Oregon Senate Republicans: 2015 Legislative Priorities

Oregon Senate Republicans
Salem, OR – Today, Oregon Senate Republicans released an ambitious agenda for the 2015 Legislative Session focused on creating family-wage jobs for all Oregonians. The agenda highlights three key priorities: creating jobs in struggling communities, increasing economic security for working families, and expanding educational opportunity.
Senate Republicans pledged to stop job-killing tax increases while providing incentives for economic growth across the state.
“The American Dream is not to make minimum wage,” said Deputy Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “Our first priority has to be creating living-wage jobs that will support Oregon families. Only then will we have a stable tax base that adequately funds education and an economic environment where Oregon families and small businesses can thrive.”
Recognizing that Oregon families still feel the pressure of the recent economic downturn, Senate Republicans promised to aggressively advocate for women and working families still struggling to make ends meet by creating an Oregon Child Tax Credit, helping small businesses afford paid sick leave for their employees, and establishing tax-free savings accounts.
Senate Republicans also presented a plan for expanding educational opportunities by dedicating additional tax revenue from recent economic growth to the education budget. Senate Republicans would allocate over $1 billion more to K-12 education than Democrat leaders. Funding will be directed toward locally targeted strategic investment for innovative programs that reduce absenteeism, expand career planning and education intervention, and increase funding for career, technical, and STEM programs.
“It’s time we equipped our hard working teachers with the tools they need to ensure success for every child,” said Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena). “Creating a Teacher Classroom Supplies Tax Credit to support teachers who sacrifice part of their own paychecks to buy supplies for their students would put our tax dollars directly back into the classroom.”
In a legislative preview with the Associated Press last week, Senate Democrats promised not to “play fast and loose with (Oregon’s) pocketbook” while simultaneously proposing a slew of new tax increases that disproportionately harm working Oregon families and small businesses. Senate Republicans cautioned against runaway “tax-and-spend” policies that abuse the recent revenue gains from continued economic recovery.
“We hope the tsunami of Democrat-proposed tax increases are not an indication of a runaway tax-and-spend approach for Democrats this session,” explained Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day). “If they are serious about creating family wage jobs, we are eager to work with them to protect and grow small businesses and provide Oregon students with educational opportunities that will help them find living-wage jobs.”
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: cheap insurance companies()
Pingback: pet kennel()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: papa john's half off promo()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA()
Pingback: groupon scottsdale az()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: look what i found()
Pingback: Derick Baenziger()
Pingback: bikinis()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: apple shooter 2()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: boom beach hack()
Pingback: overnight dog care naples()
Pingback: tv antennas boise idaho()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: car accessories must have()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: fly swatter diy()
Pingback: Isiah Elbert()
Pingback: cialis trainer()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: http://www.cicap.org/()
Pingback: reviews on forskolin fit pro()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Echo()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Rosalia()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: itpornhub()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: seo discount services()
Pingback: social media bots()
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: iv therapy in nj()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: 2016 monitor blackhat seo buying guide()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: isis videos()
Pingback: Famous Videos()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: german malaysian institute course()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: get club flyers printed()
Pingback: Olivia()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book()
Pingback: opciones binarias 2016()
Pingback: EB5 EUA()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: Augustine()
Pingback: Andrew()
Pingback: Backache()
Pingback: national seo packages()
Pingback: Tablet Binder()
Pingback: small business seo package()
Pingback: zip()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: Blockchain()
Pingback: Zelda()
Pingback: you could try here()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: iamthe ceo()
Pingback: Bronwyn()
Pingback: Christinia()
Pingback: WorldCup()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: Class a license()
Pingback: Make Ancient Ritual For Money()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: photo booth los angeles()
Pingback: Gaming()
Pingback: Download C2090-616 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: life coaching brisbane()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Needs analysis()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Footwear reviews()
Pingback: Jauhar()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Memorabilia()
Pingback: SURVIVE()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Tow Truck Company in Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: online group chat room()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Judi bola()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Wank()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: testy()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: road to the independent king rar()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: recursos educación física()
Pingback: Feng Shui Living Room()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: Endless Space Defender()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: compagnie de menage Montreal()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: how to lose weight()
Pingback: Fujitsu air conditioners()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้แบบพกพา()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust And Riley Reid Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: besï¿½g os her()
Pingback: Panasonic air conditioner()
Pingback: translation companies Houston tx()
Pingback: online sports betting()
Pingback: Immigration attorney()
Pingback: Legit Online Jobs()
Pingback: Medigap 2018()
Pingback: manudahmen.be/oui-qui/index.php?title=Utilisateur:GregoryReardon4()
Pingback: wedding flowers royal blue()
Pingback: mesa locksmith()
Pingback: security huts()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: cheap engagement rings()
Pingback: weedmaps oakland ca delivery()
Pingback: Custom Packaging()
Pingback: Cheap Boxes()
Pingback: Roadside Breakdown Assistance()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: https://premier-popcorn.com()
Pingback: Fidget Spinner Wholesale()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: דלתות()
Pingback: https://tinychat.com/jonalbasser()
Pingback: gay sex()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: duck hunting spots()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Potensmidler Apoteket danmark uden recept()
Pingback: ฟอกฟันขาว()
Pingback: Rehoboth vacation()
Pingback: social media marketing in China()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: hundefoder()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: Balloon decoration services singapore()
Pingback: BYOD challenge()
Pingback: Best Magician in Malaysia()
Pingback: Replacement Windows Tulsa()
Pingback: 1826 sovereign()
Pingback: jelly australia()
Pingback: vip paris escort()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: http://dreabibi.tumblr.com()
Pingback: jeg snorker()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: free bonus money casino()
Pingback: Child porn()
Pingback: English Schools()
Pingback: French videos()
Pingback: amiclubwear reviews()
Pingback: Interview podcast China()
Pingback: fidget toys()
Pingback: eLearning company gamification()
Pingback: click()
Pingback: https://tophtmltutorials.jimdo.com/()
Pingback: seo prices()
Pingback: multi vendor ecommerce()
Pingback: Desentupimentos Porto()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: شرکت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دو سه جداره()
Pingback: Play Doh Surprise Eggs Balloon Pop()
Pingback: Filmproduction()
Pingback: katte ormekur()
Pingback: Electric griddle()
Pingback: fidget spinner tricks()