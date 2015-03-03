Back to Home Page

Senator Thomsen: No to retroactive altering lawsuits

by In the news Tuesday, March 3. 2015

Sen Chuck Thomsen_thbcapitol5.serendipityThumbBy Taxpayer Association of Oregon
OregonWatchdog.com

HB 2700 has the effect of retroactively altering class action lawsuits.  This radioactivity includes pending ones like the current $134 million Oregon Lottery Case.   Supporters see it as an effort to better fun legal aid.  It passed the Oregon Senate today without any compromise.  In an abuse of the emergency clause HB 2700 also declares an emergency (to deny a ballot referral). Senator Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River), in his floor speech today broke down the real-world effect HB 2700 will have.  Here is what Senator Chuck Thomsen said on HB 2700:

“Let’s talk about Mr. Slick. Mr. Slick doesn’t play video poker. He learns that you don’t need to prove you actually played it a day in your life to participate in a class action lawsuit concerning The Oregon Lottery. With the 134 million dollar case concerning video poker happening now, all Mr. Slick has to do to get some of that money is say “I have been harmed want to be compensated for damages”.

Originally, the lawyers would say “ok, we need to know how many times you have played video poker, how much you have lost playing it, etc.” But now Mr. Slick learns the lawyers can just say “Welcome aboard!” Why is this reasonable? It isn’t.

Colleagues, I wish this was just a hypothetical story. If HB 2700 passes, it will just be another example of this chamber picking favorites – in this case, all the Mr. Slick’s in our state – and tipping the scale even further against business.

On top of the infertile message this sends to potential employers looking to move to Oregon, this bill will also hurt schools if it passes right now retroactively. If the Oregon Lottery has to pay more money out to all the Mr. Slicks, we know they’ll be dipping right into dollars otherwise allocated for education. My no vote is an easy choice.”

You can read HB 2700 here.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 01:25 | Posted in Uncategorized | 172 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)