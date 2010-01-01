Back to Home Page

Student Debate Seminar Jan. 9: Replace the Federal Income Tax?

by Kurt Weber Friday, January 1. 2010

On Saturday, Jan. 9 in McMinnville, Oregon, a debate seminar will address the topic, “Resolved: The United States Federal Government should substantially reform or replace its income tax policy for individuals.” Register online — today! This is the national debate topic selected by Christian Communicators of America; the local sponsoring organization is Christian Communicators Northwest. The Foundation for Economic Education and Economic Thinking host the event. Private, public and home-school students are welcome to attend.

