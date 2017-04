Dorchester Gubernatorial Straw Poll Results

by In the news

Since the beginning of the Dorchester Conference, delegates have had an opportunity to vote for their favorite candidate in a straw poll on the last day of the conference. The results have not always predicted the state primary election results, but encourages supporters to continue to work for their choice for governor. Will that tradition continue, or will this year break the pattern?

The debates are over, the votes are in and the winner of the 2010 Gubernatorial Straw Poll is:

Allen Alley with 225 votes.

Chris Dudley received 165 votes, and John Lim received 47 votes.