmark program became law in 1935, it lifted millions of seniors out of poverty. It also excluded agricultural workers, domestic workers, railroad workers, and state and local employees — a huge swath of the population. It did not include survivor or dependent benefits. It wasn’t even indexed for inflation.
The promise was crucial, and helped a lot of people, but its delivery was flawed. But getting the program started was the hardest part – over time we improved Social Security. And over time, we’ll improve health care too.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” But as President Obama reminded us, “it doesn’t bend on its own. It bends because each of us puts our hands on that arc and bends it in the direction of justice.” The struggle for social and economic justice never ends…
Sincerely,
Jeff Merkley
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: gvhndct5evs5jctsnv5eyscosh()
Pingback: zwtxk85wyt4zsefx4mtgergfer()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Ma()
Pingback: ebay tablets()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Brittni()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract purists choice()
Pingback: g phpstorm()
Pingback: Susanne()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: punta cana y santo domingo()
Pingback: rehab center of santa monica()
Pingback: Georgianna()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: top flight moving help()
Pingback: roasting pan vs glass baking dish()
Pingback: free xbox live codes forum()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: cat kennel()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: Best Video App()
Pingback: ea scalper()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: brain supplements in stores()
Pingback: Sharon()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: green grass()
Pingback: how to take raspberry ketones()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Effective SEO and marketing company worlwide()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: vitamins that burn fat()
Pingback: clash royale hack easy()
Pingback: reviews on psychic source()
Pingback: drift trike()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: enwikipedia.bagging.top()
Pingback: check out this page()
Pingback: City professional dentists ST4 1BL()
Pingback: Liquid or Paste Filling Machine()
Pingback: http://kwel.me/56bb57()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: Girls()
Pingback: Weston painting company()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy fort lauderdale()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: purificadora()
Pingback: Marketing articles()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: casual club opiniones mexico()
Pingback: look at this site()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: inspirational quotes()
Pingback: cars lagos()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: large recliner()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: Nokia phones()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Click here()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: pvp serverler()
Pingback: 10 Pcs Watercolor Gel Pens Set()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: irctc login()
Pingback: Best Deals Lightning To USB Cable()
Pingback: Visit Your URL()
Pingback: replacement doors and windows()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: bella bikini sauvage()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: Augustine()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: academy dermatology()
Pingback: cosmetology school tampa fl()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/cheap-levitra-offer-uk/()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: Cook()
Pingback: seo packages for wordpress()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: Alexander()
Pingback: international mall map()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: photos for sale()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: make an animation()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: Fisting()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: 4.5-18x40 Rifle Scope()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: tanie samochody samochody.io()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: lesbo()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: DUI Attorney Phoenix()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: criar facebook()
Pingback: facebook entrar direto()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Pornstars Like Julia Ann And Lisa Ann()
Pingback: gratis trampolin()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: i want to give away some money()
Pingback: http://santacruz.hilltromper.com/article/mcnee-ranch-0()
Pingback: eliza was here ellotis beach()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: cnc waterject cutting machine()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: תיקון תריסים בבאר שבע()
Pingback: https://en.gravatar.com/jonalbasser()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: Adult porn()
Pingback: Payday loan()
Pingback: California online casino gambling websites()
Pingback: Pinganillo()
Pingback: amiclubwear()
Pingback: شرکت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: computer it recycling()
Pingback: stainless steel appliance cleaner()
Pingback: recycle i.t()
Pingback: raw shea butter()
Pingback: سئو()