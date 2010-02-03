Senator Rick Metsger: Transparency in Campaign Finance Bill

Senator Metsger Introduces Legislation To Create Transparency In Oregon Campaign Finance
By State Senator Rick Metsger, Press release
Salem, OR– Senator Rick Metsger (D-Welches) today introduced amendments to SB 1058 which will reform the way campaign contributions are distributed in Oregon politics. The amendments effectively eliminate pass-through contributions from one political candidate committee to another.”This legislation doesn’t try to solve every problem with campaign contributions, but is narrowly crafted to address one essential component that impacts our democracy,” said Metsger. “Oregon citizens deserve to know that when they support a candidate with a contribution that their money will not be passed to another candidate whom the donor may not even support.”
Pass-through contributions are the act of one political candidate committee donating money from their campaign funds to another candidate’s campaign. “This is essentially money laundering that serves to obscure the true identity of a candidate’s supporters,” Metsger said. Campaign finance reform has long been an issue in Oregon. Current campaign law has no restrictions on the amount of contributions received, and limited laws related to how money may be spent. Reform has many facets, but has always met strong political opposition which has halted meaningful change.
The Oregon Supreme Court recently found that the act of giving campaign contributions is constitutionally protected, while the act of receiving a financial gift is not necessarily protected. The office of Legislative Counsel, the Legislature’s attorney, believes that the recent Supreme Court decision has opened the door for this legislation to possibly pass muster under the Oregon Constitution.
“The Legislature often talks about campaign finance reform,” Metsger said. “Now the Court has given us the opportunity to turn talk into action.”
SB 1058 has been referred to the Senate Rules Committee and awaits a public hearing.
Senator Rick Metsger serves as Senate President Pro Tempore and chairs the Business and Transportation Committee. Metsger is also a member on the Senate Rules and Education Committees. Metsger is retiring at the end of his 2010 term.
###
Pingback: PR2 to PR5 Dofollow Backlinks()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: cheapest homeowner insurance()
Pingback: papa johns specials for 2015 and 2016()
Pingback: webcam model worden()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free fast followers on instagram()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: online cammen()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: swimwear()
Pingback: plumbing repair Allandale()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: organic Detox()
Pingback: Carpet cleaners()
Pingback: Gaming Laptops()
Pingback: casino deposit bonusï¿½()
Pingback: dog groomer()
Pingback: medical transportation()
Pingback: Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: blues progression()
Pingback: Austin Texas roofing()
Pingback: hair growth stimulation()
Pingback: penny auctions()
Pingback: Stem Cell()
Pingback: Jetex()
Pingback: car audio installation austin()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: spreibed()
Pingback: Tai Lopez()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Demarcus Mira()
Pingback: paket wisata pulau komodo()
Pingback: free boom beach diamonds()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: my singing monsters mod()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: sprei murah()
Pingback: Cheap Roller Banners()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: Emergency drain clearing westlake hills()
Pingback: security camera()
Pingback: water heater repair allandale()
Pingback: cara daftar sbobet()
Pingback: naples doggy daycare()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang()
Pingback: hpi text check()
Pingback: sbobet()
Pingback: iqoptions()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: No Drilling License Plate Mounting Kit()
Pingback: life choices()
Pingback: international dating()
Pingback: jim corbett park()
Pingback: seo singapore()
Pingback: how make money online()
Pingback: real estate brokerage tampa bay()
Pingback: galaxy dart boards for sale()
Pingback: diet plans()
Pingback: virtual reality online games()
Pingback: gap coverage()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: hail damage repair()
Pingback: Clean Chocolate()
Pingback: extraction de donnees dans excel()
Pingback: 12win()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Erin()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage a Brossard()
Pingback: fly swatter nike()
Pingback: overnight pet care naples()
Pingback: services and menu()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: Springhill()
Pingback: fotos de bucetas()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: Miami Beach Condo()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: affärsjurist stockholm()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: prevent prostate cancer()
Pingback: Mortgage Broker Singapor()
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: Smart Drugs()
Pingback: luxury()
Pingback: Shopify SEO experts()
Pingback: Isagenix Retail()
Pingback: makes you feel full()
Pingback: Big Red Apparel()
Pingback: buy apartment()
Pingback: Doubld D Armory()
Pingback: bahissiteleri()
Pingback: ruletoyna()
Pingback: How Qmee works()
Pingback: iphone 6 glass screen protector()
Pingback: streetview()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: professional manufacturer of store fixtures()
Pingback: dog sitting naples florida()
Pingback: Beer()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: Realistic dildos()
Pingback: Swimming Goggles()
Pingback: shirts()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: how to jailbreak ios 9.3()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: Lexington SC tree service()
Pingback: asea water scam()
Pingback: best voice lessons near me()
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: socks5 proxies list()
Pingback: Cosmetic Dentistry()
Pingback: ADO fanclub()
Pingback: clash royale hack gems()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: hyip monitors()
Pingback: dog walker naples fl()
Pingback: Cash Flow()
Pingback: Google Tricks()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.livejournal.com/()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: About Cancer()
Pingback: california psychics review()
Pingback: stephen leather()
Pingback: klimczak hair designers()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer()
Pingback: footy()
Pingback: professional deck builders Austin()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: Birthday images()
Pingback: catsmi()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: chiropractic San Jose()
Pingback: www.wbearings.com()
Pingback: Canotta Vince Carter Toronto Raptors()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Custom Vape Mods()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: free avast license key()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: iv therapy medical center()
Pingback: truck()
Pingback: Comprar en línea equipos de laboratorio()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: comprar en usa por internet()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: Cheap Whatsapp channels()
Pingback: floating charms pendant()
Pingback: http://www.lettinggoandmovingonquotes.com/()
Pingback: Vietnam music()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: self balance board()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Gift ideas()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: plr ebooks()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Shay()
Pingback: ADT alarm system()
Pingback: Football()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: consulta CPF online()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: what helps hair grow()
Pingback: Safeway Bathtub Step Installer in Lax CA()
Pingback: animation for kids()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: New Yelawolf Songs()
Pingback: Bianco Carrara()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Used copiers Austin()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: engineered concrete()
Pingback: Kevin Gates()
Pingback: Sexy lingerie()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: flyttstädning malmö()
Pingback: cairns aerial photography()
Pingback: Drake Type Beat()
Pingback: Jigoloolmakistiyorum()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Best Deals Eyelash Extensions()
Pingback: Rash Guard Men()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Garland TX Chapter 13 Law Location()
Pingback: Casey Veggies style instrumental()
Pingback: inshore fishing charters Stuart FL()
Pingback: health information()
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Attorneys Fort Worth()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: new latest status()
Pingback: gameplay walkthrough()
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: sauvage rosa d'oro()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: property notes()
Pingback: orange nitrile gloves()
Pingback: vehicles for children()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: phd in islamic finance()
Pingback: adult shop moonah()
Pingback: Sean()
Pingback: Alexa()
Pingback: safron()
Pingback: pencil sharpener battery operated()
Pingback: eyebrow tinting tampa()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-cheap-price-mg/()
Pingback: Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: seo website packages()
Pingback: Consulting Structural Illawarra()
Pingback: compare seo packages()
Pingback: mens polarized sunglasses()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: memory course()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: egg donor agencies()
Pingback: second mortgage toronto()
Pingback: Omega J8006 Juicer()
Pingback: grade 12 november exam papers NSC()
Pingback: real estate aerial photography()
Pingback: agen domino online()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: burial plot investment()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: soccer gambling /sportbook()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: online tutor()
Pingback: heating and Cooling()
Pingback: wholesale malaysia()
Pingback: Kitchen utensils()
Pingback: softball rules()
Pingback: hair replacement san antonio, austin()
Pingback: Clothing & Accessories()
Pingback: Karol()
Pingback: interior design tumblr blog()
Pingback: kepsar()
Pingback: buy uploaded premium account()
Pingback: address sign()
Pingback: More hints()
Pingback: Köpa Melanotan()
Pingback: buy phentermine online()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: Dentist Laredo, TX()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Prezzo infissi pvc Milano()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: situs poker online()
Pingback: INEXTO is Codentify()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: apk app()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hollywood()
Pingback: Google Play Reviews to Slack()
Pingback: Dinosaur school assembly()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: adam eve sex toys()
Pingback: laser engraved pet memorial()
Pingback: Download 1V0-642 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: fitness marketing()
Pingback: air conditioning repairs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: User guide Visual video for cellphone()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: teleteria casino review()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Carshield.com()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: beat child support()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/2ofPKUM()
Pingback: marijuana school()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: find us()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Twat()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: pracedladomu.pl()
Pingback: anal sex toys()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: podlogi24()
Pingback: ppchelpers()
Pingback: zlap io()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: auto body repair near me()
Pingback: vaping kit()
Pingback: Ryan's toy review()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: bitch()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: vegas valley()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: acting()
Pingback: Jamaican Curry Goat Recipe()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Best restaurant Daytona beach()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: Rekvalifikační kurzy()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air conditioners()
Pingback: Angel eyes()
Pingback: online sports gambling()
Pingback: carpet cleaning services()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: High blood pressure social video()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: comocriarfacebook.com()
Pingback: bedste trampolin()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: Online Business()
Pingback: new castle()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: heaters()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: Full Version PC Game()
Pingback: give all my money to the poor()
Pingback: wedding flowers cost 2015()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans()
Pingback: parodia xanaina()
Pingback: Tubemate()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: computer monitor()
Pingback: first buddy hundefoder()
Pingback: billig trampolin()
Pingback: ormekur kat apotek()
Pingback: replacement()
Pingback: Japan holiday()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: New York Video Production()
Pingback: cheap engagement rings()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental Insurance 2018()
Pingback: Oakland Weed Delivery()
Pingback: skull helmets()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()