Bad week in the Legislature, but just the start

by Sen. Jeff Kruse (R-Roseburg)
The balance of power in Salem has definitely moved significantly to the left this year. Elections do have consequences, and in a representative republic the winners do get to set the agenda. The reality in the Oregon State Senate is the Democrats can pass anything they want. Just going by the numbers it would require only two Republicans to be present when bills come to the Senate floor for a vote to meet the quorum requirement.
We are already seeing some heavy handed actions taking place. Under most circumstances the chairperson of a committee has the ultimate authority over the activities of the committee. There have already been a couple of times when the members of the committee were attempting to work towards a compromise on a bill only to get direction from leadership to pass the bill un-amended. That is the power of a super majority.
At the beginning of this Session the Senate President and the Speaker of the House convened a workgroup of ten legislators to begin work on a transportation package. I was asked to be part of the group, and over the last four weeks we have made significant progress towards the development of a very good plan. This package would not only help with commuter and freight traffic, but would also create a lot of jobs. I made it very clear to both the Speaker and the President at the front end that the passage of the low carbon bill would kill any plan we came up with because the proposed gas tax in the plan would be referred to the voters and defeated. I told them their choice was very clear, create jobs in Oregon and deal with an immediate need or pass a bill with no immediate benefit except to out of state corporations.
Last night, when the low carbon bill passed out of the House committee their choice became very clear. Because there had been comments made in the media tying the republicans in the workgroup to both bills, we were given no choice but to leave, which we did at six o’clock last night.
I think it is going to be interesting as this one-party agenda moves forward to look at who is actually benefitting from the actions and what the political ties are. Clearly the whole low carbon issue can be tied to Cylvia Hayes and John Kitzhaber, but I would suggest the connections actually go deeper than that. Hopefully the current investigation will be very thorough in its scope.
In politics as in life, it is all about relationships. My relationship with Governor Brown is actually relatively simple to explain. We work together where there is agreement; on some areas of disagreement we try to find middle ground; and in other areas we just simply disagree. What is common in all of these scenarios is we are honest with each other and respect the other person’s right to their opinion. I have the same type of relationship with the Speaker, President, and most members of the Assembly. I say most members because there are new people in the House I have not met yet.
This job can be very frustrating at times and I have been asked why I still do it. I think a good response would be a line Tom Hanks had in the movie Philadelphia. When he was asked why he liked being a lawyer, this was his response, “Because occasionally, not often but occasionally, you get a chance to do something that helps someone.” It is my hope that over the next few months while we will be doing things that I don’t think are in the best interests of our state we will be able to do some things that will actually be helpful. I continue to be optimistic that we will not totally lose sight of the core principles that make our State of Oregon unique.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: instagram followers hack 2016()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: geld verdienen met sex()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon coupon code()
Pingback: t-shirt for sale()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney york()
Pingback: online shopping()
Pingback: click for more info()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: kindle membership()
Pingback: http://skuteczne.pozycjonowanie.gbzl.pl/index.php/strony-internetowe/()
Pingback: valentine s day dinner()
Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private()
Pingback: minneapolis seo expert()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: singapore event company()
Pingback: vr()
Pingback: in-home cat care in naples()
Pingback: puppy sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract diet()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: Kandra()
Pingback: bathroom scale dial()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: punta cana kid friendly resorts()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Chara()
Pingback: third party light zippy()
Pingback: cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: tool caddy organizer()
Pingback: gap vehicle insurance()
Pingback: hadoop training in pune viman nagar()
Pingback: 5 htp for sleep()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: nachatroom.net()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: alpha brain has established itself as one of the leading nootropics()
Pingback: natural forskolin extract dr oz()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: checked proxies()
Pingback: find out this here()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: clash royale gems generator()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: http://pintupartisilipat.weebly.com/()
Pingback: Chara()
Pingback: grannys best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Watertown house painter()
Pingback: iv therapy day logo()
Pingback: fornir()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: http://capeseptic.info/story.php?id=62380()
Pingback: meetic gratis 2016()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1qRvARQ()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español()
Pingback: Nvidia phones()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: Levitra()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs()
Pingback: Roselia()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Scott Ingraffea()
Pingback: Margarita Phommatheth()
Pingback: #1 Chapter 7 Lawyer()
Pingback: burn fat fast()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: here are the findings()
Pingback: PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD()
Pingback: adult shop canberra()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: bestchinahardware.com- E-CIGS()
Pingback: Olinda()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: memory training course()
Pingback: Proper Posture To Prevent Back Pain()
Pingback: Tablet Binder()
Pingback: zip code lookup()
Pingback: bestchinahardware.com- Led down light()
Pingback: see this()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort()
Pingback: Keneth()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: adipex()
Pingback: charlotte seo company()
Pingback: Humor()
Pingback: pet grooming sg()
Pingback: Dinosaur exhibitd()
Pingback: Frontistiria Thessaloniki kentro()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: Security News Online()
Pingback: Download 1Z0-595 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Executive Computers()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: outplaced()
Pingback: Vizbox weatherproof enclosures()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: Kids dinosaur party supplies()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: BUSINESS()
Pingback: festival dome()
Pingback: scoliosis treatment()
Pingback: Asphyxiation()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: chat room widget()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: PCOS Polycystic ovary syndrome()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn Flavored Popcorn()
Pingback: Wank()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Blowjob()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: forex advisor strategy builder 0.2()
Pingback: halo ecig()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: playboy()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: wedding speech()
Pingback: Best pizza port orange()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: samsung s8()
Pingback: 18+()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: copy of a will()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: lawn bowls()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet review()
Pingback: Samsung()
Pingback: Judi Online()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning()
Pingback: Fujitsu aircon; Fujitsu()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: teak wood table and chair set()
Pingback: facebook cadastrar()
Pingback: photo mounting los angeles()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: Brandi Love Blacked()
Pingback: besï¿½g os her()