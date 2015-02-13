Back to Home Page

Kitzhaber resigns!

by In the news Friday, February 13. 2015

Just two days after a bizarre flip-flop which ended with Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber stating definitively “I am not resigning. I have a job to do,” Gov. Kitzhaber has indeed resigned. The announcement came in an email shortly after Noon today that the Governor was resigning effective at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 18, 2015.

Per the Oregon constitution, Kitzhaber will be replaced by Oregon Secretary of State Kate Brown, also a Democrat.

The troubles are not over for now former Gov. Kitzhaber and former First Lady Cylvia Hayes. They are facing criminal investigations by the Oregon Attorney General, the FBI and potentially the IRS.

Just yesterday, Nigel Jaquiss reported that “Gov. John Kitzhaber’s office last week requested state officials destroy thousands of records in the governor’s personal email accounts,” which was then reported nationally.

They also still face a civil investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.

Resignation letter from Gov. Kitzhaber

MP3 of Gov. Kitzhaber speaking on his resignationprovided by Gov. Kitzhaber’s office

Oregon Capitol in Salem – Kitzhaber resigns – Feb 13, 2015 (Oregon Catalyst)

Media at Oregon Capitol in Salem – Feb 13, 2015 (Oregon Catalyst)

Press waiting outside Governor’s office in the Capitol (Oregon Catalyst)

Media outside Governor’s office in Capitol (Oregon Catalyst)

Media in waiting room outside Governor’s office in Capitol – Feb 13, 2015 (Oregon Catalyst)

Doesn’t look like the Governor’s going to show – just email & MP3 to resign

 

