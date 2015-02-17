John Fund: Kitzhaber and the Greedy Greens

by John Fund | National Review
Oregon governor John Kitzhaber may have announced that he will resign, but a sweeping FBI investigation of him and his fiancée, Cylvia Hayes, is only getting started. While the story involves personal failings, the green-energy lobbying scandal that brought them down has national lessons and implications. If oil companies and pharmaceutical concerns shouldn’t exercise undue influence in government, the same is true for green energy — which can’t yet survive in the marketplace without giant subsidies or special tax favors.
While Hayes was living in the governor’s mansion with the self-bestowed title of “Oregon’s First Lady,” she collected a series of consulting contracts and “fellowship” money from people with an interest in shaping state energy and environmental policy. She then ordered state employees to help run her private business and take actions in accord with the wishes of the green-energy groups that were paying her.
Please click here to read the full article.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: lan penge()
Pingback: fue()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: electrician training in freehold nj()
Pingback: plumbers in blue springs mo()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: state farm insurance customer service number()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: free coupons for papa johns()
Pingback: website here()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model()
Pingback: best products()
Pingback: raspberry ketone weight gain()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: bikiniluxe()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Cathey()
Pingback: valentines day dinner()
Pingback: minneapolis seo expert()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: biblical names()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: name meanings viking()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: take home salary calculator()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Angeline()
Pingback: Solo ads()
Pingback: car accessories austin()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: punta cana que comprar()
Pingback: al3ab()
Pingback: http://HelpFindingTreat?ment.com()
Pingback: Lashonda()
Pingback: Home page()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes NZ()
Pingback: fly swatter trophy assassin's creed 2()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Adalberto Cazaree()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: gap coverage car insurance()
Pingback: mt4 expert advisor()
Pingback: best home safes()
Pingback: Mittie()
Pingback: Startups Meet()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: in-home pet care in naples()
Pingback: forskolin 500 mg 20%()
Pingback: Lashawn()
Pingback: Scotts lawn()
Pingback: socks5 proxies()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: naples dog walker()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: psychic reading for free()
Pingback: efukt()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: alive air purifier()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: jvzoo top seller()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Naugatuck painter()
Pingback: amazon usa casillero virtual()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj()
Pingback: see post()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: company website()
Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: Phim ngan()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: plr ebooks()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: definition of escorting()
Pingback: Panasonic mobile japan()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: Viagra sklad()
Pingback: Criselda()
Pingback: webcam modeling job()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Latonya Bara()
Pingback: #1 Rated Chapter 7 Lawyers()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: empresa nos EUA()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Computer disposal()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: Antonio()
Pingback: veterans day poems()
Pingback: tampa dermatologist()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/cheap-levitra-20-mg/()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/get-levitra/()
Pingback: North vancouver BC Wedding photography & video()
Pingback: australian seo packages()
Pingback: seo marketing packages()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: Oxycontin mail order without prescription Mexican()
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/()
Pingback: tampa skin()
Pingback: their explanation()
Pingback: photography()
Pingback: david m sammon()
Pingback: GameStop()
Pingback: online video production()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Download P5050-717 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: socks()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Fisting()
Pingback: dome rental()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Life of Jr()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: booty()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: casino games()
Pingback: wet n wild()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Cheap Adipex Online()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Tenerife Facebook()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: www.facebook.com.br()