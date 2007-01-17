More Snow Follies from Portland

“Life’s tough, and it’s a whole lot tougher if you’re stupid.”
This favorite line from the movie “Sands of Iwo Jima” is acted out every time it snows in Portland.
Legions of vacuous Subaru drivers equating “all wheel drive” with “all terrain vehicle” slide down the same streets they slid down last time it snowed, caroming off parked cars. Cars unsafe even on dry pavement litter the city, abandoned in the middle of the street or jutting from the curb at some precarious angle. Tomorrow their owners will violently curse the impound lot attendant over the “injustice” of having to pay for the necessary removal of their hazardously placed vehicles.
Semi truck drivers find out that “jackknife” is not just the name of a film starring Robert De Niro or a professional wrestling hold. Meanwhile, thousands of drivers with the sense and foresight to chain up or put on snow tires and drive cautiously, leaving lots of space between their car and others, will be inconvenienced and endangered by these thoughtless morons.
I’m not sure at what point large numbers of Portland’s population became so dense that they needed to be told to use traction devices or tires when it snowed, or that you couldn’t drive on ice and snow the same way you drive on dry pavement. I’m betting it was about the time they started electing people who thought that bike lanes and light rail would eliminate traffic jams. There’s certainly some sort of intellectual parity at work there.
If you needed demonstrations of bureaucratic incompetence you couldn’t do better than the Portland and Beaverton school districts, the former not announcing school closures until 7:30 AM — after students were already on busses and working parents on their way to work — and the latter not until 8:30 AM — after students were already at school and working parents already at work. Not to be outdone, Mayor Potter and Commissioner Adams held a news conference at 12:30 PM to tell us that there was snow, that it was causing traffic problems, and that we shouldn’t drive if we could avoid it. Oh really? About 2 PM they finally issued a statement requiring traction devices or tires to be used on all Portland streets, only to reverse themselves shortly before 3 PM (right before all the city employees went home). If Portland ever faces a real emergency with these folks running the show we’re totally screwed.
Pingback: xm8entv5yf4h65ddeoivgh9545()
Pingback: x2m5ttttt55dsywzfwmx34rx34()
Pingback: d7k5sjre4j5tge7fet4jrwfrfe()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: ecograf 4D()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: go to this site()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie competition()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia instructions()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: cara mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: ebay 1 click bid()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: pillow()
Pingback: professional automotive window tinting austin()
Pingback: Star()
Pingback: digital display()
Pingback: th8 war layout()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: Austin Sunshades()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: Tampa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: water treatment system in Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: th8 war base 4 mortars()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: pest control cibolo tx()
Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/()
Pingback: Cushion Socks()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: Emergency drain clearing barton creek()
Pingback: licensed drain clearing westlake()
Pingback: Marvelous Designer tutorials free()
Pingback: water heater repair barton creek()
Pingback: daily dog walkers naples()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: cara daftar sbobet()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: paycheck after taxes()
Pingback: Penny Auction Software()
Pingback: ขายสติ๊กทู()
Pingback: o software serve para que()
Pingback: ways people make money()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: trip expriences()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: exclusive dating amsterdam()
Pingback: real estate brokerage tampa bay()
Pingback: tv antennas for digital tv()
Pingback: bathroom scale sensor()
Pingback: austin junk car hauling service()
Pingback: protectmyid()
Pingback: new york()
Pingback: dog training dvd()
Pingback: roof repair()
Pingback: SME bank loan()
Pingback: research chemicals france()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: party light electric burner()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: Bad Lawyer Robert G. Creely Attorney()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1UnOHhy()
Pingback: starcom chicago()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin texas()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: Canon Pixma MG6420()
Pingback: gap insurance for car loan()
Pingback: tannlege()
Pingback: Is Wealthy affiliate a scam?()
Pingback: Secure Hard drive destruction()
Pingback: Hotel shah alam()
Pingback: bags()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: Gun Shop()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: share video()
Pingback: horse sitter()
Pingback: mira mesa real estate()
Pingback: dog care naples()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex pisces back()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 9.3 untethered()
Pingback: textyourexback.com,()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/addium/()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: stained concrete floors in Austin Texas()
Pingback: Dia()
Pingback: raspberry ketone drops()
Pingback: marquetry cabinets()
Pingback: clash royale hack()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: rocketportuguese()
Pingback: learn more here()
Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Fancub Den Haag()
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o()
Pingback: psychic source()
Pingback: rolling gate repair Manhattan NY()
Pingback: dog walker naples florida()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: blog - klimczak hair()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Football boots()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: foxnews.downloadmovie.win()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: whatsapp channel()
Pingback: best air cleaner for pets()
Pingback: kenyascholarships.net()
Pingback: south africa scholarships()
Pingback: http://decorativeconcreteofaustin.com/()
Pingback: hover board()
Pingback: brazzers free access()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: appliance repair services london()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: 2016 mca review()
Pingback: Compras en linea()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: best roach killer()
Pingback: get more()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: what helps hair grow()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: regrow your hair()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej()
Pingback: Viagra opinie()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: watch doom()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: cisco()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Copiers Austin TX()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Uppers AR10 Rifle Kit()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: get fast cash()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Drake Style Beat()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: food singapore()
Pingback: Best Deals Womens Fashion()
Pingback: Jung()
Pingback: Alfredo Simler()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: manifestation miracle()
Pingback: start an online business()
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias()
Pingback: North Sydney Split Air Conditioning()
Pingback: BUY PHONES HOUSTON()
Pingback: garage door repair roslyn new york()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: dog groomer Austin()
Pingback: fence and deck repair Austin()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: Unlock Her Legs PDF()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear mesh ring()
Pingback: RC BRAND()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: goods-S()
Pingback: T.I. Style Beat()
Pingback: Arletta()
Pingback: blow job()
Pingback: hand and stone tampa()
Pingback: cosmetology schools in tampa()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-coupon-code/()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: memory training courses()
Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Go here()
Pingback: cheap viagra online()
Pingback: Hal()
Pingback: sportshoes wholesale()
Pingback: pictures for sale()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: Leontine()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding Inc()
Pingback: harga tilam murah()
Pingback: cell phone monitoring|track my childs phone()
Pingback: Chlorella()
Pingback: Fx Analysis()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 10.2.1()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: machu picchu()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: enlargement penis pills()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: http://blog.footstage.net/blog/186/()
Pingback: Ubud Resort()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: kenneth calhoun()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: Autographed Jerseys()
Pingback: Best SMM Panel()
Pingback: wordpress chat theme()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Pet import requirements in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: see our new site()
Pingback: Cunnilingus()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: vintage postcards()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Human Relations Indie Book Awards()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: bitch()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: free casino games()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: aussie world discount tickets()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Go Emoji Down()
Pingback: expat tax services()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: omaha landscape companies()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: purathrive()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: kom og se her()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: i want to give my parents money()
Pingback: proline.physics.iisc.ernet.in/wiki/index.php/Good_Guidance_For_Any_person_Who_Snores_At_Night..._advice_number_49_from_565()
Pingback: Wirral()
Pingback: ouvir xanaina()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: phir bhi tumko chaahunga cover()
Pingback: Best price car sale()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: sportwetten tipps morgen()
Pingback: Escort Düzce()
Pingback: high pressure pump()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Online Business()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: tractari auto bucuresti()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: תיקון תריסים()
Pingback: http://www.esnad-transport.com/moving_furniture.html()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()