The Burial of the Kitzhaber Scandal

The aftermath of the scandal that forced Gov. John Kitzhaber (D) to resign is like watching a cat bury its poop – a lot of litter is scratched up to cover the mess but the poop is still there and the stench is still redolent.
On its face, this is a run of the mill government corruption scandal – money was taken by a government official to influence government actions that would benefit those who gave the money. The “government official” in this instance was Mr. Kitzhaber’s live-in paramour, Cylvia Hayes, whom he routinely identified as “the First Lady.” Ms. Hayes accepted over $200,000 from the Clean Economy Development Center and tens of thousands of dollars from other environmental activists while providing “environmental guidance” to Mr. Kitzhaber’s administrative agencies – presumptively at the behest of Mr. Kitzhaber since this was his “First Lady.”
But this is really much more. Mr. Kitzhaber is the past and current scion of a liberal Democrat machine that had its roots in the administration of former Gov. Neil Goldschmidt (D). It has governed Oregon unchecked for almost three decades. It has so completely overwhelmed the political process that now every statewide office and all but one congressional office is held by Democrats – all of whom owe their nominations, financing and elections to the same Democrat machine. Its base is in Portland where it controls absolutely the Portland city and Multnomah County governments.
The machine is populated by Democrat politicians, public employee union officials, environmental activists and, strangely, a gaggle of business executives – primarily from Portland. (I don’t want to ignore the various other advocacy groups that populate Democrat politics – abortion advocates, minorities, gays, poverty advocates and others – who provide noise and publicity but little in terms of actual direction.)
Compared to the size of its base, its leadership is a relatively small cadre. They all know each other, went to school with each other, married each other, had affairs with each other, hired each other and have risen to positions of prominence in business and government as a result. And they are corrupt.
The corruption extends to those benefiting from government largesse – that would include the public employee unions, those who contract with government for a whole variety of goods and services, the activists who rely on government for funds and grants to this or that “good cause”, and the environmental lobby who rely on government subsidies for their very commercial existence. It includes those who benefit from government action that either shelters them from governmental burdens (taxes and rules or regulations) or imposes disproportionate burdens on their competitors. And finally, it includes those who acquire power and position simply for the sake of acquiring power and position and who use that power and position primarily to retain power and position rather than pursue the commonweal of citizens. And in Oregon, the mainstream press is a part of that cadre and serves primarily to extol their virtues, bury their misdeeds and savage their opponents. (For the past decade the responsibility of “government watchdog” has fallen singularly to Willamette Week – an alternative newspaper primarily noted for its “personal classifieds” but which is directed by Richard Meeker, a fearless muckracker, and staffed by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nigel Jaquiss. (Surely Mr. Jaquiss will win another Pulitzer for his unearthing of this scandal while the other media outlets sat on their hands.)
While Mr. Kitzhaber is toast and no one in power actually gives a damn about Ms. Hayes (she was always more interloper than insider), the rest of the machine needs protection – and protection they will get.
The narrative has already been decided. Here is the headline: Old John Kitzhaber Seduced by a Gold Digger Twenty Years his Junior and Blind to her Machinations is Now Alone and Disgraced.
The investigation will continue but primarily focused on Ms. Hayes. In the end she will go to jail. In the end Mr. Kitzhaber will not – he will be forgiven for falling to Ms. Hayes’ seduction. He will be deemed to have suffered enough by losing his high office and “the love of his life” (actually the third “love of his life”). At worst, Mr. Kitzhaber will be allowed to plead guilty to some form of public corruption for which he will receive a sentence of deferred prosecution resulting in dismissal of the charges upon completion of the deferment period.
And for the rest of those who had an intimate involvement in this corruption scandal? Nothing. Not a damn thing. Not even a disclosure of the names of those who benefited from Ms. Hayes actions. All of those who could do something about the breadth of this corruption will not – they are all a part of the machine that enables it.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: free weight loss ebook()
Pingback: watch movies online()
Pingback: watch movies online free()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: spider vpn()
Pingback: best online casinos()
Pingback: DIRECTV channels()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: laan penge billigt()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: k.g.b locksmiths rocklea()
Pingback: plumbing pipe connectors()
Pingback: how to use a plumber auger()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician apprentice study()
Pingback: ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: more info here()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: products online()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney hershey()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: doll()
Pingback: Mobile development in London()
Pingback: valentines day gifts for her()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Logo design melbourne()
Pingback: digital signage display()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: Robert Domanko HSBC()
Pingback: Blackcore Edge Pre Workout()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: Shelba()
Pingback: Lemuel Hilke()
Pingback: view publisher site()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: security camera()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: Adaline()
Pingback: watch tamil movies online()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: consignment shopping palm desert()
Pingback: Tulsa lawn care()
Pingback: private investigator singapore()
Pingback: Complete Instamate Review()
Pingback: diaper bags for dads()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: best nose hair trimmer reviews()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: dart boards denver()
Pingback: Power devices and meters()
Pingback: diamond earrings()
Pingback: research chemicals Europe()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: Bad Lawyer Robert G. Creely Attorney()
Pingback: ballrooms Houston()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: hadoop training in pune hinjewadi()
Pingback: gap insurance car loan()
Pingback: hard drive destruction()
Pingback: Plastic Surgeon in Plano()
Pingback: http://howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: Things You Should Know About most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: $ $ $()
Pingback: dinosaur()
Pingback: be well magnesium()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: Share Video()
Pingback: Carrie()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: Decorative Concrete of Austin - Stained Concrete Flooring()
Pingback: Jusuru pyramid scheme()
Pingback: ed protocol()
Pingback: Airport Transfer Paris to Orly()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: sweetlovequotes.org()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: Chakra Activation System()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: Shaving Cream()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: watch()
Pingback: the queen pearl()
Pingback: clash royale how to get gold()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: www.cnilight.com()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: gimwatch()
Pingback: whatsapp channels()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: stained concrete contractor in Austin()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: sildenafil citrate()
Pingback: portable air purifier()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: clash royale guide()
Pingback: Austin foundation repair()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Southampton Beauty Lifestyle Blog Forever Kimberley()
Pingback: fl home insurance quotes()
Pingback: truck()
Pingback: mca scam reviews()
Pingback: Body care()
Pingback: interexpress cargo()
Pingback: blat drewniany()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: Whatsapp Marketing Campaings()
Pingback: Luxury()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: Fashion watches()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: burglar alarms()
Pingback: EURO 2016()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Blog()
Pingback: car key made()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: cosmetic dentistry veneers Cedar Park()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Yelawolf Remix()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: WaterJet Mosaics()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: commercial access control systems Austin()
Pingback: frp manhole cover()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: webcam model jobs()
Pingback: janitorial services()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Casey Veggies type Beat 2016()
Pingback: flood damage Austin()
Pingback: gymnastic training bars()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: car stereo Austin()
Pingback: http://betterledgerbookkeeping.com/()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Ducted Air Conditioning North Sydney()
Pingback: gameplay()
Pingback: shower curtain rings()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: car electronics()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: dog groomers Austin()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: nitrile gloves()
Pingback: their explanation()
Pingback: Marcus()
Pingback: windows replacement Toronto()
Pingback: saffron benefits()
Pingback: luxury apartment villa plot for sale Marbella()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: fair n pink whitening()
Pingback: how to get sales on twitter()
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.org()
Pingback: pencil sharpener()
Pingback: tampa mall()
Pingback: Tutor()
Pingback: Ellie()
Pingback: Liam()
Pingback: Mardana kamzori()
Pingback: affordable seo packages india()
Pingback: mens polarized sunglasses USA()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: zip code lookup()
Pingback: for kids()
Pingback: Pokemon Roms()
Pingback: ivf with donor eggs()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: fulcrum condo()
Pingback: Poker domino()
Pingback: healthy cake recipes()
Pingback: search engine optimization report()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: hop over to this site()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: heating and Cooling()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: Thajsko()
Pingback: Bronwyn()
Pingback: david sammon pueblo()
Pingback: custom solutions sydney()
Pingback: Felicitas()
Pingback: Legal Moneylender Jurong West()
Pingback: vacation packages to peru()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Ebay Outlet()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Prezzo infissi pvc Milano()
Pingback: enlarge penis()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: free android games()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Download C9520-403 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: agen taruhan()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: Villa in Ubud()
Pingback: Bigalk()
Pingback: Double Penetrator Dildo()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: how to beat family court()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: download games()
Pingback: Nympho()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: pleasure beads()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Eskort Ankara()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: magic ma trading robot()
Pingback: flat earth conspiracy()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: free casino games()
Pingback: DUI attorney glendale()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: qq poker()
Pingback: situs judi bola online legal()
Pingback: agen bola 25 ribu()
Pingback: Buy Adipex()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Share a Fishing Charter()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: Hovenier Rotterdam - Hoveniersbedrijf Rotterdam()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: Facebook page()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: criar facebook()
Pingback: Big Tits MILF Ava Addams Fucking A Young Guy()
Pingback: he said()
Pingback: Geld verdienen online()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: just give money to the poor()
Pingback: manudahmen.be/oui-qui/index.php?title=Uncomplicated_Ways_To_Quit_Snoring_At_Evening..._info_num_40_from_524()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: royal canin hundefoder()
Pingback: web hosting india()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: stalvirsiai()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Dealers de camiones()
Pingback: http://www.socialmediatoday.com/users/jonalbasser()
Pingback: חלונות הזזה()
Pingback: schneefang()
Pingback: Skin Care()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: hundemad()
Pingback: snorker om natten()
Pingback: coinltd()