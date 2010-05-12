Polls: Governor race and national congress

From Fox News Poll
If the Congressional election held today…
Vote Republican 42%
Vote Democrat 40%
Tim Hibbits Poll:
Democrat choice:
John Kitzhaber 53%
Bill Bradbury 23%
GOP Choice
Chris Dudley 33%
Allen Alley 23%
John Lim 8%
Bill Sizemore 6%
