Kitzhaber meltdown underway

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Well it hasn’t been a good day for Oregon’s Gov. John Kitzhaber (D). Willamette Week started the day with more tough articles asking the tough questions that Kitzhaber won’t answer: Climate, Changed, Kitzhaber Hired Ally Who Arranged Cylvia Hayes’ Fellowship, Making Him Highest-Paid Aide, and Hands Off by Nigel Jaquiss and Yes, Virginia, There is a Scandal by Anna Walters.

And then this afternoon the Oregonian Editorial Board called for Kitzhaber to resign!

It must have all been too much for the First Couple – a tweet from the Oregonian a short while ago alerted us that “Cylvia Hayes’ first lady page disappears from John Kitzhaber’s state web site.” Sure enough, when we try her link http://www.oregon.gov/firstlady it now tells us we have to login to the server [Update: now First Lady page is just gone]. The Oregonian’s Laura Gunderson has a short article on the disappearance.

If the disappearance of First Lady Cylvia Hayes web page has lowered your “happiness index”, then here’s a link you can use to remember the good ol’ days, a screen print from back in December.