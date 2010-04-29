Back to Home Page

Oregon Governor Poll: Dudley matches Kitzhaber and Bradbury

by In the news Thursday, April 29. 2010

Rassmussen match-up poll April 26th

Dudley-Kitzhaber
Chris Dudley (R) 41%
John Kitzhaber (D)41%
Some Other Candidate 6%
Not Sure 13%

Kitzhaber-Lim
John Lim (R) 34%
John Kitzhaber (D) 50%
Some Other Candidate 5%
Not Sure 12%

Kitzhaber-Alley
Allen Alley (R)33%
John Kitzhaber (D)48%
Some Other Candidate 6%
Not Sure 13%Dudley-Bradbury
Chris Dudley (R)40%
Bill Bradbury (D)40%
Some Other Candidate 6%
Not Sure 13%

Bradbury-Lim
John Lim (R) 32%
Bill Bradbury (D)44%
Some Other Candidate 9%
Not Sure 15%

Bradbury-Alley
Allen Alley (R)34%
Bill Bradbury (D)43%
Some Other Candidate 7%
Not Sure 16%

