Bill Sizemore: Grateful to have felonies removed

by Bill Sizemore
On Thursday of this week, Marion County Judge Claudia Burton signed an amended judgment converting my 2011 felony tax evasion “convictions” to misdemeanors. The new judgment is retroactive to August of 2011 and replaces the old one, so now I no longer have to state on job applications that I am or was ever a convicted felon. That feels pretty good.
In a nutshell, in August of 2011, I was all but forced to plead guilty to filing state tax returns late, notwithstanding the fact that I had paid tens of thousands of dollars in estimated taxes and notwithstanding the fact that my 2008 tax return was only a few months late when then Attorney General John Kroger indicted my wife and me for felony tax evasion.
After extensive research, my attorney was unable to find one single Oregonian who had been prosecuted solely for filing state income tax returns late, let alone after paying good faith estimated taxes. Given the circumstances, even some of my political enemies had to admit that the prosecution looked to be politically motivated.
Being a felon for more than three years and having to report to a probation officer every month and get permission just to cross state lines was a very humbling experience. Spending 18 days in county jail wearing an orange sweatshirt was not all that fun either. Looking back, probably the most valuable thing I learned from the ordeal was if you are going to be a conservative activist in Oregon and cut taxes by billions of dollars and challenge the political power of the public employee unions, you had better dot every “i” and cross every “t” and then after that, cross your fingers.
After serving my time in jail and while serving out my three years of probation, I gleaned some comfort from the fact that shortly after prosecuting my wife and me, John Kroger left office early with his tail between his legs, along with his right hand man, chief counsel Sean Riddell. Riddell is the one who instigated the entire fiasco, and he was “asked to resign” for destroying evidence and bullying witnesses in another case.
There is a lot more I would like to say about the experience and the way in went down, but it would probably just be unhealthy venting so I will leave it at this. Today, I am just rejoicing with my family that I am no longer a felon and appreciating the judge’s grace and fair handedness. Oh, and thanking all of the many friends who prayed long and earnestly that the court would rule in my favor. Considering all of the lack of justice I have experienced in Oregon courts, this week’s outcome seems rather miraculous.
I am grateful. I am no longer a felon and today that feels pretty darn good. And as for all of those measures I placed on the ballot and the taxes that were cut, I would gladly do it all again.
This latest good news came on the heels of some other good news. A couple of months ago the teachers unions and I settled more than a decade of lawsuits involving $20 million in potential judgments, and in the end I did not have to pay a dime or admit any wrongdoing whatsoever. It all just went away.
Overall, it has been a pretty liberating winter here at the Sizemore house.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: free movie downloads()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: kagen water()
Pingback: Bypassing UAE internet censorship()
Pingback: best online casinos()
Pingback: DIRECTV()
Pingback: mobile porn movies()
Pingback: lan penge nu()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: plumbing torches for soldering()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: ppl electric()
Pingback: car insurance()
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: navigate to this web-site()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/()
Pingback: join netflix free trial()
Pingback: online deals()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: bikini luxe review()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis()
Pingback: sexy shemale()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: web marketing search engine optimization()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Carmela Gisin()
Pingback: boom beach hack apk()
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: bottles and pumps()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: Cathi()
Pingback: web development agency()
Pingback: dart boards in kansas city()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: kaiapoi light party 2013()
Pingback: piano movers()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: expert advisor mt4()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: naples pet care()
Pingback: cogniflex real reviews()
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Santa()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: Read Home()
Pingback: best diet pill for men()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: reviews on psychic source()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: Daine()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: hestercreek()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: mobile strike mod about()
Pingback: inbox dollars()
Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: navigate to this website()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: covering letter()
Pingback: resume service()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Secret Lies Here()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: hepa air purifier()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: kalah judi bola()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: restaurants grand central()
Pingback: nutricionista barcelona()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: interexpresscargo iec casillero virtual()
Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports()
Pingback: break fix()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: escape room()
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador()
Pingback: what helps hair grow()
Pingback: hair regrowth for men()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: tao of the badass pdf()
Pingback: Escort Chillan()
Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej()
Pingback: search()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Viagra sklad()
Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers()
Pingback: metin2 pvp()
Pingback: e manufacturing()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: couponcode()
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier()
Pingback: Zella()
Pingback: Blowjob()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Piedad Carton()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: child porn()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: ï»¿Porn()
Pingback: useful site()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث بالمدينة المنورة()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: text deliver review()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: IT Services Tulsa()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: Consultoria nos EUA()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: rv rubber roof replacement()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: OTHER HOLE-TO-HOLE()
Pingback: Google chrome 2016 Download()
Pingback: Diet Pills()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: loveheart adult shop()
Pingback: buy phen375()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: great bear rainforest lodge()
Pingback: french bulldog gifts()
Pingback: T-SHIRTS()
Pingback: HEALTH & BEAUTY()
Pingback: Kitchen Backsplash Tile()
Pingback: fat burning energy supplement()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: chat no registration()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: kl food()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Persian wedding officiant()
Pingback: trang trÃ phÃ²ng ngá»§()
Pingback: bliss spa reviews()
Pingback: cashmoneyap()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX()
Pingback: Homeopathy()
Pingback: porno sex()
Pingback: Back Pain Treatments()
Pingback: seo company packages()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: cheap yeezy shoes()
Pingback: cheapest seo services india()
Pingback: Friv classic racing free friv games()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: lunch talks Singapore()
Pingback: derma vibrance ingredients()
Pingback: SkinComplexRX review()
Pingback: מדרגות בבית פרטי()
Pingback: best luxury hair salon in nyc()
Pingback: Managed IT Service()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: Tulsa Sprinkler Systems()
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes()
Pingback: Black owned salons()
Pingback: worldstores vouchers()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: airsoft guns hunting()
Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review()
Pingback: Vegas hotels()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: kizi web site()
Pingback: voucher codes()
Pingback: Kizi games kizi()
Pingback: handuk terry palmer()
Pingback: crockpot recipe()
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews()
Pingback: awesomedia finland()
Pingback: Fashion Jewelry()
Pingback: cheap viagra online()
Pingback: dr almuderis()
Pingback: college consulting Westminster()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: breaking news Kenya()
Pingback: sleep brainwave entrainment()
Pingback: writing essay()
Pingback: david sammon colorado()
Pingback: Loretta()
Pingback: property()
Pingback: quadcopter()
Pingback: daftar online poker()
Pingback: Engagement ring stores in Houston()
Pingback: Games()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: Phoenix stair lifts()
Pingback: yahoo customer care number()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: how to contact yahoo by phone()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: Tomasz Dębski()
Pingback: airport taxi in irving tx()
Pingback: tesao de vaca funciona()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Frontistiria evosmos()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Adipex Without Prescription()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: life coaching brisbane()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Local escorts()
Pingback: projector enclosures()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments West Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: bulk minerals()
Pingback: Footwear reviews()
Pingback: Notte()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Sado()
Pingback: grandstream gxp2130()
Pingback: verin électrique()
Pingback: group talk()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/2nS3xoj()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: ALAMAT SAFIRA GARDEN()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: Gangbang()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: DFB Pokal()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: ppc()
Pingback: transfer rumours liverpool()
Pingback: window cleaning Houston()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: Travel to Norway()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: cattelan spyder()
Pingback: Educación física()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: vegas valley()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: fat loss()
Pingback: jamaican mutton curry recipe()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Gold Price()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: how to obtain a copy of a will()
Pingback: Nigeria ads()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: naturally lose weight()
Pingback: air conditioning service()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: the four percent group()
Pingback: Bristol()
Pingback: property singapore()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: matryca eisenhowera()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust And Riley Reid Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyer()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: i want to give away money()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers perth()
Pingback: ดูบอลสด()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: quinta do tio graca()
Pingback: tubemate apk()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: download mp3()
Pingback: free chat()
Pingback: vps hosting()
Pingback: video production companies()
Pingback: ï»¿master()
Pingback: choose a graphic designer()
Pingback: orthotics()
Pingback: Roofing Companies Wichita KS()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: Fidget Toy Wholesale USA()
Pingback: https://sapoallnatural.com/()
Pingback: Play Therapy()
Pingback: תריסי חשמלבבאר שבע()
Pingback: http://www.brijj.com/melissad-joness()
Pingback: roblox robux hack()
Pingback: natural anxiety treatment()
Pingback: ยาสีฟัน ฟันขาว()
Pingback: Adult dating()
Pingback: Free eLearning Whitepapers()
Pingback: Introduction()
Pingback: download gta 5 mobile apk()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: Temple aventure coureur 2017()
Pingback: Child sex()
Pingback: abul hussain internet marketing()
Pingback: drone-works()
Pingback: UEconomy()
Pingback: Jedi rebel man on Facebook()
Pingback: Car Shield Car Warranty()
Pingback: HFT Trading()
Pingback: ï»¿quat tran trung quoc()
Pingback: قیمت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: China customer journeys()
Pingback: amiclubwear reviews()
Pingback: eLearning company gamification()