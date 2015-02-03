A glimpse inside the Orwellian world of Cylvia Hayes

by NW Spotlight
A year ago Oregon’s First Lady Cylvia Hayes was a speaker at the 2014 Global Presencing Forum in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The forum’s subtitle was “From Ego to Eco-System Economies: Creating Well-Being for All.”
Throughout the forum and all of its literature, videos and website, Hayes was billed as both Oregon First Lady and as CEO of 3EStrategies – indicative of her current conflict-of-interest predicament. Hayes is facing allegations that she has been using her role as a public official in the governor’s office to personally profit her private consulting business. Those allegations are being investigated by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission and the FBI.
If you want to try to watch one of the videos or read any of the forum materials, you will likely need a translator. The forum is saturated with a deliberately contrived use of language – it is filled with doublespeak and Orwellian newspeak, beginning with the new word “presencing.” From the Presencing website:
Presencing is a blended word combining “sensing” (feeling the future possibility) and “presence” (the state of being in the present moment): presencing means “sensing and actualizing one’s highest future possibility—acting from the presence of what is wanting to emerge.”
Hayes was a speaker in a session on “Measuring What Matters: ‘Beyond GDP'” – that discussed redefining progress from traditional measures of progress like GDP to new measures like the “Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) or from Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) index.”
Hayes’ radical, self-serving views on the environment were very apparent. One small example: during her talk she said “I think one of our big opportunities in our movement is to figure out how to create conditions so that people can make their livelihoods, their livings, doing the work that we need to have done – taking care of our kids, our vulnerable citizens, restoring forests and wetlands, and sequestering carbon.”
Hayes is very much part of the movement against the productive use of natural resources – a movement that prefers to create make-work jobs that talk about, define and enforce artificial constructs. A movement that seems more interested in creating new government jobs and new forms of taxation than in actually protecting the environment.
UPDATE (2/4/2015): It looks like the Governor isn’t the only one cutting and running from Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes – the 2014 Global Presencing Forum has taken down the video of Cylvia Hayes presenting at their forum. Not to worry, you can still see it here.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: r&b locksmiths tuam()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: check my source()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: electricity()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: state farm auto insurance toll free number()
Pingback: silk robe()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: More Help()
Pingback: Pet Importation()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: Katlyn Hickman()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: mighty raspberry ketone review()
Pingback: Guillermina()
Pingback: try this website()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: pod publishing()
Pingback: puerto rican ass development()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: paid search management minneapolis()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: check these guys out()
Pingback: mod hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: audio equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: glass gallon water jug()
Pingback: naples dog care()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: dart boards for sale wholesale()
Pingback: bathroom scale comparison()
Pingback: nose & ear hair trimmer reviews()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: Kathleen()
Pingback: Roxana()
Pingback: get free xbox live codes in 60 seconds()
Pingback: roasting pan ebay()
Pingback: fly swatter meaning()
Pingback: dog kennels naples()
Pingback: I understand()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: small home safes()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: na meetings online()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: forskolin for weight loss()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: clash royale free gems()
Pingback: psychic source review()
Pingback: best dog walker in naples fl()
Pingback: Dorothea()
Pingback: fmcnbc()
Pingback: City pro dentists market street()
Pingback: game cheat apps download()
Pingback: white label casino()
Pingback: affordable seo deals()
Pingback: click site()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: burnaby house cleaning services()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects()
Pingback: http://cyprusfox.info/story.php?id=37677()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: best umbrella to buy()
Pingback: 魔兽点卡充值()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: www.latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: http://dermatology.countbookmarking.com/story.php?title=35-VIDA-EFIKASNI-KHAPCHETA-KDE-DA-GI-OTKRIEM()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: consulta CPF online()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Derecho()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: cure alopecia naturally()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: True mobile thailand()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Viagra sklad()
Pingback: Apple Lightning To Usb Cable()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Buy Realistic Cock UR3 sex toy online()
Pingback: SEO services Los Angeles area()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: gymnastic equitment()
Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html()
Pingback: Christian Shirts()
Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: laser tools()
Pingback: recycling computer()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Vernon()
Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia()
Pingback: National Portal - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: expensive seo packages()
Pingback: seo small business package()
Pingback: Tablet Press()
Pingback: battery doctor()
Pingback: pokemon go()
Pingback: enews()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: Microneedling Tampa()
Pingback: tampa salon()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: how to make money in photography business()
Pingback: Mindy()
Pingback: Younire SEO Tools()
Pingback: make your own cartoon video()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Memorabilia()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: tlk chat()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Taxi Orly Paris()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Ejaculation()
Pingback: limousine()
Pingback: http://www.afspraakjes.com/clickout/?url=http://www.younire.com/()
Pingback: Tactical Backpack()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: ï»¿travaux de renovation()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Pinal County()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Any Unit Converter()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: http://jiechuhui.com/upload/home.php?mod=space&uid=203844&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: wedding flowers jamaica()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: http://www.magcloud.com/user/jonalbasser()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: rigtig hundemad()
Pingback: https://ishotr.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: Child sex()
Pingback: casino swing()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: unique Antiques and vintage Collectibles()
Pingback: amiclubwear()
Pingback: Sporting Goods Store in Texas()
Pingback: it recycling companies uk()
Pingback: new york sports memorabilia()
Pingback: shea butter for skin()
Pingback: POV Porn()
Pingback: seo()
Pingback: WordPress SEO()
Pingback: سئو بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: louboutin shoes outlet()
Pingback: دانلود فصل 2 سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Flow Master E()
Pingback: http://nimefox.com/profiles/blogs/causes-why-exactly-fruit-juices-are-much-healthier()
Pingback: دانلود فصل 2 قسمت چهارم سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: دانلود شهرزاد فصل دوم قسمت چهارم()
Pingback: دانلود قسمت 4 فصل 2 سریال شهرزاد()