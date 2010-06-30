Back to Home Page

Who Is Lying Here?

by Larry Huss Wednesday, June 30. 2010


In the past week Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) stated that Pres. Barack Obama is holding border security hostage to immigration reform, and a middle-age Portland masseuse accused former Vice-President Al Gore of demanding sexual favors and attempting to force himself on her when she declined.

President Obama denied Kyl’s accusations, using his press secretary to accuse Kyl of lying. And while Gore has remained silent his minions in the mainstream press have accused the masseuse of lying. In both instances only the accused and the accuser were in the room and we are left to determine whom to believe.

Neither instance will lead to a trial. The statute of limitations has already run on any civil action by the masseuse and Portland’s power structure has already turned its back on any criminal charges against Gore. The exchange between the president and Sen. Kyl does not appear to give rise to either a civil or criminal charge. But regardless of an actual trial, the rules of evidence and trial procedure provide valuable tools in testing the veracity of the parties involved.

Reduced to its simplest equation, one’s veracity can be tested by one’s prior adherence to the truth.

So what do we know about Gore and the masseuse? Well, Gore claimed that his mother sang union ditties as lullabies when he was an infant – didn’t happen. He claimed that he and Tipper were the models upon whom “Love Story” was based – didn’t happen. He claimed that he invented the internet – didn’t happen. Gore’s public career has been replete with exaggerations, contradictions and self-promotion. On the other hand we know that the masseuse has a spotless professional reputation – the state licensing board indicated that there have been no complaints or board actions against her. Despite intimations that she is a prostitute there is no record of arrests, prosecutions or convictions for anything in the sex trade. She has established a sufficient reputation for professionalism such that several of Portland’s high-end hotels recommend her to their own customers. In any contest for veracity, Gore finishes a distant second to the masseuse.

Or, as the Oregonian’s Steve Duin opined:

“But I think we all know this much is true:

“Fading politicians, like most guys, will sacrifice status and dignity for the cheapest no-tell sex.

“And there’s rarely a happy ending for the women who call them on it.”


And with regard to President Obama and Sen. Kyl?

Well, we know that Obama lied about his relationship with convicted-felon and real estate developer Tony Rezko. We know that he lied about his relationship with urban terrorist William Ayers. We know he lied about his meetings with indicted Illinois governor Rob Blagojevich. We know he lied about his knowledge of Rev. Wright’s anti-white, anti-Semitic, anti-American rants. We know he lied to Pope Benedict about trying to minimize abortions in American. And we know he lied about signing healthcare legislation that permitted the use of federal funds to perform abortions. We know that Obama will say pretty much anything to advance his agenda with no commitment to actually do as he says.

On the other hand, despite a significant internet search and the vast resources of the mainstream press rising in defense of Obama, we cannot find any mention of Kyl lying about anything. In fact, in his home state of Arizona and in the halls of Congress, Kyl has a significant reputation as a straight shooter and one who stands by his commitments – something that puts him in stark contrast to his fellow Republican senator, John McCain.

Again in a contest for veracity, Obama finishes a distant second to Kyl.

Quite frankly, it doesn’t make any difference whether Bush lied, or Cheney lied, or Clinton lied, or John Edwards lied, or Neil Goldschmidt lied, or Ted Kulongoski lied, or any of the multitude of politicians on both sides of the aisles. What counts is whether these two men – Gore and Obama – lied in these particular circumstances. In Gore’s case, if the masseuse’s allegations are true, he has brutalized a woman – physically, psychologically, and economically. In Obama’s case, if Kyl’s allegations are true, he has placed his political agenda above the nation’s border security.

I choose to believe the senator and the masseuse.

  • Bob Clark

    This is tangentially related but you know my favorite and least favorite presidents during my adult life haven’t had a perfect correlation to their honesty. My favorite president is Ronald Reagan. But my second favorite is actually Bill Clinton who is pretty adept at spinning his words. What I like about his presidency is he was willing to govern from the center after a trying first year in office. This is why Obama is my second least favorite; his arrogance keeps him from shifting to govern from the center no matter how many errors he refuses to admit. My least favorite president is Jimmy Carter which is said to be a truthful person. They don’t call him one term Carter for nothing.

    • valley p

      Interesting. To those of us on the left, Obama is very definitely governing from the center. The health care bill he backed was essentially the same set of policies moderate Republicans advanced in the 90s. He went nowhere near single payer and gave tepid support to a public option. He doubled down in Afghanistan. He has been backing only very slowly out of Iraq. The bank reform bill preserves the big banks intact. He has backed way down on climate change legislation. Guantanamo is still open. Gays still can’t serve openly in the military.

      I mean, what has he done exactly that is far left? I’d like to be in on it.

      • davidg

        Bailouts. Bush of course led the way. But Obama seems to want to top him.

        Deficits. Bush again led the way. But Obama makes Bush look like a piker.

        • valley p

          You just made my point. Bush led the way on bailouts, Obama continued the program, and most Republicans voted in favor. So by definition this is a hardly left wing action. And deficits? Reagan ran historically high peacetime deficits. Bush Senior topped him. And Bush junior topped him. So are big deficits left wing? Not unless Reagan and both Bushies were left wing.

          So I’ll repeat the question. What has Obama done that is far left?

          • davidg

            “Not unless Reagan and both Bushies were left wing.” On deficits they all were. Obama is much more so.

            Bailouts, same thing.

            The fact that most politicians do things inconsistent with their stated philosophy does not make their inconsistent actions consistent with their stated beliefs. Are you seemingly arguing that Obama is really a conservative just like the Bushes and Reagan? That seems to be where you are going.

            SCOTUS appointments is another area where Obama is definitely leftist.

          • valley p

            “Are you seemingly arguing that Obama is really a conservative just like the Bushes and Reagan?”

            I don’t know what it seems like I am arguing. What I am arguing is that Obama is governing as a moderate. He is playing the game between the 40 yard lines. Nothing radical has been proposed by him. Even his SCOTUS appointments are centerist. He had far more left wing choices available to him, particularly Diane Wood. He passed on her and picked someone who is endorsed by the solicitor generals of the Bush and Reagan administrations.

            If you really think Obama is governing as a radical leftist, maybe you need to spend some time figuring out where the center of the country’s politics are located. Obama is one or at most two clicks left of center on a 10 point scale. Bush was 2 clicks to the right.

          • John Fairplay

            I find this kind of sophistry particularly humorous – as though a “moderate Republican” (whatever that is) having proposed an idea somehow brands that idea as “not Socialist.” That single payer is the most Socialist idea available does not mean that ObamaCare is not Socialist.

            The only way to evaluate whether a proposal by the President or a Senator or Congressman is Socialist is to answer these questions: will the proposal increase the size of government either in total spending or total government employment? will the proposal increase the influence of government over choices made by individuals? If the answer to either of these questions is “yes,” then the proposal is Socialist.

          • valley p

            John, with due respect, your problem is that you yourself occupy political ground far from the political center, so anything slightly left of center, even actions that are slightly right of center (i.e. a moderate Republican like Scott Brown,) appear to be far left based on your perspective, not based on objective reality.

            News flash. We live in a mixed economy. We have elements of socialism combined with elements of capitalism. It has been this way for over a century in the US, since the first Roosevelt. Most people near the center of the country’s politics feel this is a long settled issue. That arguments over whether to make further “socialistic” inroads or chip away at existing ones is what normal politics is for. If most people do not want the government in health care, then fine, they have the option of electing those who want to repeal the health care bill, Medicare, Medicaid, and the VA. They can even vote for people who think bartering chickens for medical services is a good idea. But so far no one has run on such a platform and been elected to any important office. Maybe the problem is that America really is more socialistic than you had thought, and that having a certain amount of socialism reflects a large majority of the electorate.

            And guess what? If it reflects the majority then it isn’t “far left” by definition. Its centrist. Because the center is not a fixed point. It is a relative point. Obama got 53% of the vote and still has nearly 50% support. That makes him centrist…by definition.

    • Rupert in Springfield

      >Bush led the way on bailouts,

      Would you people just stop.

      Bush did not lead the way on bailouts. Neither did Reagan with Chrysler. There was historical precedent long before either of those two so please stop with these idiotic assertions.

      In short,, read a little history and get back when you actually know what you are talking about.

      Where Obama lead the way was on bailing out companies with government loans and allowing them to discharge the debt through bankruptcy. To my knowledge that sort of nit wit plan is unique to BO, a man who has avoided the advice of every economist on the planet as the failure of his stimulus shows. Everyone advised against spending as it did, everyone was right, and BO was wrong. its time to face that fact.

      As far as the debt goes – forget about it.

      BO has spent more than anyone on bells and whistles that have nothing to do with Bush.

      BO put us on the hook for more debt than anyone since LBJ with his expansion of SCHIP and his ridiculous BO care.

      When you look at the debt, look at Obama.

      He is the one who dithered with health care while our economy was going down the tubes.

      He was the one who spent on Green Welfare programs to benifit the well connected selling snake oil solar panels and corrupt carbon credits.

      The Democrats own the debt for a generation and BO put them there. Lets not lose sight of that central fact.

      • valley p

        “The Democrats own the debt for a generation and BO put them there. Lets not lose sight of that central fact.”

        So let me get this straight. Obama is not only responsible for the single year debt he has accumulated to date, he is also responsible for the combined debts inherited from both Bushes and Reagan?

        That is your “central fact?”

        And Bush’s TARP program has historical precedent? Maybe so. But socialism also has historical precedent. Does that make it ok?

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Frankly I think this is way off base.

    First of all, the masseuse is accusing Gore of a crime, regardless of whether the statute of limitations has run out. Accusing someone of attempted rape is not a small thing. Only if the charge is fully disproven is the persons reputation at all restored.

    If society is going to get all teary eyed for rape or harassment “victims” and accommodate them with kid gloves the counterbalance to that should be significant presumption of innocence for the accused. Its an absurd situation. Anyone can pop up and accuse someone of rape and they are coddled through the system. Their name will never be mentioned and an army of fools will line up behind them to say people never make this charge up. To counterbalance this, the strongest presumption of innocence should be accorded the accused, and I don’t care what party they are a member of.

    To me this nonsense of allowing someone to accuse others of rape or assault, and not have to identify themselves, nor present much of anything in the form of evidence has to stop.

    Failing that, in rape or sexual assault cases the identities of both accuser and accused should be kept confidential until a trail and a guilty verdict is rendered. If the verdict is innocence, again no names are given.

  • BajaRat

    Jon Kyl is one of a handful of honest senators, and Chairman ObaMao has lied about everything he campaigned on. He’s a loathsome Marxist puppet of the NWO elites and offshore banksters who wants wide open borders no matter how destructive that is, the American people be damned. He’s also a hardcore crook. My guess is that it wasn’t Kyl who was lying.

  • Roger

    O is lying.

    • Scottiebill

      I believe that The Komrade Incompetent would climb to the top of the Capitol Dome to lie to the American public before he would stand on the ground to tell the truth. The question here would be how he would get his teleprompters up there so he could say anything at all. I doubt that he can even say “Good night” to his daughters with out at least two teleprompters.

  • jacksmith

    I’M PROUD OF YOU LABOR!. Keep standing up. The lives and health of all the American people and the World are in serious jeopardy.

    Further, unemployment healthcare benefits are critically needed. But they should be provided through the Medicare program at cost, less the 65% government premium subsidy provided now to private for profit health insurance.

    Congress should stop wasting hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money on private for profit health insurance subsidies. Subsidies that cost the taxpayer 10x as much or more than Medicare does. Private for profit health insurance plans cost more. But provide dangerous and poorer quality patient care.

    It’s over. Tell congress to get the healthcare Merchants of death and injury out of the American peoples lives for good. 2010 is about THE PUBLIC OPTION!

    And that CORRUPT! UNDEMOCRATIC! filibuster must GO! NOW!

    Alan Grayson Honors The Dead http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TV9TRoYMtjs&feature=player_embedded

    Alan Grayson on Healthcare http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpQ2MNaSDo&feature=player_embedded

    Ron Sparks HealthCareReform http://youtu.be/kqlBFRJh4Cw

    John Garamendi – The Public Option http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyBTEke68aQ&feature=player_embedded

    I want to commend all of you for working so hard and being so strong at helping the whitehouse and congress begin to address our U.S. and Global healthcare crisis. You have been AWESOME! my fellow Americans and peoples of the World. America and the World is better and safer for it. My greatest pride is the knowledge that I am one of you. And that you really get it. You really understand the importance of it all.

    There are some potentially very good things in the healthcare legislation. Especially with the reconciliation fix’s. The Democrats, Bernie Sanders and the Whitehouse did a GREAT! job of fighting to produce the best healthcare legislation that they could. They have earned all our strong support. And we should give it to them.

    But it was your relentless pressure and hard work that made the difference. Whatever good comes from this healthcare legislation, America and the peoples of the World will have each of you to thank. You were smart, creative, courageous and relentless. You fought together for the best legislation possible. And when you had to, you fought alone. No matter who stumbled and fell you continued to push and forge ahead. Fighting for the lives and health of the American people and the World. YOU SHOULD BE PROUD OF YOUR-SELVES 🙂

    It may come to pass that future generations will look back on us and say that we were ALL Americas Greatest Generations. And that healthcare reform was our finest hour. You should be proud of our leaders President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Reid and the many other Democratic and independent fighters for the people in congress. They proved them-self worthy of the leadership of a GREAT! PEOPLE.

    But we are not done yet. This was just the beginning of healthcare reform, not the end. WE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES, ARE NOT! divided on healthcare legislation. The vast majority of you have been consistently crystal clear that this legislation does not go far enough. You want a strong Government-run Public Option CHOICE!! available to everyone on day one. And you want it NOW!

    YOU MUST NOT ALLOW AN INDIVIDUAL MANDATE TO STAND WITHOUT A STRONG GOVERNMENT-RUN PUBLIC OPTION CHOICE! AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE.

    WE THE PEOPLE have been crystal clear that we want an end to dependence on for-profit healthcare and the for-profit proxies called private for non-profit healthcare. The American people want the CHOICE! of a strong Government-run Public Option to replace their need or dependence on healthcare providers whose primary motivation is profit. Rather than providing the highest quality, easiest accessible and most affordable medically necessary healthcare possible. This is what the rest of the developed World has. And the American people want it too. They want healthcare ASSURANCE! Not, for-profit health insurance. And they want it NOW!

    Now is the time to continue the push for a strong Government-run Public Option CHOICE! available to everyone that wants it on day one. Rationally it’s clear what we have to do to get this done. SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS that supported you with a Public Option choice, and REMOVE as many republicans as you can. Not one republican in congress was willing to step across the isle to support a strong Government-run Public Option CHOICE!! available to everyone on day one. NOT ONE! Let no candidate prevail this November that does not support a Strong Government-run Public Option.

    47,000 AMERICANS die each year from lack of healthcare. 120,000 die from treatable illness that don’t die in other developed countries. Hundreds of thousands of you are dieing from medical accidents in a rush to profit. And Millions of you are injured. Millions more are driven into bankruptcy. All for the privilege of paying two to three times as much as any other people in the developed world for healthcare. HOGWASH!

    Additionally, tens of thousands of you and your children were killed and millions sickened and injured from a terror attack with H1N1 (swine flu). Released on the American people and the World by the for-profit healthcare industry. All in an attempt to panic and frighten you into accepting the oxymoronic criminal enterprise of private for-profit healthcare (The most costly, deadly, dangerous, and disgraceful product sold in America). H1N1 is still sickening people and killing them. Especially children, the young and the middle aged. And there will be a third wave. These are the terrorist you need to worry about the most. Even the so-called international terrorist would not do something so INSANE! But greed driven medical profiteers would and did.

    Apparently as far as republicans in GOVERNMENT are concerned, YOU! my fellow Americans – CAN JUST DROP DEAD! Including their own family members. Fools!… Hundreds of thousands of you, and possibly millions of you will die from the long-term effects of your infection and poisoning with H1N1.

    So my fellow Human Beings. Rest-up, Take good care of the basics (Balanced nutrition, hydration, exercise, rest and POSITIVE emotional supports). Then wade back into the FIGHT! for a strong Government-run Public Option CHOICE! available to everyone on day one. Drug re-importation, Abolishment or strong restrictions on patents for biologic and prescription drugs. And government controlled and negotiated drug and medical cost. You must take back control of your healthcare system from the Medical Industrial Complex. You MUST do it NOW! This is a matter of National and Global security. There can be NO MORE EXCUSES.

    God Bless You My Fellow Human Beings. I’m glad to know of you. And proud to be one of you.

    See you on the battle field.

    Sincerely

    jacksmith – WorkingClass 🙂

  • skippy

    Hey Valley,

    Keep writing. Keep disputing the distortions, misinformation and clumsy spin. Applause for hanging in with the far right posters and providing context to assist them in understanding why many of their comments make very little sense.

