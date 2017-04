Graphics expose Low Carbon Fuel Scheme

by In the news

These two graphics show problems of Low Carbon Fuel Scheme

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

OregonWatchdog.com

Middle class & low income families can’t keep up!



Politicians like to talk about helping the middle class, but one of the biggest taxes to hit middle class families is the Low Carbon Fuel Standard scheme through a backdoor gas tax. By forcing Oregonians to purchase some of the nation’s most expensive blended fuel they will likely see their gas prices jump from $0.19 to $1.00 a gallon by various estimates. That additional cost gas tax will be handed to out of state companies, so families will not benefit.

This comes at a time when middle class and lower income families are seeing their wages stagnant. This tax will severely hurt these families.