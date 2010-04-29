Oregon Governor Poll: Dudley matches Kitzhaber and Bradbury

by In the news

Rassmussen match-up poll April 26th

Dudley-Kitzhaber

Chris Dudley (R) 41%

John Kitzhaber (D)41%

Some Other Candidate 6%

Not Sure 13%

Kitzhaber-Lim

John Lim (R) 34%

John Kitzhaber (D) 50%

Some Other Candidate 5%

Not Sure 12%

Kitzhaber-Alley

Allen Alley (R)33%

John Kitzhaber (D)48%

Some Other Candidate 6%

Not Sure 13% Dudley-Bradbury

Chris Dudley (R)40%

Bill Bradbury (D)40%

Some Other Candidate 6%

Not Sure 13%

Bradbury-Lim

John Lim (R) 32%

Bill Bradbury (D)44%

Some Other Candidate 9%

Not Sure 15%