Would you like to meet the man the media says could bring down ObamaCare? You’ll have that opportunity next Thursday evening, February 26, when Michael Cannon of the Cato Institute speaks in Portland.
Cannon is an architect of the legal strategy that could force the Obama Administration to follow the letter of its own Affordable Care Act and stop subsidizing insurance unless it is purchased through a state-established exchange. Cover Oregon was established by the state, but its website was so flawed that it couldn’t sign up a single person.
If Oregonians lose their subsidies because Cover Oregon failed, they will quickly find out just how unaffordable the Affordable Care Act really is.
To make this even more interesting, on the day Governor Kitzhaber resigned, the U.S. House Oversight Committee sent him a letter telling him not to destroy any documents that might shed light on the Cover Oregon fiasco.
And the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case orchestrated by Michael Cannon on March 4.
Don’t miss your chance to meet The Man Who Could Bring Down ObamaCare on Thursday evening, February 26, in Portland.
For details and to RSVP, call Cascade Policy Institute at 503-242-0900, or visit cascadepolicy.org.
Cascade Policy Institute is Oregon’s free market public policy research center. Cascade’s mission is to develop and promote public policy alternatives that foster individual liberty, personal responsibility, and economic opportunity.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xm8entv5yf4h65ddeoivgh9545()
Pingback: zwtxk85wyt4zsefx4mtgergfer()
Pingback: xm85cws8txym3845ncnwsxsf4s()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: open sky inc()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney hershey()
Pingback: Rich Sheng()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: happy valentines day 2016()
Pingback: kids toys video()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia extract patch()
Pingback: search engine optimization minneapolis()
Pingback: ebay coupons 500 off on 1000()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: best th8 base layouts()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: sales training course singapore()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: 5+gallon+water+bottle()
Pingback: ios()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: car accessories online shopping in india()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: http://ranaewreath.soup.io/()
Pingback: fly swatter zapper lowes()
Pingback: mauviel roasting pan 5217.15()
Pingback: Corrupt Judge Robert G. Creely Attorney()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: gap insurance benefits()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: sexier.com()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: dog care in naples()
Pingback: milftoon()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: Peggy()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: ADO fanclub()
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: ar-arfacebook()
Pingback: cheat game android online()
Pingback: sms timer()
Pingback: renderfestival.datingwomen.pw()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: slmmalmo()
Pingback: black hat social bots()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: tin nguyen blog()
Pingback: portable air purifiers()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ibcbet maxbet()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: mca scam review 2016()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: Business information()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: why not check here()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: 映客充值()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: Cheryle()
Pingback: success quotes()
Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: how to grow your hair back()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: wristbands for gymnastics grips()
Pingback: Parla phones()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Cialis opinie()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Bettie()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs()
Pingback: Walter Ribero()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Michael Felicione()
Pingback: Top in Bankruptcy Attorney()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: best love quotes()
Pingback: agen judi terpercaya()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: text deliver downloadText Deliver Review()
Pingback: watch batman v superman movie online free()
Pingback: Foldaway Playmat()
Pingback: Best PC builder()
Pingback: balance bikes()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: Line of Duty()
Pingback: taweez()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: Golf cart wheels and tires()
Pingback: webdesign()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: paytren()
Pingback: Diet Pills()
Pingback: french bulldog mug()
Pingback: T-SHIRTS()
Pingback: granadaisleta lodge()
Pingback: Modesto()
Pingback: stone cleaning()
Pingback: Timmy()
Pingback: Fiberglass Insulation()
Pingback: us open tennis 2016 schedule()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: http://www.cargamescar.com/()
Pingback: http://www.arabicgames.info/()
Pingback: Spectra Breast Pump()
Pingback: bitcoin casinos()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Malaysia Promotion()
Pingback: Koreaanse cosmetica()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: dj mustard type beats()
Pingback: day spas in tampa()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-dose-rx/()
Pingback: marketing across canada()
Pingback: search engine optimisation packages()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: Yepi Games()
Pingback: Friv 1000 the best friv()
Pingback: memory courses()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: zip()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: survival()
Pingback: Internet of things()
Pingback: Roll Up Banners()
Pingback: arabgames.biz()
Pingback: Friv games kizi New best kizi friv games()
Pingback: steel caskets()
Pingback: senior care dallas()
Pingback: handuk chalmer()
Pingback: Xero Help()
Pingback: pokemon go hacker()
Pingback: LOCKSMITH MESA AZ()
Pingback: cheap viagra online()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: best mens watches under 1000()
Pingback: muscle()
Pingback: Park Place Residences()
Pingback: virgin hair bundles()
Pingback: realtor()
Pingback: alat sex wanita()
Pingback: Best Self Tan()
Pingback: schenk ein()
Pingback: 401k to gold IRA rollover()
Pingback: Nicolasa()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in The Woodlands()
Pingback: Engagement rings The Woodlands()
Pingback: joints()
Pingback: media agencies in Dubai()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings()
Pingback: yahoo customer care number()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: penis enlarging()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments West Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: Winek()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: Bukkake()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: partner link()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: wet n wild()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: breasts()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: house cleaners()
Pingback: cadastrar facebook()
Pingback: www.facebook.com()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: give money directly to the poor()
Pingback: wedding flowers york()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: web hosting()