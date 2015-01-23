The Inevitable Rise of Ideas

by Rep. Mike Nearman
Get on the bandwagon
First of all, I’m not a Republican because I like the color red or because I like elephants. I’m a Republican because the party articulates principles that I hold. You can look them up in the party platform. For me, success is not measured by gaining Republican numbers or even by Republicans winning elections. It’s measured by the advancement of those principles.
For far too long, the Democratic party has laid claim to the loyalty of people whose principles are not being advanced, including pro-life Catholics, socially conservative Latinos, blue collar workers, opportunity-seeking minorities and more. Over generations, these emotional ties erode and ideas become more important. Additionally, parties themselves no longer hold the sway they once did.
As a thought experiment, fast forward these trends, say, several decades out. The Democrats will have, say, 15% and the Republicans 13%. 72% of the people have no attachment to any party and have to make decisions based on ideas. They will look at decades of unemployment higher than the national average, Cover Oregon failures, the black money pit of light rail and vote out people who have responsibility for these things and vote for those who have ideas that work.
In the shorter term, the trend provides an opportunity. Republicans need to take our eyes off recruitment goals and party politics and focus on ideas. We need to look to the non-affiliated and minor parties and present winning ideas for good government. We’ll win over the conservative former Democrats who agree with us socially and fiscally. We’ll easily woo back Republicans by newly upholding the very principles that were abandoned by power-seeking elected Republicans.
The road to success for Republicans lies not in a “Democrat lite” set of policies. The great paradox is this: If we focus on party and power, we will lose party and power. Republicans need to focus on principles — on ideas — and in so doing, we will find success (see definition of success above).
State Representative Mike Nearman (R-Independence) is eagerly awaiting the Oregon Republican Party re-organization scheduled to take place February 28.
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: cheap insurance()
Pingback: animal kennel naples fl()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: Pet Transportation()
Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: visit()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: ramalan bintang minggu ini()
Pingback: http://pisiontgroszy.url.ph/uncategorized/tworzenie-stron-www/()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: free no deposit casino()
Pingback: swap.com()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: http://www.munduratours.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/193735()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: longest eyelash extensions()
Pingback: th8 war base air sweeper()
Pingback: Vasiliki()
Pingback: hungry shark cheat()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: payroll taxes calculator()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer philips()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: party light for computer()
Pingback: Gym Bodybuilding Rag Top()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: view more()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: free casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: clash royale tips and guides()
Pingback: dofantasy()
Pingback: date()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1qEVEzD()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: jumping castles()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: judi bola online terpercaya()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: free avast license key()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: iv therapy day()
Pingback: https://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: empresas de trasporte internacional()
Pingback: best 144hz monitor()
Pingback: iv therapy deerfield()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa()
Pingback: http://www.latest-game-codes()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: recliner website()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: comprar en usa y recibe en colombia()
Pingback: german malaysian institute()
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece()
Pingback: fast cash()
Pingback: Mark()
Pingback: ice cream sydney()
Pingback: club flyers cheap()
Pingback: Oliver()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Phoebe Orenstein()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: شراء الاثاث المستعمل بجدة()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: look here()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: кадърен домоуправител()
Pingback: advanced dermatology tampa()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-10mg-price/()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: seo monthly package()
Pingback: cheap seo company in india()
Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy proxy()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Clothing & Accessories()
Pingback: Jackeline()
Pingback: pit mounted Weighbridge()
Pingback: iPhone Cases 7()
Pingback: recover windows 7 password()
Pingback: 911 Sign()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: Cricket()
Pingback: Motivational Posters()
Pingback: make animation()
Pingback: situs poker online terbaru()
Pingback: social media medical doctor campaigns()
Pingback: social media art-blog campaigns()
Pingback: Preventivo finestre alluminio legno()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: irving taxi cab irving tx()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: enlargement pills()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Ankara Escort Bayan()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Costo costruzione casa()
Pingback: Chistes()
Pingback: live sex cam()
Pingback: Modern Burlap()
Pingback: branding()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: harga hp samsung terbaru()
Pingback: adam & eve coupon codes()
Pingback: Toko Bunga Surabaya()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Download 70-646 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: i want my ex boyfriend back()
Pingback: how to get your ex back()
Pingback: Seminyak Villa()
Pingback: top 10 affiliate programs()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: promoted()
Pingback: hired()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: buy twitter followers()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: footwear for military recruits()
Pingback: sbobet online casino()
Pingback: nolans child care()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: atlantis dubai()
Pingback: women dress()
Pingback: BUSINESS()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: Phone Tracking Software()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: ALAMAT SAFIRA GARDEN()
Pingback: Open Source Stock Chart()
Pingback: Judi bola()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession James Bauer Reviews()
Pingback: Clit()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn Gourmet Popcorn Store()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: vintage postcards()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Full Match Download()
Pingback: mens luxury blog()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: tactical airsoft military grip()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: panele24.net.pl()
Pingback: podlogi24()
Pingback: Gaziantep Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()
Pingback: halloween scavenger hunt()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: Arrosticini()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: Norway travel()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: asal kau bahagia armada lirik()
Pingback: flexform abc()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: data quality checklist()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: edible mushrooms()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: best song collections()
Pingback: Startup()
Pingback: wedding speech guide()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: Buy Steroids Cambodia()
Pingback: io games()
Pingback: Red Ball()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: orchids care()
Pingback: engagement rings cheap()
Pingback: Car Hire()
Pingback: InternetReputation.com()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: Burnsville Chiropractic()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: IP lawyer()
Pingback: military veterans()
Pingback: Landscaping()
Pingback: central heating()
Pingback: compagnie de nettoyage()
Pingback: gas ducted heating()
Pingback: compagnie de nettoyage()
Pingback: kartuqq poker online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Brivis heater()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air con()
Pingback: Brivis()
Pingback: electrical service()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: jual beli mobil online jakarta()
Pingback: lawn bowls()
Pingback: Angel eyes()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets with bluetooth()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets with bluetooth()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Samsung air con()
Pingback: Agen Judi()
Pingback: evaporative cooler()
Pingback: plumbers Melbourne()
Pingback: Agen Permainan Judi Online Terlengkap()
Pingback: Hovenier Rotterdam - Hoveniersbedrijf Rotterdam()
Pingback: cannabis seeds()
Pingback: cannabis seeds()
Pingback: printer driver()
Pingback: Personal Injury Attorney Gadsden, AL()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook()
Pingback: teak outdoor furniture()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: best diaphragm call()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: Sex puppe günsitg kaufen()
Pingback: amazing guitar()
Pingback: Plantation homes for sell()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: full peliculas hd()
Pingback: compare man with van()
Pingback: man and van London compare()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Julia Ann Loves A Big Dick()
Pingback: Tacoma Park, Maryland()
Pingback: Pickering()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: south africa safari tours()
Pingback: Full Version PC Game()
Pingback: zwy.xlrdzwy.com/bbs/home.php?mod=space&uid=817738&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: Web Developers Cambridge()
Pingback: Website Design Bury St Edmunds()
Pingback: wedding flowers hawaii()
Pingback: kitchen tap Montreal()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: Online doctor chat()
Pingback: Faridabad Shops()
Pingback: we love bogor()
Pingback: berita terbaru()
Pingback: car locksmith mesa()
Pingback: mesa locksmiths()
Pingback: best web hosting service india()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: most comfortable pull out couch()
Pingback: xperience aquasis deluxe resort()
Pingback: xanaina()
Pingback: Medigap Plan F()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: Slitherio()
Pingback: Royal Canin hundemad()