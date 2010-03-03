Back to Home Page

Randal O’Toole Tonight

by In the news Wednesday, March 3. 2010

Please join us at
Executive Club Meeting
6:00 pm “¢ Wed, March 3rd “¢ Airport Shilo

“Why We’re Stuck in Traffic …
and what can be done about it .”


Randal O’Toole great friend of the Executive Club, who is well known for his expert and clear eyed views about the messes that government creates in the areas of urban growth, public lands, and transportation will be the featured speaker at the March meeting,. Fresh off his recent appearance on John Stossel’s exciting new show on Fox News, Randal will be focusing on issues covered in his newest book, Gridlock, which addresses the mess in our ailing transportation systems which have been created by misguided government planners.

O’Toole will outline solutions for increasing highway capacities while making auto travel safer, faster and more energy efficient. He will reveal for us his three core principles which will improve and increase American mobility. Don’t miss this Cato Institute Senior Fellow who brings his energetic and unconventional thinking to transportation strategies.

