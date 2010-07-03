Critical Court Rulings Decide 2nd Amendment Rights

Within the past week we have enjoyed a big stride forward in the protection of our Second Amendment rights with the U.S. Supreme Court decision on McDonald v. City of Chicago and suffered one small stride backward in the decision Mail Tribune, Inc. v. Winters by the Oregon Court of Appeals. Both are critical legal decisions for gun rights supporters, but both will be subject to further litigation.
Just two years ago the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia Et al v. Heller that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms for the purpose of self-defense. However, the Court left the debate open as to whether or not those rights were protected from state infringements under the Fourteenth Amendment. On June 28, 2010, the Supreme Court further clarified in McDonald v. City of Chicago that the right to bear arms is incorporated within the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Due Process Clause.” This means a state may not deny law-abiding citizens the inalienable right to bear arms by such means as passing laws that harass gun owners or make gun ownership excessively expensive or burdensome. However, the decision does suggest that states may be able to deny those rights in very specific circumstances, such as denying those rights to felons and the mentally unstable. This is truly a victory for freedom and a step forward for all citizens who own a gun, but many battles still must be won at the state level.
We have our work cut out for us in Oregon. On June 23 the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled in Mail Tribune, Inc. v. Winters that the names of those issued concealed handgun licenses (CHL) must be disclosed under Oregon’s public records law. The decision was no surprise, since it was based on an earlier ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court, which required the disclosure of public records unless an exemption is justified on an individual basis. Many county sheriffs already have taken steps to provide an exemption for CHL holders on an individual basis, asking them to sign a letter indicating that they are obtaining the license as a personal security measure. (As a side note: If you are a CHL holder and have not signed such a letter, I encourage you to contact your county sheriff’s office immediately.) The fallacy in this Court decision is that any citizen who obtains a CHL is doing so as a personal security measure. A weapon is not truly concealed if the permit to carry it is made public.
It was not until 1989 that the issuance of a CHL was required on a statewide basis if an Oregon citizen met the criteria. Until that time the proper authority in each County determined the process a citizen used to obtain a CHL in order to exercise his or her Second Amendment right. While most states require similar permits, Vermont doesn’t require a permit for a concealed weapon, recognizing that carrying a firearm is an inherent constitutional right, and only criminals and mentally unstable citizens lose the exercise of this right. By not requiring a permit, there are no public records to disclosure.
For several years now, Oregon Firearms Federation and other pro-gun lobbyists have worked with Oregon legislators to remove the requirement to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun, arguing that it creates an unnecessary burden on both citizens and law enforcement. A law similar to Vermont’s, which provides a presumptive right to carry a firearm for all law-abiding citizens and is only revoked for those that are convicted of a crime or are mentally ill should be supported and passed by our legislature in 2011, thus eliminating any question of public disclosure.
As we celebrate a victory in the defense of our constitutional Second Amendment rights, we must continue to take diligent steps forward in the protection of those rights at every level of our government. We are “a government of the people, for the people” with the responsibility to engage in the defense of our rights when government attempts to hinder or constrain those rights. On America’s birthday over this Fourth of July weekend, we must be grateful for the foresight of our country’s Founding Fathers and the inalienable rights of which they assured every citizen of this amazing country.
Karla Kay Edwards is Rural Policy Analyst at Cascade Policy Institute. She has held positions of leadership in numerous organizations focusing on agricultural and rural industries and issues, including the Fresno (California) Farm Bureau, Washington Cattlemen’s Association and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: estate farm insurance()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: waterproof fitness tracker for swimming()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: visit()
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement()
Pingback: Bonuses()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Mei()
Pingback: http://presell.wybieramykatalog.pl/stworzenie-strony-www-jak-wyglada/()
Pingback: squirting orgy app()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: th8 war base()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: baby names()
Pingback: french history of names()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: internet strategy()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: th8 war base anti 3 star()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: corporate training in singapore()
Pingback: cooking class singapore()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: five gallon water()
Pingback: Wilma()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: how to make money on internet()
Pingback: trip expriences()
Pingback: tv antennas indoors long range()
Pingback: http://HelpWithDrugTreatment.com()
Pingback: Lawyer()
Pingback: www.yellow.co.nz/y/cleaning-quotes-howick()
Pingback: Onie()
Pingback: fly swatter shotgun()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: pool caddy organizer()
Pingback: pet kennel naples()
Pingback: c-span Robert Creely lawyer()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: hadoop training in pune magarpatta()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: speed sports shoes()
Pingback: aplique ahora()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: natural sleeping pills extra strength()
Pingback: digital home safe()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: dog walker naples fl()
Pingback: na meetings online()
Pingback: how to get ex girlfriend back fast()
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: diet pills women()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: austineat24hours.bagging.top()
Pingback: tormkey casino solution()
Pingback: organic search engine optimization()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: thehungersitegreatergood()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: manson()
Pingback: huge water slides for sale()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: agen usobet terbaik()
Pingback: club flyer printing at ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada()
Pingback: plr ebooks()
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports()
Pingback: gymnastics equipment vault()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: gang bang()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: tao system of badass book()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: circuit board manufacturing()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Chelsie Lundie()
Pingback: Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: gifts for gymnastics()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: replacement doors and windows()
Pingback: vistos()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: платен домоуправител()
Pingback: veterans day thank you messages()
Pingback: Harmar Ville - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: Metal recycling in Los Angeles()
Pingback: seo pack()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: More Bonuses()
Pingback: seller amazon()
Pingback: Drones()
Pingback: Christie()
Pingback: Tamatha()
Pingback: TV()
Pingback: STIMATA()
Pingback: recover windows 7 password()
Pingback: youtube video converter()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: natural enlargement penis()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: uniforms()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: buy instagram followers()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel 3l sunflower brown black white flowers()
Pingback: where to buy phentermine online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Bracelets()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: mineral specimens()
Pingback: bici elettriche()
Pingback: payday loans bad credit()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Arcudi()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: BRANDING()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: local reviews()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: sean brown orange county()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: domek24.com.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: gutter cleaning company()
Pingback: click the following webpage()
Pingback: trends tracker pro ea review()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: underwater world mooloolaba()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: jamaican mutton curry recipe()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Best restaurant Daytona beach()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: sex toy coupon code()
Pingback: ΑΠΟΦΡΑΞΗ ΒΟΥΛΙΑΓΜΕΝΗ()
Pingback: escorts in nottingham()
Pingback: New York patent lawyer()
Pingback: samsung s8()
Pingback: Medicaid dentist()
Pingback: pr0n()
Pingback: Nigeria free ads()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air con()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Situs Judi Casino Online Indonesia()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: forum tenerife()
Pingback: Unique gifts()
Pingback: China Import()
Pingback: teak wood patio set()
Pingback: Waist Chains()
Pingback: China Purchase Agent()