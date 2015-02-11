How close is a Kitzhaber resignation?

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

BREAKING:

Thursday – Feb 12, 2015

Governor sought to destroy emails

Willamette Week’s Nigel Jaquiss: Gov. John Kitzhaber’s Office Sought To Destroy Thousands of His Emails

USA Today: Oregon gov. sought to destroy emails, report says

Cylvia Hayes ordered to turn over emails

Oregonian: Attorney General orders Cylvia Hayes to disclose emails to The Oregonian/OregonLive

Dems calling for Gov. Kitzhaber to resign

Statesman Journal: Courtney, Wheeler calling for Kitzhaber to resign

Oregonian’s Laura Gunderson: Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber’s options fade as allies abandon him

Nigel Jaquiss & Aaron Mesh at Willamette Week: Oregon Legislature Democratic Leaders Call for Gov. John Kitzhaber to Resign

LA Times: Oregon’s top legislative leaders ask Gov. John Kitzhaber to resign

Bizarre and unprecedented

Washington Post: The long, bizarre — and dumbfounding — saga of Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber

Statesman Journal: SOS Kate Brown: ‘Clearly a bizarre and unprecedented situation’

Oregonian’s Laura Gunderson: Secretary of State Kate Brown describes John Kitzhaber’s actions Wednesday as ‘clearly a bizarre and unprecedented situation’

Other news

CNN: Cops gather outside Oregon governor’s house

Oregonian: Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber’s communications: “Case study in what not to do”

Oregonian Editorial Board: Kitzhaber’s bizarre turnaround underscores need for him to step down

Oregonian’s Steve Duin: This Day – Feb. 12 – in Cylvia Hayes

Wednesday – Feb 11, 2015

No, wait, he’s NOT resigning

Nigel Jaquiss & Aaron Mesh at Willamette Week: Gov. Kitzhaber Summoned Secretary of State Kate Brown Back to Oregon to Discuss His Resignation [then changed his mind]

Oregonian’s Laura Gunderson: John Kitzhaber planned to resign, changed mind Wednesday, sources say

ABC News (AP): Oregon Governor Planned to Quit but Changed His Mind

KATU’s Hillary Lake: Gov. Kitzhaber says he called Sec of State Kate Brown back to Oregon to tell her in person he’s NOT resigning [What????]

Gov. Kitzhaber statement this afternoon in Willamette Week: ““Let me be as clear as I was last week, that I have no intention of resigning as Governor of the state of Oregon. I was elected to do a job for the people of this great state and I intend to continue to do so.”

Gov. Kitzhaber tells Statesman Journal “I am not resigning. I have a job to do.”

ABC News (AP): Lawyer: Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber Isn’t Resigning

Oregonian’s Jeff Mapes: John Kitzhaber lawyer says governor will stay in office as rumors sweep Salem of resignation

He’s resigning

Oregonian’s Jeff Mapes: Reports sweep Salem that John Kitzhaber planning to resign

Willamette Week: Secretary of State Kate Brown, Next In Line as Governor, Is Rushing Back to Oregon From D.C., MSNBC Reports

ABC News (AP): Oregon’s Second in Command Abruptly Returns From Capital

Other Kitzhaber-Hayes scandal related news

Oregonian’s Maxine Bernstein: John Kitzhaber retains prominent Portland criminal defense lawyer

NY Times: As Scandals Swirl Around Oregon’s Embattled Governor, ‘Kitzhaber Fatigue’ Sets In

Oregonian’s Nick Budnick: John Kitzhaber is exploring legal defense fund for expenses for Cylvia Hayes complaints

Oregonian’s Nick Budnick: John Kitzhaber sought private discussion with Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum as she mulled investigation

Oregonian’s Laura Gunderson: John Kitzhaber controversy: Ethics commission review on hold as criminal investigation of governor, Cylvia Hayes underway