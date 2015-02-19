by Cascade Policy Institute

Would you like to meet the man the media says could bring down ObamaCare? You’ll have that opportunity next Thursday evening, February 26, when Michael Cannon of the Cato Institute speaks in Portland.

Cannon is an architect of the legal strategy that could force the Obama Administration to follow the letter of its own Affordable Care Act and stop subsidizing insurance unless it is purchased through a state-established exchange. Cover Oregon was established by the state, but its website was so flawed that it couldn’t sign up a single person.

If Oregonians lose their subsidies because Cover Oregon failed, they will quickly find out just how unaffordable the Affordable Care Act really is.

To make this even more interesting, on the day Governor Kitzhaber resigned, the U.S. House Oversight Committee sent him a letter telling him not to destroy any documents that might shed light on the Cover Oregon fiasco.

And the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case orchestrated by Michael Cannon on March 4.

Don’t miss your chance to meet The Man Who Could Bring Down ObamaCare on Thursday evening, February 26, in Portland.

