Petition 50: Political Redistricting effort gains steam

Have You Signed Petition 50? If Not, Go To: www.petition50.com
This past Sunday Oregonian columnist Elizabeth Hovde had an excellent column on the effort to bring redistricting reform to Oregon and end political gerrymandering of the state’s legislative districts. This is an issue that has broad bipartisan appeal. Californians passed a similar redistricting measure in November 2008, 51 to 49 percent. Supporters included AARP, California Common Cause, League of Women Voters, LA Chamber of Commerce, Governor Ahhnold and former White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta. Reasons for success included support of Democrats and “good government” forces as well as electorate that was mad over budget problems.
It can happen here. The Oregon initiative would take the authority for legislative redistricting away from the legislature and secretary of state and create of panel of retired circuit judges to draw legislative districts here. The approach wouldn’t favor Republicans or Democrats. Just voters. Legislators will not longer be choosing their own voters; voters will be choosing their legislators.
Read Hovde’s column (http://www.oregonlive.com/hovde/index.ssf/2010/04/petition_50_let_panel_of_appoi.html) and go to the Petition 50 website (www.petition50.com) where you can download a postage-paid single-signature petition to sign or volunteer to help.
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: cheap insurances()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model()
Pingback: Pet Travel Containers()
Pingback: http://course.uceusa.com/EmailLoginInfo.aspx?returnurl=http://www.bbbsconnect.org()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement()
Pingback: bikini luxe()
Pingback: self printing a book()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: italian boy names()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: ppc()
Pingback: 5 gallons jug()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: Email blast()
Pingback: passive income()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: bathroom scale conversion()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: punta cana kiteboarding()
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: caddy rack organizer()
Pingback: xbox live codes()
Pingback: Candie Nakao()
Pingback: roasting pan with rack recipes()
Pingback: Robert Creely Attorney()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()
Pingback: League of Legends()
Pingback: Sueann()
Pingback: dog boarding naples fl()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING best house cleaner()
Pingback: Bangalore Startups()
Pingback: pull up banners()
Pingback: renders()
Pingback: how to get ex back using law of attraction()
Pingback: celebrity endorsement()
Pingback: Engagement-photographer-Washington-DC()
Pingback: krimwakdoyok()
Pingback: hentai comics()
Pingback: inbound marketing charlotte()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: hire business consultants()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: epic soccer training matt smith()
Pingback: aweber autoresponder()
Pingback: learnfromjon()
Pingback: best reviews()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: Multilingual SEO()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss()
Pingback: new born gifts()
Pingback: clash royale hack android()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Marketing Company()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: прайс арматуры сип()
Pingback: pagarbrcsurabaya.weebly.com()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: quotations()
Pingback: Sharlene()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: Online Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: yourcalvert.com()
Pingback: Intellectual Property lawyers()
Pingback: jewelry stores tulsa ok()
Pingback: Synergy Spanish()
Pingback: coffee table storage()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: prosedo()
Pingback: Banner Printing()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: click site()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Furniture Hardware from China()
Pingback: post amplifier()
Pingback: luxury property singapore()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: sex toys australia()
Pingback: 海外充值()
Pingback: burnaby house cleaning services()
Pingback: 1c zup()
Pingback: bermain judi online()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: fhm, girls()
Pingback: luzzone indonesia (less priority)()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: cheap transmission parts()
Pingback: your calvert calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: rheometer price()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: 12 month loans()
Pingback: rum-cream()
Pingback: plumber in perth()
Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ()
Pingback: auto locksmith miami()
Pingback: miaffaire darse de baja()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: her response()
Pingback: desenvolvimento pessoal()
Pingback: download video yt()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: Austin bookkeeper()
Pingback: San Antonio roofing company()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Limo Rental Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Bowling()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: http://www.cenrob.com/()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: austin fence companies()
Pingback: if dont then ufms()
Pingback: Fashion Jewelry Online Shopping()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: employment growth()
Pingback: Alcatel mobile china()
Pingback: copy/paste()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: https://kami.com.ph/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: Artist()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: massage edinburgh()
Pingback: victorville accident attorney()
Pingback: gaming()
Pingback: massage edinburgh()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: biker()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: Footages()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: Levitra()
Pingback: how to reduce cellulite()
Pingback: Bail Bonds in Tulsa Oklahoma()
Pingback: irctc login()
Pingback: Gaming()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Adria()
Pingback: vehicles for kids()
Pingback: local plumbing leads()
Pingback: Washington()
Pingback: free mp3 download()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: Val Buckner()
Pingback: Regina Kubeika()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: event planner singapore()
Pingback: San Antonio roofers()
Pingback: Austin permanent makeup()
Pingback: Stuart offshore fishing charters()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: rushlights()
Pingback: Birthday Wishes()
Pingback: Bitcoin Ethereum Best ideas for retirement investingDigital currency crypto()
Pingback: agen judi terpercaya()
Pingback: Sun()
Pingback: doors and windows installation()
Pingback: fishing charters Stuart()
Pingback: agario()
Pingback: agario()
Pingback: Managed ITServices()
Pingback: Calcium Supplement()
Pingback: Best PC builder()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: kids balance bike()
Pingback: Investment Properties()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: emergency dental care near me()
Pingback: adam and eve discount codes()
Pingback: Golf cart rear seat kit()
Pingback: Breaking News()
Pingback: 애니다시보기()
Pingback: Lam nhôm()
Pingback: Dietpillsin2016.com()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: What Men Secretly Want()
Pingback: mcdonalds delivery uk()
Pingback: french bulldog gifts()
Pingback: bear claw lodge britishcolumbia()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: drake bay eco resort()
Pingback: bet online sports here()
Pingback: study English London()
Pingback: products-O()
Pingback: supplements for weight losss()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: rankedgg()
Pingback: kizi games()
Pingback: western food in kl()
Pingback: top online casinos()
Pingback: Earrings()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: avocat permi()
Pingback: yasmanjheez()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: Williams()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-best-buy-usa/()
Pingback: lancaster new city()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: http://moldtest8.eklablog.fr/three-signs-that-mold-tests-are-necessary-for-the-house-a126693958()
Pingback: Juegos kizi 2 games online - friv 8 play baby pony salon game online friv 3 juegos()
Pingback: Carl Kruse is on National Geographic()
Pingback: balance bike()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: other()
Pingback: Northern-Virginia-Wedding-Photographer()
Pingback: products-9()
Pingback: Opa()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: upratovanie bytov()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: airsoft guns hunting()
Pingback: Liverpool Wedding Photographer Lancashire Cheshire()
Pingback: google search()
Pingback: android battery saver()
Pingback: Kizi 1 friv kizi friv y8 games()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: Kizi2 yepi friv games kizi()
Pingback: Best work from Home opportunity September 2016()
Pingback: Spotlights()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: pokemon go hacker()
Pingback: Custom flash drives()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: Chung()
Pingback: satta matka()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy generic viagra online()
Pingback: math tutoring center Huntington beach()
Pingback: dr almuderis()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: breaking news Kenya()
Pingback: steve chan ibm()
Pingback: vidrieria para laboratorio()
Pingback: locksmith()
Pingback: nail spa tampa()
Pingback: Towing Service Toronto()
Pingback: wordpress dating plugin()
Pingback: mortgage brokerage()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: m88cvf()
Pingback: filing cabinet()
Pingback: houses()
Pingback: drone()
Pingback: domiciliation casablanca()
Pingback: Engagement rings The Woodlands()
Pingback: event management companies in KSA()
Pingback: stairchairs()
Pingback: yahoo customer service phone number()
Pingback: yahoo customer care number()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: qq indo()
Pingback: Positive behaviour support()
Pingback: UK Conflict resolution training()
Pingback: poker bonus terbesar()
Pingback: search engine marketing()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: umalas villa()
Pingback: Hotel in Sanur()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Download HP0-M214P Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: Kedongan Villa()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: Steroid forums()
Pingback: Sanur Villa()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: asset tracking()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: pest control seattle wa()
Pingback: chat room widget for website()
Pingback: norsk casino()
Pingback: Nympho()
Pingback: Gloryhole()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: Escort Antalya()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: best pilot watch()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: spiderman real life()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: DUI lawyer glenddale()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: game audio()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Best Diet Foods()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: qqpokeronline()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Tiny home()
Pingback: brightest tactical flashlights()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: fotograf akershus()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Fuxion España Madrid()
Pingback: art of seduction()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: sign of the times()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: maid bangkok()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: give your money to the poor()
Pingback: cloud 9 wedding flowers()
Pingback: condos denver()
Pingback: best logger boots()
Pingback: willian monteiro xanaina()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()