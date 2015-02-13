Kitzhaber resigns!

by NW Spotlight
Just two days after a bizarre flip-flop which ended with Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber stating definitively “I am not resigning. I have a job to do,” Gov. Kitzhaber has indeed resigned. The announcement came in an email shortly after Noon today that the Governor was resigning effective at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 18, 2015.
Per the Oregon constitution, Kitzhaber will be replaced by Oregon Secretary of State Kate Brown, also a Democrat.
The troubles are not over for now former Gov. Kitzhaber and former First Lady Cylvia Hayes. They are facing criminal investigations by the Oregon Attorney General, the FBI and potentially the IRS.
Just yesterday, Nigel Jaquiss reported that “Gov. John Kitzhaber’s office last week requested state officials destroy thousands of records in the governor’s personal email accounts,” which was then reported nationally.
They also still face a civil investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.
Links
Resignation letter from Gov. Kitzhaber
MP3 of Gov. Kitzhaber speaking on his resignation – provided by Gov. Kitzhaber’s office
Media in waiting room outside Governor’s office in Capitol – Feb 13, 2015 (Oregon Catalyst)
OREGON NEWS
Nigel Jaquiss at Willamette Week: Gov. John Kitzhaber Announces His Resignation
Oregonian: Governor John Kitzhaber announces his resignation
Statesman Journal: Gov. John Kitzhaber announces resignation
NATIONAL NEWS
NY Times: Gov. John Kitzhaber of Oregon Resigns Amid Crisis
Washington Post: Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber announces resignation
USA Today: Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber quits amid criminal probe
Wall Street Journal: Front page from Sat, Feb 14, 2015
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live Streaming()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/()
Pingback: thuis geld bijverdienen()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: groupon phoenix()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: raspberry ketone works()
Pingback: Tula Skattebo()
Pingback: like this()
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: short film()
Pingback: email verification service()
Pingback: personal injury lawyers in Ottawa()
Pingback: http://wylogowany.hol.es/uncategorized/firmowa-strona-www/()
Pingback: write a novel()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: automotive window tinting austin()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: dental implants south austin tx 78745()
Pingback: Best ayurveda packages in kerala()
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Review()
Pingback: We buy houses Fort Worth()
Pingback: car audio installation austin()
Pingback: Eileen Growden()
Pingback: Cheryle()
Pingback: ship dog()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: bottle water pump manual()
Pingback: water heater repair allandale()
Pingback: naples dog sitters()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/()
Pingback: http://pacesetterhomestexas.com/()
Pingback: PCA Skin()
Pingback: Nigeria Online Shopping()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: colon cleanses()
Pingback: Banheira Hidromassagem()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Minneapolis community acupuncturist()
Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Penny Auction Script()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: Complete Instamate Review()
Pingback: bathroom scale or scales()
Pingback: office 2010 sticky notes()
Pingback: how to do marketing()
Pingback: safe nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: Alfred Coleman,()
Pingback: Entreprise de menage montreal()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: terrible parking()
Pingback: Student Loans()
Pingback: fast food restaurants near me()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: dryer box()
Pingback: báo giá son dulux()
Pingback: strength and conditioning()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: roasting pan big green egg()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: handuk terry palmer()
Pingback: starcom()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Debarpan Mukherjee()
Pingback: workout()
Pingback: Brain Power()
Pingback: hard drive shredding()
Pingback: pegasus hotel()
Pingback: desde su casa()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: best scalper ea()
Pingback: startups india()
Pingback: cialis trainer()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: stained concrete floors in Austin Texas()
Pingback: voice lessons phoenix()
Pingback: superior singing method Aaron Anastasi()
Pingback: checked proxies()
Pingback: more helpful hints()
Pingback: hack clash royale tool()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: Rolling gate repair NYC()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: whatsapp channel()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: best home air purifier for pets()
Pingback: kenya scholarships()
Pingback: Scholarships in south africa()
Pingback: decorative concrete Austin TX()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin TX()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: dental implants Georgetown TX()
Pingback: iv therapy coconut creek()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: organic beauty products()
Pingback: Health information()
Pingback: meetic gratis 2016()
Pingback: prime contractor for the US government()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Locksmith in pooler()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: Living memory locket keyring necklace()
Pingback: move forward in life()
Pingback: Chauffeur()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TGtX1h()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Jersey()
Pingback: mrr articles()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: hair regrowth for men()
Pingback: earn while you are sleeping()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: search()
Pingback: New Yelawolf Songs()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Viagra opinie cena()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: mobdro download()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: cisco()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: Austin copier sales()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes()
Pingback: fast cash loans()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Levitra 20mg()
Pingback: Drake Style Beat()
Pingback: Gretchen()
Pingback: the marketing company United states()
Pingback: Grace()
Pingback: Casey Veggies style Beat()
Pingback: Michael Felicione()
Pingback: Cogniflex()
Pingback: da xuyen sang nhan tao()
Pingback: cfd companies uk()
Pingback: apartment moving company()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com/()
Pingback: video China agency()
Pingback: doors & windows()
Pingback: batman vs superman 2016 full movie download()
Pingback: usa()
Pingback: dog groomers Austin TX()
Pingback: gopro bacpac()
Pingback: Unlock Her Legs Review()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear glam metallic()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: about his()
Pingback: medical career jobs()
Pingback: URL()
Pingback: dermatologist new port richey()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-20mg-buy-yahoo/()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: Buy Valium No prescription()
Pingback: carb blocker for pcos()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: Mei()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: wholesale malaysia()
Pingback: buy private proxies()
Pingback: umbrella stroller()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding Broker()
Pingback: Forex Signals()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: alternatives to dropbox()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: skor bola()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: how to make money()
Pingback: mill pepper salt wooden large white black()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()
Pingback: ken calhoun()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: agen bola()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: cometchat()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: health remedies()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Taxi Gare de Lyon()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: Vibrator()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: 4-16x50 Rifle Scope()
Pingback: Importing pets to Sri Lanka()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Black Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: click through the next page()
Pingback: deposito de patente()
Pingback: Stitchfix()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: gaming()
Pingback: DUI lawyer glenddale()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: daftar film bagus()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: logo design oslo()
Pingback: peepshow()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: carpet cleaners()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: Investing for beginners()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: criar um facebook()
Pingback: purathrive()
Pingback: Purchase China()
Pingback: gratis trampolin()
Pingback: Lisa Ann Fucks Her Daughter Boy Toy()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: wedding flowers pinterest()
Pingback: video for kids()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: Eren Niazi()
Pingback: sportwetten tipps heute()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: web hosting ahmedabad()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Concourse Optometry()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: hydroponics()
Pingback: cnc grinding machine()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: smm reseller panel()
Pingback: Jual Followers Lampung()
Pingback: http://www.esnad-transport.com/moving_furniture.html()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: natural weight loss supplements()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: spiritual growth guide()
Pingback: https://thirtty7.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: Vagas no Japão()
Pingback: porn Video()
Pingback: Child sex()
Pingback: real money casino USA()
Pingback: real money gambling online casinos()
Pingback: ï»¿quat tran trung quoc()
Pingback: unique Antiques and vintage Collectibles()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: فروش درب پنجره یو پی وی سی()
Pingback: فروش پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: Clash Royale Private Server()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: ormekurtilkat()
Pingback: پنجره دو سه جداره()