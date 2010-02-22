Karl Rove to visit Central Oregon

by In the news

Karl Rove Coming to Bend for Oregon REAGAN PAC Keynote Address and Book Signing

Bend, OR- Oregon REAGAN PAC will host Karl Rove, former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, and current political analyst to Fox News, Newsweek, and the Wall Street Journal, in Bend for a fundraising dinner and book tour event. The event will take place beginning at 5:30 pm on April 16, 2010 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. “We are extremely honored to have Mr. Rove visit Bend on his book tour. It’s not often that we have the opportunity to have one of the country’s most politically influential and sought after speakers in Bend,” said Tim Knopp, Oregon REAGAN PAC Chairman. “We have been working hard to bring the Reagan coalition that won Oregon back together in what we believe will be an historic election cycle in 2010. The Kick-off event for Oregon REAGAN PAC is a Tribute Gala to President Ronald Reagan.”

“Oregon REAGAN PAC welcomes those from any registered party, whether they are Constitution, Independent, Democrat, Libertarian or Republican, who believe in the U.S. Constitution and the Reagan principles that took our country out of the last deep recession to the greatest economic expansion in modern times. We also welcome those who have given up and are no longer registered to vote if they want to be a part of something truly special and historic in 2010”, added Knopp.

The evening will feature a keynote address by Mr. Rove and a book signing during which attendees will be given the chance to have him sign his new memoir, “Courage and Consequence, My Life as a Conservative in the Fight.” Cost to attend is $50 per person and includes dinner and silent auction.