Celebrate Bill of Rights Day

Bill of Rights Day December 15th!

The most important document in the history of humanity was signed on December 15th in 1791. For the first time, people had a guaranteed protection of their inalienable rights.

Come join us for an incredible celebration! We know this is the busiest season of the year but take a few hours out and gather with other patriots to commemorate and celebrate our unique heritage and great good fortune. This is a FREE event!

Friday, Dec. 15th

6-9pm

“The Bomber Restaurant”

Milwaukie, OR

13515 SE McLoughlin Blvd (In the “Wings of Freedom Museum” which is the red building on the right just behind the Weeping Willow tree)

Lots of great food and you’ll have ample opportunity to view the historical items in the museum – including the famous “nose” of the landmark “bomber” that marks the entrance to the restaurant complex. We will also be reading the Bill of Rights and each person attending will receive a copy of the Constitution as our gift of the season! This is also a wonderful opportunity to bring a young person along to help them know about their incredible heritage.

6-7pm – Food, drinks (non-alcoholic) and visit the museum exhibits

7pm – Opening Comments and reading of The Bill of Rights

Fun! Joy! Remembering! Sharing! Caring!

PLEASE – R.S.V.P. as there is limited room!

PH: 503-238-6973 or email [email protected]