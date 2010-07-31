5 ways Disclose Act poisons free speech

Attack on Free Speech Continues in Senate
From Mattie Corrao
Amercians for Tax Reform
Americans for Tax Reform, joined by over fifty other organizations, sent a letter to the Senate urging members to reject the DISCLOSE Act. After its passage in the House last month, Sen. Schumer cobbled together an almost identical version to introduced in the Senate last week. The differences between the two bills – a carve-out that eliminated the requirement for unions to disclose transfers of money to affiliates – illustrates that the bill is simply a political front for slanting the campaign finance landscape in favor of the current majority for the upcoming elections. Amongst other things, the bill:
1. Mandates advocacy groups to disclose all of their donors instead of the ones funding communications, shifting the focus of current campaign finance reporting from speakers to those who associate with speakers. This makes mututally exclusive the rights to free speech and assembly in the First Amendment.
2. Forces top donors to a group or corporation to appear in a political advertisement to provide a disclaimer. This assumes the top donors are the actual donors to an ad, which may not be the case, and offends to notion of privacy agreed upon by the Supreme Court in NAACP v. Alabama.
3. Requires onerous disclaimers for radio and television advertisements. By some estimates, these disclaimers will take up over half of the air time for a 30 second ad, and constitute a government mandate for speech.
4. Tips the balance in favor of union speech by excluding labor groups from most of the new provisions in this bill and setting arbitrary disclosure thresholds that fall just above typical union dues. This represents a stark departure from traditional campaign finance regulation, where labor unions and corprorations have been treated similarly.
5. Establishes a capricious understanding of a “foreign corporation” and effectively silences millions of American workers by prohibiting political speech by such businesses.
The bill is scheduled for a cloture vote in the Senate tomorrow at 2:45 p.m. Click here to read the coalition letter opposing the DISCLOSE Act and call your Senator to tell them to oppose this thinly-veiled attack on free speech.
Read more: http://www.atr.org/index.php?content=home&roll=1#ixzz0vD7cTama
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: silk slippers()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca()
Pingback: webcam werk()
Pingback: mouse click the next webpage()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: car Rental Iceland()
Pingback: Manda Rylant()
Pingback: http://www.alike.com/index.php?a=profile&u=blainesiede()
Pingback: webcamgirl worden()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: online shopping offers()
Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy gettysburg()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: best casino()
Pingback: http://koloryzycia.besaba.com/proces-tworzenia-strony-www/()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: apple shooter 2()
Pingback: hot passionate sex()
Pingback: town hall 9 war base()
Pingback: make free iphone anals()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: this()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: best th8 base layouts()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach hacks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: 5 gallon water dispenser cooler()
Pingback: forum()
Pingback: in-home cat sitters naples()
Pingback: hourly salary calculator()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: stubhub seller q&a()
Pingback: Ways to earn money()
Pingback: human resources()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: car accessories companies()
Pingback: punta cana geografia()
Pingback: rehab centers in los angeles ca()
Pingback: hardware caddy organizer()
Pingback: moving labor()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: kik guide messenger free()
Pingback: power off supplement()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: Share Video()
Pingback: Chennai Startups()
Pingback: dog walker naples fl()
Pingback: how to get ex back fast()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: naples fl pet sitter()
Pingback: Nanci()
Pingback: lawn mower repair()
Pingback: free spin casino()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: clash royale hack gems()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: Sherika()
Pingback: City professional dentists church st()
Pingback: blogswsj.bagging.top()
Pingback: mobile strike gold faq()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: navigate to this website()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: bandar judi online()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية()
Pingback: mca review 2016()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: http://mycardio.info/story.php?id=111779()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: casual club quejas()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: hair growth for men()
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar()
Pingback: tao of badass video()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: under armour shoes australia()
Pingback: social()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: fast cash()
Pingback: webcam modeling jobs()
Pingback: Buy Support Plus Enhancer Cock Ring sex toy online()
Pingback: Carina()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: manifestation miracle()
Pingback: شركة جلي بلاط بالرياض()
Pingback: Christian Shirts()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: installation doors and windows()
Pingback: nina sauvage()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: ï¿½POOL LIGHTS-goods()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: Bigoweb()
Pingback: nv beauty()
Pingback: glow spa tampa()
Pingback: Martinez()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/dosage-for-levitra/()
Pingback: advanced seo packages()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: memory training()
Pingback: KNOW MORE()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: free cash()
Pingback: on the main page()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Tamesha()
Pingback: Margherita()
Pingback: iam the ceo()
Pingback: Mahalia()
Pingback: make an animated video()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: Wank()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Fisting()
Pingback: read reviews()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: military tactical backpack()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: suggested browsing()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: underwater world mooloolaba()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: casino games()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Buy Adipex()
Pingback: nipples()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: China Import Service()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: www.tocaambiental.com.br/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=397186()
Pingback: dagaanbieding vakanties()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: firkantet trampolin()
Pingback: hundefoder()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: cnc cad()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: חברת אלומיניום באר שבע()
Pingback: Clasificados online gratis()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()