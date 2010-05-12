Back to Home Page

Polls: Governor race and national congress

by In the news Wednesday, May 12. 2010

From Fox News Poll
If the Congressional election held today…
Vote Republican 42%
Vote Democrat 40%

Tim Hibbits Poll:
Democrat choice:
John Kitzhaber 53%
Bill Bradbury 23%

GOP Choice
Chris Dudley 33%
Allen Alley 23%
John Lim 8%
Bill Sizemore 6%

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:30 | Posted in Measure 37 | 157 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)