Gang Mom” Reset for HB 3508 Early Release Hearing

by In the news

From Crime Victims United

House Bill 3508 hearing for Mary Louise Thompson

Fri., Jan. 8, at 9:00 a.m. It is suggested that you confirm this with court administration on Thursday afternoon, 541-682-4166. Lane County Courthouse, Judge Debra Vogt, Room 303

The following case is receiving a hearing under HB3508 passed by the 2009 Legislature to give an additional 10% “earned time” to the already 20% most convicted felons in Oregon receive. The federal government and most states using sentencing guidelines allow for a maximum 15% “earned time.” The primary architects of HB 3508, Senator Chip Shields D-Portland and Senator Floyd Prozanski D-Eugene have stated that the bill provided additional “earned time” for low level property and drug criminals only.

Mary Louise Thompson, in prison since 1996 for the Murder Of Aaron Iturra, Burglary In The First Degree And 6 Counts Of Hindering Prosecution is scheduled to receive a hearing on whether she should be given 10 % additional “earned time” (shortening of her sentence) on the Burglary and Hindering charges. Janyce Iturra, mother of murder victim Aaron Iturra stated, “I have been re-victimized, this time not by Mary Thompson, but by the Oregon Legislature.” FACTUAL BACKGROUND:

On October 3, 1994, two juveniles, Joseph Richard Brown and James Roger Elstad, broke into the home of Janyce Iturra, entered her sleeping son’s bedroom and shot Aaron Iturra in the back of the head. The murder was committed to prevent Aaron from testifying in juvenile court against a violent gang member named Beau Flynn, who was a defendant in a stabbing case and Mary Thompson’s son. Brown and Elstad, the two juveniles, plead guilty to murder and received sentences of 10 years and 16 years respectively. The mastermind of the killing of Aaron Iturra was Mary Thompson. Mary Thompson was convicted in a 6 week jury trial of numerous crimes and ultimately sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 25 years on the Murder charge; 18 consecutive months in prison on the Burglary in the First Degree charge, and a total of 108 consecutive months on three Hindering Prosecution charges and 54 concurrent months on three other Hindering Prosecution charges. Given these facts, Mary Thompson should not be considered for even one day off of her sentence. However, HB 3508 as passed by the 2009 Legislature requires the courts to do so.

“When Thompson killed Aaron, I was sentenced to life without him. I will never receive ‘earned time’ off of that sentence,” Ms. Iturra concluded.