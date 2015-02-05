Back to Home Page

Gov. Kitzhaber & First Lady Cylvia Hayes’ troubles make national news

by In the news Thursday, February 5. 2015

John and Cylvia_thb

by NW Spotlight

CNNOregon paper’s editorial board to governor: Resign

National ReviewJohn Kitzhaber, the Bob McDonnell of Oregon

MSNBCKitzhaber faces political crisis in Oregon

Washington PostThe long, troubled history of Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber’s fiancee, Cylvia Hayes

Washington Post – The Oregonian called on Gov. John Kitzhaber to resign. Here’s why that’s big.

Fox NewsOregon’s largest newspaper calls on governor to resign over fiancée controversy

USA TodayOregon newspaper calls on Gov. Kitzhaber to resign

