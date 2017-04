Portland photo-radar found wrong. Lawyer vindicated.

by In the news

KGW reports, A Portland lawyer got a $287 red-light violation ticket in the mail and a photo. The photos did not show him running a red light. The lawyer, Mark Ginsberg, questioned the technology. The City responded by saying it was not fully known how accurate their system was. Later the Police decided to drop the ticket and look into their problems.

The picture is one of the photos of the faulty violation.

If this is part of a wider problem, it could mean the City could be in hot water for false tickets. This is not the first time an Oregon city has had photo-radar problems.

