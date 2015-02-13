Resources: Gov. Kitzhaber & First Lady Cylvia Hayes scandal

by NW Spotlight
Oregon Catalyst coverage of Democratic Gov. John Kitzhaber and Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes scandal
Feb 11, 2015 – KATU: WW’s Nigel Jaquiss – Indications are Kitzhaber will resign
Feb 11, 2015 – How close is a Kitzhaber resignation? [with updates from Feb 12, 2015]
Feb 10, 2015 – Legislature should grant AG authority to investigate Kitzhaber-Hayes
Feb 9, 2015 – A Kitzhaber resignation would make history in Oregon
Feb 7, 2015 – Latest updates on Kitzhaber-Cylvia Hayes scandal
Feb 5, 2015 – Gov. Kitzhaber & First Lady Cylvia Hayes’ troubles make national news
Feb 4, 2015 – Kitzhaber meltdown underway
Feb 3, 2015 – A glimpse inside the Orwellian world of Cylvia Hayes
Feb 3, 2015 – Media gallery of Kitzhaber scandal
Jan 31, 2015 – Ethics concerns should halt Low Carbon Fuel talks
Jan 29, 2015 – All Kitzhaber’s scandals in a single cartoon
Jan 29, 2015 – Lars Larson: Cylvia Hayes profiting from ‘low carbon fuel’ pillow talk
Jan 28, 2015 – Kitzhaber scandal: $118,000 dirty lobby money on ‘Low Carbon Fuel’ scheme
Jan 24, 2015 – Kitzhaber’s stonewalling consistent with Oregon’s “F” grade [includes Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes – List of Major Scandals]
Jan 6, 2015 – Lars Larson: More sleazy Kitzhaber ‘document dumps’ over holidays
Dec 18, 2014 – Kitzhaber crisis week forecasts ugly 2015
Dec 15, 2014 – Lars Larson: Kitzhaber hides Cylvia’s misdeeds in Friday ‘document dump’
Oct 24, 2014 – Richardson asks US Attorney to investigate Hayes and Kitzhaber
Oct 22, 2014 – The Accomplishments of Gov. John Kitzhaber
Oct 16, 2014 – Rep. Vicki Berger files ethics complaint about Cylvia Hayes
Oct 10, 2014 – Cylvia Hayes: troubling and disturbing attitude toward marriage
Oct 9, 2014 – Oregon Sec of State: It’s OK if Democrats do it
Sep 25, 2014 – Kitzhaber owes explanation on CRC consultant campaign role
Apr 26, 2012 – Kitz can’t fix the economy? Don’t worry, be happy!
