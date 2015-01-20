Sen. Winters elected to leadership role with Women in Government

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Salem, OR — At the 21st Annual State Directors’ and 11th Biennial First Term Legislators’ Conference in St. Pete Beach, Florida, Senator Jackie Winters was chosen to be a 2015 State Director with Women In Government, following her election to this position by her fellow state legislative colleagues this past year.

“Women In Government congratulates Senator Jackie Winters Salem, Oregon in her position as a State Director. State Directors play a critical role in setting policy priorities for our organization,” said Dyan Alexander, Executive Director of Women In Government. “Senator Jackie Winters Salem, Oregon is a recognized leader in her state, and we are excited that she will now share her leadership skills with other women policymakers throughout the country.”

“It is an honor to represent Oregon as a State Director for Women in Government,” said Winters. “These women from across the country provide valuable tools for discussion and problem solving. I look forward to continue working with this organization on topics that could be beneficial to us in Oregon.”

At the 21st Annual State Directors’ Conference, women state legislators heard from expert speakers on a variety of public policy topics and their impact on states. Topics included developing energy diversity, the role of nutrition in healthy aging, methods for creating opportunities for families, diabetes prevention and awareness, and many others. This meeting also provided attendees with the opportunity to network with colleagues across state borders and share best practices to advance successful public policies.

Senator Jackie Winters is the Republican state senator representing Senate District 10 – Salem