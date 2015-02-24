R.I.P. Oregonian PolitiFact?

by NW Spotlight
Is it dead and buried or just mothballed? The last PolitiFact from the Oregonian was just before the November 2014 election. Since then, there hasn’t been a peep in four months from the left-leaning PolitiFact Oregon.
Past PolitiFact reporters from the Oregonian have moved on. Two have moved to the Bay Area: Janie Har will be joining the San Francisco bureau of the Associated Press and Ryan Kost is now an Arts & Entertainment reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle. Dana Tims has been re-assigned to cover Washington County.
Looking to “reboot”? The PolitiFact Oregon site now says that “PolitiFact’s looking for an enthusiastic team of talented journalists to reboot its Oregon fact-checking project.”
The PolitiFact franchise took another major credibility hit back in December 2013 when they flip-flopped on a major “fact check” on President Obama’s statement that if you like your health plan you can keep it. They rated that whopper TRUE in 2008, but then in 2013 they rated it their “LIE OF THE YEAR,” without mentioning their own 2008 rating – rated by the very same person at PolitiFact!!!
UPDATE: As of May 26, 2015, the PolitiFact Oregon site is still looking to “reboot” – it’s now been seven months since the last Oregon PolitiFact before last November’s election.
UPDATE: As of July 21, 2015, the PolitiFact Oregon site is still looking to “reboot” – it’s now been nine months since the last Oregon PolitiFact before last November’s election.
UPDATE: As of November 30, 2015, the PolitiFact Oregon site is still looking to “reboot” – it’s now been over a year (13 months) since the last Oregon PolitiFact before the November 2014 election.
UPDATE: As of April 23, 2016, the PolitiFact Oregon site is still looking to “reboot” – it’s now been a year and a half since the last Oregon PolitiFact before the November 2014 election.
