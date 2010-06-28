Shedding Light on Solar Subsidies

By Andrew Hillard
If all goes as planned, July will be the start of a sunny future. Next month, Oregon Public Utilities will offer feed-in tariffs, or subsidies, for solar power. Under House Bill 3039, homeowners will be eligible to receive 55 to 65 cents for solar energy, compared to the usual cost of 10 cents per kilowatt-hour. The pilot project intends to boost jobs and clean technology by subsidizing 2,500 homes over 15 years.
However, legislative forecasts, like weather predictions, are often wrong; and in this instance, the sunshine will be short lived. The feed-in tariff has been tested in Spain and Germany. The result was, well, economic thunderstorms. Spain is now cutting 30% of solar incentives to prevent a Greek-style meltdown. Every subsidized “green” job cost Spain 2.2 jobs elsewhere in the economy. Germany’s experience is no different. After 19 years of subsidies, solar only accounts for 0.5 percent of Germany’s total electricity.
In Oregon, feed-in tariffs will be funded by electricity ratepayers, increasing power costs and destroying productive jobs. With 11% unemployment, this is not attractive.
Solar feed-in tariffs are neither new nor progressive. They’ve been tested and shown to have unintended, negative consequences. Even if record rains stop in July, this solar plan does not look bright.
Andrew Hillard is a research associate at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
Pingback: google()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: Lululemon Canada online()
Pingback: http://www.croftonline.co.uk/view.asp()
Pingback: louis vuitton replica()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin replica()
Pingback: http://www.croftonline.co.uk/view.asp()
Pingback: cheap ray ban sunglasses()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: lululemon outlet()
Pingback: Cheap Beats by dre()
Pingback: http://www.whatsupmuskoka.com/sitepages/pollnews.asp()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Outlet()
Pingback: http://www.j-shiner.co.uk/views.asp()
Pingback: cheap ray ban sunglasses()
Pingback: http://lewis-clark.org/content/content-beats.asp()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin replica()
Pingback: http://www.whatsupmuskoka.com/sitepages/pollnews.asp()
Pingback: Louis Vuitton Outlet()
Pingback: lululemon yoga pants()
Pingback: giuseppe zanotti outlet()
Pingback: pay4you()
Pingback: Cheap Beats dr dre()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet Online()
Pingback: ray ban sunglasses outlet()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet()
Pingback: lululemon canada outlet()
Pingback: Hogan outlet()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: http://www.kingstonlife.ca/sitepages/pollnews.asp()
Pingback: michael kors outlet()
Pingback: UK Nike roshe run()
Pingback: http://www.hydralab.eu/news-giuseppe.asp()
Pingback: wholesale cheap jerseys()
Pingback: Cheap Christian Louboutin()
Pingback: lululemon outlet()
Pingback: Cheap Ray Ban Sunglasses()
Pingback: ray bans replica()
Pingback: Cartier Love Bracelet()
Pingback: camiseta del madrid sin publicidad()
Pingback: a nova camisa do barcelona 2013()
Pingback: tungsten necklace()
Pingback: http://www2.terrafem.org/search.asp()
Pingback: arsenal 2014 t shirt()
Pingback: trikot bayern m锟斤拷nchen preis()
Pingback: hermes bracelet replica()
Pingback: camiseta inter de milan colombia()
Pingback: http://www.edinskranar.se/faq.aspx()
Pingback: Perfect Replica RayBan Wayfarer()
Pingback: LMIqpJky()
Pingback: presentacion nueva camiseta argentina 2014()
Pingback: tottenham hotspur ladies t shirt()
Pingback: Ray Ban Sunglasses online()
Pingback: Cheap Beats solo()
Pingback: giuseppe zanotti outlet()
Pingback: Parajumpers Jackets Canada()
Pingback: nike roshe run wvn buy()
Pingback: Cheap Nike NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: http://www.foodandwineexpo.ca/sitepages/pollnews.asp()
Pingback: Parajumpers Jackets woman()
Pingback: Cartier Juste Un Clou()
Pingback: ray ban outlet()
Pingback: michael kors outlet online()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet()
Pingback: michael kors shoes()
Pingback: ray ban sunglasses outlet()
Pingback: manchester united latest shirt()
Pingback: ray ban prices()
Pingback: jag()
Pingback: maillot monaco kappa()
Pingback: neymar soccer jersey youth()
Pingback: スーパーコピーブランド()
Pingback: hermes belts()
Pingback: wm trikot 2010 deutschland schwarz ?zil()
Pingback: nouveau maillot de bayern munich 2014()
Pingback: ray ban cheap uk()
Pingback: Cartier Love Bracelet()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet()
Pingback: Cartier Juste Un Clou()
Pingback: nike mercurial vapor vii fg()
Pingback: pics of neymar in barca jersey()
Pingback: montre guess()
Pingback: lululemon outlet()
Pingback: numero maillot equipe de france 2014()
Pingback: polo shirt arsenal kaskus()
Pingback: Cheap Ray Ban Sunglasses()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Outlet()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet()
Pingback: Cartier Love Ring()
Pingback: ray ban clubmaster sunglasses()
Pingback: Women's Nike San Francisco 49ers 31 Donte Whitner Game Red Team Color NFL Jersey()
Pingback: camiseta colombia ciclismo()
Pingback: nouveau maillot psg 2013 ligue des champions()
Pingback: neues fc bayern trikot 13 14()
Pingback: ray ban 3025()
Pingback: camisetas inglaterra 2014()
Pingback: spain world cup jersey away()
Pingback: deutschland trikot 2014 shop()
Pingback: neues heimtrikot schalke 2014 15()
Pingback: Cheap Nike NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: replica christian louboutin()
Pingback: christian louboutin outlet()
Pingback: chile nationaltrikot()
Pingback: marca nueva camiseta real madrid()
Pingback: roshe run run colors()
Pingback: wholesale jerseys()
Pingback: nueva camiseta ajax 2013()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Outlet()
Pingback: ray ban clear lens()
Pingback: camiseta dela seleccion colombia para el 2011()
Pingback: cristiano ronaldo jersey number 7()
Pingback: Cheap Jerseys()
Pingback: ray ban wayfarer()
Pingback: cheap Nike roshe run UK()
Pingback: vibram five fingers store()
Pingback: tods women()
Pingback: marc jacobs new perfume()
Pingback: oakley frogskin sunglasses()
Pingback: christian louboutin outlet store()
Pingback: prada outlet store()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin for women()
Pingback: maillot allemagne mercedes()
Pingback: parajumpers outlet jackets()
Pingback: numero de camiseta que debuto messi()
Pingback: prix maillot lyon intersport()
Pingback: cheap designer handbags online()
Pingback: Cheap Soccer Jerseys()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet Online()
Pingback: ray ban wayfarer()
Pingback: new england world cup football shirt()
Pingback: nueva camiseta de universidad de chile 2015()
Pingback: Cartier Replica Watches Womens()
Pingback: jersey real madrid 2012 visitante()
Pingback: camiseta suplente liverpool 2012()
Pingback: nike roshe run femme grise et rose()
Pingback: shirt ronaldo nederland portugal()
Pingback: camiseta nacional de colombia()
Pingback: cheap Nike roshe run UK()
Pingback: ray ban clubmaster sunglasses()
Pingback: michael kors outlet()
Pingback: celine bags for sale()
Pingback: ralph lauren outlet()
Pingback: Lululemon Canada()
Pingback: Cheap Christian Louboutin()
Pingback: bvb dortmund home shirt()
Pingback: cheap jerseys from china()
Pingback: ac milan long sleeve jersey 10 11()
Pingback: custom roshe runs nike()
Pingback: dortmund christmas jersey()
Pingback: manchester united t shirts buy online()
Pingback: deutschland trikot 4 sterne langarm()
Pingback: wholesale nba jersey()
Pingback: cheap Nike roshe UK()
Pingback: cheap ray ban aviators()
Pingback: camiseta del madrid 2013 original()
Pingback: neues bayern trikot 5 sterne()
Pingback: Oakley Sunglasses on sale()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet canada()
Pingback: Cheap Armani Belt()
Pingback: ray ban rb3016()
Pingback: camisetas del atletico de madrid 2014 baratas()
Pingback: nike air griffey max gd ii()
Pingback: manchester united dress shirt()
Pingback: ray ban sunglasses outlet()
Pingback: hermes bracelet replica()
Pingback: ray ban junior sunglasses()
Pingback: nike total 90 laser 4()
Pingback: lululemon canada()
Pingback: cheap nike nfl jerseys()
Pingback: Cheap Parajumpers Jackets()
Pingback: http://www.gtcp.org/search.asp()
Pingback: http://lasvegaspizzeria.com/layout-styles.php?granada-c-36_43.html()
Pingback: mens gucci belts()
Pingback: Hermes AAA Belt()
Pingback: christian louboutin for sale()
Pingback: http://jooltool.com/wp-atom.php?klubbdrakter-14-15-500/lazio-520()
Pingback: ray ban sunglasses()
Pingback: http://www.royalmat.com/faq.aspx()
Pingback: lululemon sale()
Pingback: moncler trainers()
Pingback: http://www.scoopofthehill.com/wp-content.php?terminliste-premier-league-20132014/()
Pingback: belgium cycling jersey 2012()
Pingback: nike mercurial superfly sg()
Pingback: http://www.gourmaleo.com/wp-blog.php?landslag-647/russland-680()
Pingback: hermes belt()
Pingback: Red Bottom Heels()
Pingback: http://www.rhinolinings.com.au/files/hermes.asp()
Pingback: coach outlet online()
Pingback: neue deutschland trikots 2012()
Pingback: http://vaninyhandbag.com/wp-rss.php?nike-nike-magista-c-357_371_375.html()
Pingback: http://www.confluenceoutdoor.com/wp-atom.php?Japan-2014-Thuis-Shirt-ENDO-7()
Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys()
Pingback: cheap toms()
Pingback: Nike roshe run womens UK()
Pingback: http://viktoriachan.com/wp-pass.php?Billige-Manchester-United-Fotballdrakt-Hjemme-Draktsett-2014-2015.html()
Pingback: http://jooltool.com/wp-pass.php?633-copa-america-2015/635-bolivia()
Pingback: lululemon outlet()
Pingback: http://viktoriachan.com/wp-atom.php?Landslagsdrakter-647/Uruguay-691()
Pingback: http://movilshopcr.com/phpinfo.php?Barcelona-Drakt-2013-2014-Hjemme-Song-Ny-Stil()
Pingback: jimmy choo india()
Pingback: timberland outlet()
Pingback: cheap red bottom shoes()
Pingback: ray ban optical()
Pingback: Lululemon Sale()
Pingback: Limited Randall Cobb Mens Jersey - Green Bay Packers 18 Camo Fashion Black Nike NFL()
Pingback: ray ban outlet()
Pingback: http://www.laverdadapostolica.com/wc-logs.php?equipe-de-france-fff-mmarena()
Pingback: ray ban sunglasses()
Pingback: http://projekt.com/xmlrpc.php?kvinner-fotballdraktsortratingorderASC()
Pingback: http://lasvegaspizzeria.com/layout-styles.php?zwitserland-c-1_33.html()
Pingback: http://michaelzeki.com/wp-xml.php?a-22891712/fanartikelen/scheenbeschermers-nike-youth-maat-m/()
Pingback: http://movilshopcr.com/wp-rdf.php?1-Klubblag-Draktsett-Fotballdraktsett/11-Celtic-Fotballdraktsett()
Pingback: http://www.tilmanngrawe.com/wp-rss.php?asics()
Pingback: camisa brasil retro copa 58()
Pingback: christian louboutin on sale()
Pingback: hermes bracelet replica()
Pingback: Wholesale Snapback Hats()
Pingback: blusa oficial do chelsea()
Pingback: http://www.fodig.de/app.php?de/kinder/vereine/arsenal()
Pingback: http://www.laverdadapostolica.com/fantversion.php?privacy-policy-cookie-restriction-mode()
Pingback: http://villainkeri.com/wp-rdf.php?pt/News/1011001/Flux-RSS()
Pingback: louis vuitton outlet()
Pingback: cheap jerseys()
Pingback: http://www.nativeprince.com/wp-feed.php?Wandklok-Willem-II()
Pingback: nike air max 1 sale()
Pingback: http://traderfinanzas.es/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/10404()
Pingback: design your own nike free()
Pingback: mac makeup wholesale uk()
Pingback: buy christian louboutin()
Pingback: http://dkdagency.com/log.php?landslag-fotballdrakt/brasil()
Pingback: ray ban signet()
Pingback: custom made bobbleheads cheap()
Pingback: http://9thstreetclinics.com/wp-rdf.php?under-armour-fotballdrakt-tottenham-hotspur-erik-lamela-11-hjemmedrakt-2014-2015-v-758.html()
Pingback: http://jooltool.com/wp-rdf.php?()
Pingback: nike roshe run very cheap()
Pingback: http://degierslapen.nl/wp-diff.php?portuguese-super-league-c-1438.html()
Pingback: http://www.scoopofthehill.com/wp-content.php?pondus/()
Pingback: http://www.bih-radio.net/news.php?readmore=5&c_start=40640()
Pingback: http://vaninyhandbag.com/wp-diff.php?nederlandse-vlag/()
Pingback: free run nike()
Pingback: cheap designer handbag()
Pingback: http://lasvegaspizzeria.com/wp-diff.php?c-887516/voetbalshirt-argentinie/()
Pingback: http://www.gourmaleo.com/default.php?647-landslag-draktsett()
Pingback: http://maternalsavvy.com/wp-rdf.php?shop-by-players-ibrahimovic-c-319_354.html()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Outlet()
Pingback: Cartier Love Bracelet()
Pingback: http://www.mediasouthasia.org/cheapjersey.asp()
Pingback: http://www.thepiha.com/wp-plugins.php?squadre-di-club-besiktas-prezzo-40_58.html()
Pingback: Cartier Juste Un Clou()
Pingback: http://www.djjenjones.com/wp-app.php?jp/News/003001/Article/71177/no-title()
Pingback: http://www.handelcon.com/wp-feed.php?premier-league-arsenal-maglia-di-calcio-c-228_441.html()
Pingback: womens nike free 5.0()
Pingback: http://www.toanocontractors.com/wc-script.php?product.php~idx~~~197~~REALMADRIDladiesaway~.html()
Pingback: http://www.djjenjones.com/wp-rss.php?femme-allemagne-c-1_40_45.html()
Pingback: http://backchecktech.com/wp-register.php?club/c920_laval()
Pingback: Wholesale Jerseys()
Pingback: ray ban outlet()
Pingback: converse 後背包()
Pingback: car bobbleheads()
Pingback: http://www.producteursdemaregion.com/fantversion.php?femme-paysbas-c-1_40_49.html()
Pingback: http://www.thepiha.com/wp-xml.php?de/nationalmannschaften/afrika/zambia()
Pingback: http://limgclub.com/wp-feed.php?nike-hypervenom-fotballsko-c-23.html()
Pingback: http://www.producteursdemaregion.com/fantversion.php?homme-atletico-madrid-c-272_273_291.html()
Pingback: http://dkdagency.com/layout-styles.php?Real-Madrid-Tredje-Drakt-2013-2014-Barn-Rabattpris()
Pingback: Lululemon Outlet canada()
Pingback: cheap replica nfl jerseys()
Pingback: http://www.cipollagioielli.it/wp-pass.php?fc-zenit-c-88_196.html()
Pingback: http://www.faz-transports.com/phpinfo.php?Napoli-voetbalshirts-2013-2014-Uit()
Pingback: http://jooltool.com/wp-pass.php?647-landslag-draktsett/649-argentina()
Pingback: http://www.szentgyorgypince.hu/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=936()
Pingback: http://www.synpat.com/wp-plugins.php?product.php~idx~~~215~~BARCELLONAFinaleChampionsBerlino2015~.html()
Pingback: http://purplefrogshopping.com/wp-rss.php?classifica/rugby-championship()
Pingback: http://q2afiuba-dminones.rhcloud.com/24987/the-school-varsity-chess-workforce-does-not-count()
Pingback: http://www.djjenjones.com/phpinfo.php?PlayersAndStaff/FirstTeam/Javier-Chicharito-Hernandez.aspxpageNo2()
Pingback: http://www.djjenjones.com/wp-diff.php?maglia-milan-away-2013-2014.html()
Pingback: http://yooic.com:4004/?document_srl=784678()
Pingback: cheap nfl jerseys from china()
Pingback: http://metin2-xt.com/board/profile.php?id=15791()
Pingback: lululemon pants()
Pingback: botanical slimming()
Pingback: http://www.brassogtreblaas.no/fantversion.php?Landslagsdrakter-647/Italia-670()
Pingback: http://www.rockpocketgames.com/wp-xml.php?billige-fodboldstoevler/()
Pingback: s9g8df0gsd3jdd3hgfsfsdg()
Pingback: http://www.argentinos.nl/wp-xml.php?nederland/ajax/()
Pingback: http://www.djjenjones.com/wp-theme.php?647-Maajoukkueet-Peliasu/660-Tsekki-Peliasu()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: how to get coupons for papa johns()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: Recommended Browsing()
Pingback: Car Hire Poland()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: http://dafitropadeportiva.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/28647()
Pingback: groupon gift card()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: Ray-ban Sunglasses Rb3016 49 Clubmaster | cleaningfluid - contactsandglasses()
Pingback: Kerri Godlewski()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: Car Insurance Quotes State Farm Quote » Car Insurance Kaskus()
Pingback: ebay deals sri lanka()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: history names()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base for clan wars()
Pingback: Staci Tostado()
Pingback: Marcie()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution cheat()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: kids party planner()
Pingback: free sample()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: tv antennas palm beach county fl()
Pingback: Briana()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: Bangalore Startups()
Pingback: cialis trainer()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: cartoon porn comics()
Pingback: Santa()
Pingback: check this our()
Pingback: Vancouver BC()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: top naples fl dog walker()
Pingback: san-diegoeat24hours.bagging.top()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: make money online in nigeria()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: iv therapy in ft lauderdale()
Pingback: https://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: Ruksis780()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: http://www.latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: isis videos()
Pingback: mrr()
Pingback: funny t shirt sayings()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: female call girls()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: get brazzers account info()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: Ultra Violet 21 Led Flashlight Torch Light Lamp()
Pingback: Grayce()
Pingback: status pnrn()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: malaysian forest retreats()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Best in Chapter 13 Lawyer()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: batman v superman dawn of justice full movie in hindi()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: VISTO DE INVESTIDOR EB5()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear mesh diva bikini()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: echoclean()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: PC Recycling()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: TOYS & HOBBIES-goods()
Pingback: Naomi()
Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: piano lessons near port moody bc()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: pokemon go free coins()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Huong()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: social media e-commerce lead campaigns()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: buy ig likes()
Pingback: Frontistiria evosmos()
Pingback: pan ceramic marble induction cookware()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: How to become an escort()
Pingback: weatherproof projector enclosures()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Loze()
Pingback: Lower back pain()
Pingback: marijuana school()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: see our website now()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Wholesale Clothing()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: Feng Shui Living Room()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: refrigerated cooling()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Holidays Watch()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: online sports betting()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: gas ducted heating()
Pingback: samsung s8()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: Brivis ducted heating()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air conditioners()
Pingback: refrigerated air conditioning()
Pingback: relevant internet page()
Pingback: lawn bowls()
Pingback: seo service()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Casino Online()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: green carpet cleaning()
Pingback: the four percent group()
Pingback: rental mobil murah di surabaya()
Pingback: hdb for rent singapore()
Pingback: photo printing culver city()
Pingback: coloring()
Pingback: new homes in Weston()
Pingback: abogado de inmigracion en charlottenc()
Pingback: ducted heater()
Pingback: Medigap 2018()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Full Version PC Game()
Pingback: wedding flowers whole foods()