Oliver North, Michael Reagan speaking at March 14 Oregon rally

Oregon Liberty Alliance

You are invited to join the members of the Oregon Liberty Alliance at our 2015 Freedom Rally to support Fiscal Responsibility, Life, Public Safety, Family Values, and Religious Liberty.

The keynote speaker will be Colonel Oliver North, followed by Michael Reagan, Carol Tobias (President of the National Right to Life Committee), and Congressman Greg Walden.

The rally will take place on March 14th, 2015 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland. It starts at Noon (doors open for registration at 11am) and tickets include a catered lunch and some amazing speakers. Tickets are $25 and kids 16 and under attend for free!

Top notch speakers, a catered lunch, and a chance to network with hundreds of other conservatives from around the state will make this a day to remember. Your attendance is critical! Oregon needs to hear your voice, your views, and your values. The 2015 Freedom Rally is a place where that voice can be amplified.

Space is limited, save your place and register Today! Click here to register.

Click here for a rally flyer with more information and details.