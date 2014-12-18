Kitzhaber crisis week forecasts ugly 2015

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
OregonWatchdog.com
Carbon Tax exposed: The Oregonian Editorial Board called Kitzhaber’s Carbon Tax campaign “Bogus” and proceeded to intellectually tear apart his chief sales promise of saving the state $1.6 billion. Readers can figure it out that enacting a giant new tax will not save anyone a billion — but it was encouraging to see the media expose a whole pyramid scheme of false premises behind another (failed) Governor proposal. Please read this hard-hitting Editorial.
Cylvia Hayes exposed: At the same time, the media unloaded on new emails (painfully delayed) showcasing the unlawful activities of Oregon’s First Lady Sylvia Hayes misusing the Governor’s office for personal gain. The report showed….
– Cylvia Hayes used a top Kitzhaber executive aide to book hotels, airplanes, charged $41 breakfast to the State for trips that benefited Hayes’ personal business. The governor’s staff member also drove her Prius to the shop and maintained her calendar for private business activities.
– Government employees were used to care for Hayes’ dog and cats. One babysat her dog overnight and made long trips from Salem to Portland.
– Haye’s represented the State of Oregon while simultaneously working with three political-policy companies with her business. Those firms paid Hayes $85,000 and were a significant portion of her private business.
Budget critics louder than ever: Kitzhaber’s budget was met with louder than normal criticism from left-leaning voices this time around. (See Senator Devlin takes issue with Kitzhaber & article on budget disappoints Oregon Education Association). Kitzhaber is known for not working with others and it just might be that this type of reclusive myopic leadership may have run its coarse with others who wish have their voice heard in the process. Kitzhaber’s reclusive style has allowed him to roll-out big proposals with little criticisms, but now the media is paying more attention than ever before. The delayed disclosure of the Cylvia Hayes scandal emails to the media until after the election only reinforced that he is hiding things from the media which turned out to be true. As we walk into 2015 we have people who are tired of being left out and we have a more determined media facing a Governor who is not used to being questioned. It could be an ugly 2015.
— Read long list of Kitzhaber friends who made scandal headlines in past year
— If you are tired of the scandals, delaying public records & you fear the big Carbon Tax — then please use your free Oregon Political Tax Credit!
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: Watch Video()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: best DIRECTV deals()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: laan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: h lilley plumbers()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: waterproof fitness tracker()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: losing weight fast()
Pingback: see it here()
Pingback: Susanne()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: app development agency()
Pingback: amazon()
Pingback: http://optymalizacja.pozycjonowanie.gbzl.pl/index.php/usluga-tworzenia-stron/()
Pingback: handicapped transportation()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: disabled transportation()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: CAT-5 installer()
Pingback: Lingerieonlineshopping.com()
Pingback: health weight loss diet()
Pingback: name meanings chinese()
Pingback: iodine supplement()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: #1 seo company()
Pingback: hungry shark mod()
Pingback: pest control converse tx()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Vehicle Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: pest control live oak tx()
Pingback: Comfort Crew Socks()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: business cards printing()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: car battery voltage chart()
Pingback: ebay search script()
Pingback: Coil Spring()
Pingback: how to make money watching tv()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: marketing services Tulsa()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: car trash bag center console()
Pingback: c jobs in noida()
Pingback: CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE()
Pingback: Assignment help()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: lawn care tulsa()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: tv antennas menards()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: unique fundraising()
Pingback: auto gap insurance()
Pingback: hail damage repair()
Pingback: dryer box()
Pingback: cushion engagement ring()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: hunger-games(Partie 2 en streaming)()
Pingback: roasting pan for 18 lb turkey()
Pingback: bird sitter()
Pingback: free xbox live gold codes yahoo answers()
Pingback: Millennial()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: broadway musical lyrics()
Pingback: billig tannlege()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Türkçecasinolar()
Pingback: Share Video()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: Investments()
Pingback: sloveniainvest()
Pingback: Word Search Games()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING apartment cleaning service()
Pingback: aaron bowell()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get your ex back quiz()
Pingback: the online dog trainer review()
Pingback: philadelphia car accident lawyer()
Pingback: pure forskolin reviews()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: women wear()
Pingback: attraction marketing()
Pingback: mass emailing service()
Pingback: formation anglais lyon()
Pingback: lawnmower repair()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: aweber autoresponder()
Pingback: Quotes and sayings()
Pingback: Restaurants and Places to Visit in Colombo, ThumbsUp()
Pingback: coupon codes()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium()
Pingback: davidwygant()
Pingback: Where to buy ice cream machine()
Pingback: Stucco by Simpson()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: our source()
Pingback: quick cash loans()
Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/loft-clearance-united-kingdom_west-acton-hammersmith-and-fulham-w3.html()
Pingback: Buy Phenq()
Pingback: clash royale gold generator()
Pingback: Lele Pons Height()
Pingback: Psychic()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: baseball app()
Pingback: Device Pitstop Henderon()
Pingback: mariage strasbourg()
Pingback: quote of the day()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: business directory()
Pingback: Miami lawn service()
Pingback: pocketsquare()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Hair Straightener()
Pingback: Tone your butt()
Pingback: game cheat apps download()
Pingback: extrait kbis()
Pingback: tempobet canli bahis()
Pingback: new york movers()
Pingback: Tulsa irrigation()
Pingback: comedy()
Pingback: Home Depot Credit Card Login()
Pingback: parental monitoring()
Pingback: europecar()
Pingback: Scaevola Oy()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: translation company()
Pingback: coffee table storage()
Pingback: interior design vancouver()
Pingback: social trends melbourne()
Pingback: 1c techno()
Pingback: 1c()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: cusco bus()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: Online Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: Virtual reality review()
Pingback: surface()
Pingback: The Search()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell's book()
Pingback: Digital Ultrasonic Cleaner()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: betting predictions()
Pingback: bra clear straps()
Pingback: brazzers free access()
Pingback: best ways to make money()
Pingback: intrepid tapes()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: slither.io game()
Pingback: plumbers bend or()
Pingback: Dennis Schroeder 2015 Jersey()
Pingback: magical corporate event entertainment()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Centreville, va homes()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: International Merchant Accounts()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: cinemabox app()
Pingback: jvzoo huge bonus()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: clash of clans pc()
Pingback: tannlege()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: how to find a job()
Pingback: tapas shoreditch()
Pingback: garden designer london()
Pingback: Digital nomad()
Pingback: Orlando steel buildings()
Pingback: make money from home()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: skin lightening()
Pingback: avast keygen()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: cheap transmission parts()
Pingback: Convoy App()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: unconscious women()
Pingback: pet insurance reviews()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: internet business()
Pingback: naruto sex()
Pingback: LULAROE MAXI SKIRTS()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: gemmes coc()
Pingback: horse racing tips()
Pingback: Perth emergency plumbing()
Pingback: List my house for sale()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: moments()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: access control()
Pingback: http://clarindaclinic.com/dentistoakleigh/()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: bad breath()
Pingback: More Help()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Austin commercial appraisals()
Pingback: best umbrella pram()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Mark Harbert's No Fear Video Marketing Progam()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: Robert()
Pingback: employment attorney austin tx()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines()
Pingback: Filter Coffee()
Pingback: electric segway()
Pingback: ninja turtles()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: Lilumia 2 Review()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: window tint()
Pingback: heroes()
Pingback: kittens()
Pingback: stoufferclinical()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: men toys()
Pingback: kids videos()
Pingback: T-Mobile US usa()
Pingback: anal toys()
Pingback: Escort en iquique()
Pingback: local search engine optimization company()
Pingback: smoke ventilation()
Pingback: how to create abundance()
Pingback: Cheap sale hurry order now 15% off()
Pingback: escort toronto()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Zelda Nintendo Gaming 90s Cringe()
Pingback: viagra gdzie kupiï¿½()
Pingback: best dating site toronto()
Pingback: hasil bola()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: cranecrews.com()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w Polsce()
Pingback: PlayStation4()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: network analyzer()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn()
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn()
Pingback: vidara adinda mirifica()
Pingback: Amateur Porn()
Pingback: junk car buyers Austin()
Pingback: lego()
Pingback: Financial Planner Colorado Springs()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: Tomoko()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: Flower Nail Art Water Transfer Decal Sticker()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: craigslist vpn()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast()
Pingback: coupon codes promo()
Pingback: Best classified website uae()
Pingback: paidika epipla()
Pingback: Aliso Niguel Optometrist()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Lashonda()
Pingback: India()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: affordable local delivery vancouver bc()
Pingback: Paul DeGregory()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Jodoh()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Rash Guard For Men()
Pingback: HAPPY BIRTHDAY ORIGINAL()
Pingback: Capitalize Text()
Pingback: situs poker online()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Kai Getting()
Pingback: Teacher tip of the day()
Pingback: Homes For Sale in Midway UT()
Pingback: Bmi calculator()
Pingback: Austin Colangelo()
Pingback: tks industrial regenerative thermal oxidizers()
Pingback: Keynote Speaker()
Pingback: Yosef Ocbai()
Pingback: roller banner printing()
Pingback: Austin plumbers()
Pingback: ESCORT()
Pingback: Online Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: nude cams()
Pingback: locksmith mesa()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: Birthday messages()
Pingback: Singapore Money Lender()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: monster truck crashes()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: 10 mais()
Pingback: kata-kata dalam Doa Qunut()
Pingback: Chicago Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: Aurora Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: traffic lawyer in st louis()
Pingback: monster truck crashes()
Pingback: jobs()
Pingback: Stained concrete patios Austin()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Asuransi mobil terbaik()
Pingback: asuransi perjalanan yang bagus()
Pingback: Bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: agen judi domino qq()
Pingback: Simpetico Pet Supplies()
Pingback: Best travelling video 2016()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Adidas malaysia()
Pingback: lethbridge windshield repair()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: manahel thabet()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: houston web design()
Pingback: visit the site()
Pingback: CDR sample free pdf()
Pingback: FLUSH HANDLE()
Pingback: Nigerian News()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: prediksi bola malam ini()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: cheap mattress()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: watercolor brushes()
Pingback: House Loans Tulsa()
Pingback: anabolic steroids for sale()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: Lawana()
Pingback: Personality()
Pingback: Passiveinkommen()
Pingback: Club Tracks()
Pingback: hospedaje en gualeguaychu()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: fun and energetic gym astoria()
Pingback: acting lessons()
Pingback: ronaldo hotel madeira()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: tropical music()
Pingback: ip booter()
Pingback: Australia()
Pingback: Agen Bola Online Terpercaya()
Pingback: Cooper()
Pingback: Fine Dining Italian Restaurant()
Pingback: pokemon peladas()
Pingback: Gate Valve()
Pingback: seo pack()
Pingback: Lawn care Tampa()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: online jewelry()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: stiffness()
Pingback: texting and driving()
Pingback: worldstores vouchers()
Pingback: Stiga mowers midlands dealers()
Pingback: 中國大陸VPN翻牆()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: captain america the winter soldier()
Pingback: Boxing fitness certification course Personal Training()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: mortgage brokers()
Pingback: binary options trading()
Pingback: Network Marketing Tips()
Pingback: Cartoon()
Pingback: voucher codes()
Pingback: Coordination()
Pingback: increase golf swing speed()
Pingback: Lodging on lake fork()
Pingback: agen domino online()
Pingback: forest wood()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: pokecoins hack()
Pingback: personal growth()
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: Jorge()
Pingback: basement framing contractors Ottawa()
Pingback: sbobet asia()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: facebook marketing()
Pingback: symptoms of diabetes in women()
Pingback: flipping houses with no money()
Pingback: San Diego Purchase()
Pingback: NPPES Login()
Pingback: City Car Driving Activation Key()
Pingback: Regioni()
Pingback: buy private proxies()
Pingback: sex seyret()
Pingback: agen casino online sbobet()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: skin envy()
Pingback: drop ship seller()
Pingback: Lucrecia()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: software development company sydney()
Pingback: buy faucet online Canada()
Pingback: kepsar()
Pingback: letters from a stoic()
Pingback: DNA Paternity Testing Grand Island NE()
Pingback: buy rapidgator.net premium account()
Pingback: text message monitoring()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: where can i fix iphone in dallas()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: laptop rental Anaheim()
Pingback: social media medical doctor campaigns()
Pingback: hop over to this website()
Pingback: Prezzo serramenti casa()
Pingback: ways to make money at home()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: seo charlotte nc()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: dentist in melbourne fl()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Christian edm()
Pingback: screenprint()
Pingback: list domino online()
Pingback: download android games()
Pingback: Einwanderung kanada()
Pingback: vegan cheese()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: pet memorial stone()
Pingback: Download 9A0-332 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Toko Bunga Surabaya()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: buy instagram views()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: air conditioning installation()
Pingback: E-learning()
Pingback: curso online de espanhol()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Emotional Labor and Delivery()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: judi bola()
Pingback: taruhan online()
Pingback: Kuta Hotel()
Pingback: Arenas()
Pingback: LEADERSHIP()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: I Like That - [email protected]()
Pingback: grandstream ht701()
Pingback: No Pull Reflective Dog Harnesses Training()
Pingback: mixtape hosting services()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession PDF()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Escort Tuzla()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: tekken 3 game()
Pingback: Twat()
Pingback: scavenger hunt for easter()
Pingback: Ejaculation()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: military tactical backpack()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: pracedladomu.pl()
Pingback: sex webcam()
Pingback: playful lovers ensemble()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: project financing()
Pingback: zlapio()
Pingback: Bursa Eskort()
Pingback: Dan Headrick()
Pingback: Luxury Yacht Charter()
Pingback: Electrostatic air cleaners()
Pingback: streaming series voirfilms()
Pingback: http://bestsmartphonesunder15000.com()
Pingback: Granville Homes for Sale()
Pingback: online dog training courses()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: protection from chlorine()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: death of a bachelor tour()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: refrigerated cooling()
Pingback: sea world cheap tickets()
Pingback: PORTES ASFALEIAS()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Dog Clothing()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: New Wiz Khalifa Type Beat()
Pingback: Easy Wood Projects to Build()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: qq10()
Pingback: qq poker online()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: download game qq99()
Pingback: sex toy coupons()
Pingback: escorts in nottingham()
Pingback: prediksi bola jitu()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Cheapest Bargains online()
Pingback: Leonardo Da Vinci()
Pingback: Award Winning Feature Film()
Pingback: Rich and posh()
Pingback: logo design norge()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: Patent attorney in New York()
Pingback: Video game fallout 4jacket()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: Rekvalifikační kurzy Praha()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air conditioners()
Pingback: Movie Online()
Pingback: Motor insurance Dubai()
Pingback: go to thelostways.com()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: Taruhan Bola()
Pingback: sexycoquinevideo()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: carpet cleaners()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: rental mobil murah di surabaya()
Pingback: Business brokers Atlanta ga()
Pingback: HD()
Pingback: produsen mesin terbaik()
Pingback: grief()
Pingback: best hunting vest()
Pingback: Warehouse Floor Cleaning Services()
Pingback: Papercrafts()
Pingback: blonde wigs()
Pingback: foto portrait()
Pingback: ver peliculas()
Pingback: Brandi Love Blacked()
Pingback: ndfeb magnets for sale philippines()
Pingback: Easy Touch Tool()
Pingback: Evergreensystem()
Pingback: towing services near Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: Anovite Scam()
Pingback: town truck near me()