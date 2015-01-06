Back to Home Page

Jan 7 speaker: Learn about ISIS, Middle East (plus Legislative update)

by In the news Tuesday, January 6. 2015

jason-syriaKeynote: Jason Williams, Taxpayer Association Oregon Director
Wed. Jan 7th, 7:00pm
Shilo Inn Portland Airport,
11707 Northeast Airport Way

Jason Williams will be sharing a forecast of the 2015 Legislature, Kitzhaber scandals & the latest tax threats. Williams will also be sharing on his recent trip to Israel/Turkey which included an educational trip to the Syrian border. This is a time to learn first-hand insights about ISIS & Middle East events that are shaping international news and American policy overseas.

Portland Airport Shilo Inn ~~ 11707 Northeast Airport Way
Bring a friend! ~~ $20 buffet option ~~ no host bar

