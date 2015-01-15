Rep. Greg Barreto: What drives Oregon business away

Lawmaker profile of State Representative Greg Barreto
By Taxpayer Association Oregon
OregonWatchdog.com
“We need to keep businesses in Oregon,” says Oregon Legislator Greg Barreto. In fact, the major reason he ran for office was his frustration with Measures 66 and 67, which proposed tax increases on business. Both passed. Barreto says that Oregon has 40 different taxes trying to get passed this year. “We need to keep in mind that business owners & entrepreneurs donate and create jobs. Oregon is chasing these people out,” Baretto says. He cited as an example a donation of $9 million to the Salem-Kaiser School District to get a tech career curriculum going and fund a building and equipment.
Greg Baretto is especially interested in HB 3405, the Oregon minimum tax law. “Right now,” he says, “if a business makes no money in a bad year, the state will tax on the gross sales.” He advocates striking that part from the bill. This year, according to the Tax Foundation, 31 states have a lower corporate income tax rate than Oregon, whose rate is 7.6%. Iowa has the highest rate at 12%; Texas and five other states charge no corporate income tax at all.
It’s hard for Oregon to compete with states that have no corporate income tax, especially when we are raising ours. HB 3405 and HB 2649 increased taxes in the state’s corporate minimum tax by $733 million, raised taxes on households and corporations making more than $250K a year, and raised income taxes on businesses.
Even so, the 2014 Forbes’ Best States for Business List ranked Oregon #18 overall, with a Business Cost Rank of #12. The Tax Foundation’s 2014 State Business Tax Climate Index ranked Oregon #12. In terms of per capita real GDP growth from 2007 to 2013, Oregon is #2 in the nation, second only to North Dakota, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.
Pingback: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: stream movies()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: sms lan nu()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: laan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: alkaline water machine()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: electrical gloves inspection()
Pingback: click to read more()
Pingback: waterworks plumbing fixtures()
Pingback: why not try these out()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: related site()
Pingback: electrician 19355()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: state firm()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: papa john's pizza promo codes()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: quinoa()
Pingback: more followers for free()
Pingback: free netflix account 2016()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon customer service()
Pingback: best online deals()
Pingback: August Varady()
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: bikiniluxe coupon()
Pingback: dog play pen()
Pingback: http://solidnenegocjacje.16mb.com/tworzenie-stron-internetowych/()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: essay pussy()
Pingback: revenge fuck development()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 war layout()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack no survey()
Pingback: boom beach apk hack()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: 5 gallon bpa water jug()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract safe()
Pingback: legit ways to make money online()
Pingback: human resources()
Pingback: Email blast()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: car accessories ireland()
Pingback: landscape design Canberra()
Pingback: los angeles rehabilitation center()
Pingback: party light effects photoshop()
Pingback: dog kennels naples()
Pingback: info()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: expert adviser()
Pingback: horse sitter()
Pingback: Chennai Startups()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: narcotics anonymous online meetings()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: raspberry ketone weight loss()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: west vancouver wedding dress()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: dog walker naples()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: hot babe()
Pingback: whitecapsfc()
Pingback: seo link services()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: macam judi online()
Pingback: club party flyers()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: http://celluliterimedi.info/story/54640()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: Email Blast()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com()
Pingback: Vietnam videos()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks()
Pingback: Famous Feet()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: mounting gymnastic rings()
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/spoke-bike-bicycle-wheel-spanner-wrench-adjuster-tool-p-2856.html()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece()
Pingback: german malaysian institute course()
Pingback: how to remove cellulite()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: club flyers printed cheap()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: robot opciones binarias()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: click for info()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: recycling computer()
Pingback: Laptop Disposal()
Pingback: Reinaldo()
Pingback: Vikki()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-greece/()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: Lee()
Pingback: memory training in Singapore()
Pingback: live trading events daily()
Pingback: Pill Binder()
Pingback: cheapest seo services india()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: memory workshops()
Pingback: read review()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: pendik escort()
Pingback: Klonopin without prescription()
Pingback: martial arts()
Pingback: cheap video()
Pingback: My website()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: Jharkhand()
Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa()
Pingback: patiooutdoortables.com()
Pingback: Guillermina()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: peru vacation()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: video animations()
Pingback: youtube video converter()
Pingback: social media sports nutrition campaigns()
Pingback: where can i buy phen375()
Pingback: irving taxi()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: pet grooming sg()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: Frontistiria Thessaloniki kentro()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: Executive Computers()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: phentermine()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: career()
Pingback: poker online ios()
Pingback: weatherproof projector enclosures()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: teleteria casino review()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Essay writing help()
Pingback: belts and dresses()
Pingback: scoliosis treatment()
Pingback: scoliosis treatment()
Pingback: buy weed online()
Pingback: in home notary()
Pingback: budtender certification()
Pingback: Tow Truck for hire()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Taxi Roissy Paris()
Pingback: Best Laptop Bags()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Tulsa Windows by Scelta Windows()
Pingback: Bundesliga()
Pingback: http://www.cosmetika.ru/bitrix/rk.php?goto=http://www.younire.com/()
Pingback: sean brown orange county()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: real estate value()
Pingback: exprimidor de naranjas()
Pingback: Arrosticini()
Pingback: redirect to samochody.io()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: best dog training online()
Pingback: Holidays in Norway()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: booty()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: edible wild mushrooms()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning cost()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning cost()
Pingback: movie world discount tickets()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: wedding speech guide()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: las vegas casinos()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Go Emoji Down()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: incontri piccanti()
Pingback: http://e-anim.com/test/jauge/jauge.swf?a=ahrefhttpwww.dmaxsystems.comsecuritycamerasinstallationa()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: alat bantu sex()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: ducted heater()
Pingback: HSV Treatment()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Agen Casino()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: carpet shampooing()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: Hovenier Rotterdam - Hoveniersbedrijf Rotterdam()
Pingback: apply for esta()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: property for rent()
Pingback: Bristol Careers()
Pingback: property for rent()
Pingback: avian turkey decoys()
Pingback: Gemstone Necklace()
Pingback: www facebook.com.br()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: orange hunting vest()
Pingback: best turkey hunting vest()
Pingback: astaxanthin kaufen()
Pingback: kids coloring pages()
Pingback: Realtors in weston()
Pingback: download anime sub indo mp4()
Pingback: compare London man and van()
Pingback: taxi service()
Pingback: Panasonic()
Pingback: bowmanville()
Pingback: School cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: best time of year to visit south africa()
Pingback: http://thai-gamepc.com/game/home.php?mod=space&uid=386557&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: air conditioning()
Pingback: บอลออนไลน์ บอลวันนี้()
Pingback: sbobet ผลบอลสด()
Pingback: online doctor consultation()
Pingback: steel cabins and stores()
Pingback: busreizen polen()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: dealbites()
Pingback: deal of the day india()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: James Bond Watch()
Pingback: led monitor()
Pingback: ormekur til kat()
Pingback: Maryland()
Pingback: cladding()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: What is Castor Oil()
Pingback: reseller web hosting()